The ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ trailer is full of Tom Cruise looking like a midlife crisis

maverick

I have stayed in my little cave about the Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. It wasn’t anything I wanted or was particularly interested in, so I didn’t seek out much information about it beyond “Miles Teller is in it” and “planes.” Well, the first trailer is here and… wow, this is A LOT of Tom Cruise. And it feels especially weird for them to base a sequel on the idea that not much has changed for Cruise’s Maverick. He’s still a “hot shot” pilot/captain, he still rides a motorcycle, he’s still reckless AF, he’s still squinty and whatever. The OG Top Gun read as “macho toxic bros being toxic.” The sequel reads as “white dude allowed to have extended midlife crisis on the military’s dime.” Here’s the trailer, it’s a whole lotta CRUISE.

Granted, maybe future trailers will show more of the plot, but this just seems like an extended ad for Navy pilot recruitment. The first Top Gun was like that too – after the movie, there was a spike in interest in Navy pilot schools and increased enrollment. This film also features Ed Harris (featured quite prominently in the trailer), Jon Hamm, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and… Val Kilmer. Can someone please tell me if Connelly is playing Maverick’s new girlfriend? Because… yikes, is Jennifer poor or something? And poor Miles, he’s barely in this trailer. Let’s hope he has significant screen time.

topgunmaverick

Screencap courtesy of the trailer, poster courtesy of Paramount.

4 Responses to “The ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ trailer is full of Tom Cruise looking like a midlife crisis”

  1. A random commenter says:
    July 19, 2019 at 7:19 am

    It doesn’t look good…Who still watches Tom Cruise movies anyhow?

  2. Powermoonchrystal says:
    July 19, 2019 at 7:27 am

    I feel seen by this article. It summarizes my thoughts on this trailer, and don’t get me started on the younger girlfriend character (at least it is not a 20 year old replacement, I guess). Between this and losing out on the Elvis biopic, Miles Teller can’t catch a break.

  3. Um says:
    July 19, 2019 at 7:29 am

    Lots of these movies look like ads and there is a relationship between the DoD and the film industry.

  4. Dottie says:
    July 19, 2019 at 7:31 am

    How is he still getting jobs? His last few movies have failed he lost a lot of his shine with Katie. I can’t even look at him. So I won’t be watching this.

