People: Duchess Meghan ‘struggled with the intensity of the spotlight’

The current issue of People Magazine has a cover story about how the duchesses (or “princesses” as People calls them) are getting along really well these days. That was the point of the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex attending Wimbledon together. That was the purpose of it last year too, when they did the same thing – attended the women’s singles final together, only to watch Serena Williams lose in the final! History repeated itself, and last year there were stories about how Kate and Meghan had buried whatever hatchet and they were on track to becoming BFFs, etc. Then the smear campaign went into full effect last fall and winter, and then Kate and Meghan had to do this sh-t all over again, pretend to be super-close and put on a show of togetherness. And throughout it all, it’s become clear that Harry and William were the ones who had the significant falling out. But whatever, they don’t move as many magazines as Duchesses At War.
Anyway, as I said in my earlier coverage, I never thought Kate and Meghan were really “at war,” and I don’t really think they’re best friends now, nor will they ever be. I think they see each other as coworkers and occasional allies and that’s fine. That’s much better than so many alternatives. Well, People released more of their cover story and some of the quotes are interesting. Some highlights:
Meghan and Kate are in different places now than they were one year ago: While the women are now bonding over motherhood… it wasn’t long ago that the sisters-in-law were figuring out their own distinct roles. Just one year ago, the Duchess of Sussex, 37, was navigating life as a new member of the royal family and a newlywed. Meanwhile Kate, also 37, was balancing being a mother to an infant and two children under 5 along with her royal duties as a future queen.
The world wanted them to be BFFs: “There was undue pressure where the whole world wanted them to be best friends,” an insider tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. When the sisters-in-law didn’t appear to be tight companions to the outside world — both ran with their own circles of friends, and their first joint outing without their husbands didn’t come until last year’s Wimbledon appearance — they were pitted against each other.
Meghan has struggled with the bigger spotlight: As an actress, Meghan Markle grew accustomed to the spotlight. However, her royal status took being in the public eye to new — and often difficult to manage — heights. “Meghan has struggled with the intensity of the spotlight,” a source close to the royal household tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “Although she is a former actress, this is on a different level.”
I don’t believe that Meghan has “struggled.” I would not use that word at all – I would say that there was a culture shock and there has been a period of adjustment, but it sounds like “sources” are casting Meghan as the main instigator towards all of the “privacy” stuff, and I just don’t believe that. I think Harry is the one who wants more privacy for Archie, and Harry wants to create more of a line between his family life and his public/royal life. I kind of think Meghan is more realistic than that, and she knows that no matter what, her son is going to be in the public eye.
As for Kate and Meghan’s relationship – as I said in the opening paragraphs, their joint appearances (with or without their husbands) always reveal that Meghan and Kate are doing the heavy lifting of keeping up appearances. That shows that they’re both aware of the optics and they’re both behaving professionally. I’d like to see less coverage of the duchesses’ relationship and more coverage about why Harry and William refuse to be seen together in public without their wives acting as buffers.
We just heard her say, ‘they don’t make it easy”…yes, I think she’s struggled a bit with a much higher level of fame. Also, think about the cultural differences stemming from going from a B list Hollywood actress to highly visible member of the British royal family. Anyone would struggle. She is only human.
Yes, it would be superhuman of her not to struggle with the intensity and scale of her new role. Plus she could not have predicted how terribly her father’s side of the family would behave, nor the fact that her rise would coincide with the renewal of an openly racist hostile mob that is active and vocal both on and off-line.
But I would agree that Meghan struggles, as did Kate, Diana, and in a different way Harry and William struggle with it as well. It is not a mark against her personally, only to say that anyone would struggle in her circumstances, and I think overall she has done amazingly well.
On a superficial note: Meghan is stunning! Beautiful woman.
It seems to me that Harry is being protective of his son, hence all the “privacy” stuff. He sees how Meghan has been ripped apart and is trying to avoid that for Archie. People even rushed out a comparison of Archie and Harry as a baby (they looked almost exactly alike), as there were already mean comments about the baby’s looks. It’s a tough road to travel and no matter what they do/did, people would complain.
The brothers continue to use their wives as shields so they can fued and private while Meg and Kate are dragged as “at war” “women unable to get along.” – I never believed they were at war or whatever. Are they bffs? Probably not. And that’s fine, they are sisters in law, they dont have to be. I dont know why everyone expected them to be.
Moving to another country is a shock. Especially when you do it in your 30′s and you already have a career, your friends are all back home and you need to start from the beginning in a foreign place. I know she’s got a different environment and job than us commoners but I tell you, London is tough and nothing you’ve accomplished before is good enough. And it’s hard emotionally no matter how strong of a person you are.
I think she is struggling considering that she is a human being after all. All the woman did was marry a prince and you would think she committed some awful crime. The press have been ripping her to shreds, weaponizing her family and career against her, scapegoating and lying, also inciting hatred with the racism and xenophobia. I’m trying to understand why the press think that treating this way will give them access. They also keep saying they we want the old Harry back. I’m like, if you want the old Harry back, stop gaslighting and abusing his wife. Making her into a hate figure isnt going to help you. Also, they need to accept that Harry is a grown man and the media knows it’s not only Meghan making these decisions. I feel they are doing that to get back at him by hurting and shaming her. It’s shameful.
I think Meghan is struggling because she cannot tell people like Piers Morgan where to go and what to do when they get there. I know I would be struggling.
I agree with all who have said that Meghan is much better and much more capable of dealing with all of this than Harry.
I agree with you 100%. I knew there would be a lot of interest in Meghan, but I had no idea that the press was going to attack her so viciously for 3 years. It is all so cruel and unnecessary. Any human being would struggle with that crazy amount of scrutiny and hateful news coverage. She went from living a fun, jet-setting life to being ridiculed and bashed as if she’s a criminal.
I know a lot of people are saying that it’s not easy to leave the royal family, but I would do everything possible to protect my family and marriage. I’m rooting for Harry and Meghan. A lot of hateful people are hoping that they fail, but I pray for their marriage and influence to only become stronger and more powerful.
I think the list of people who wouldn’t struggle with the focus she’s been under would be very small. New country, very high profile, marriage then pregnancy and a baby very quickly plus a family (her dad, half sister) who sell her out at every opportunity. You’d have to be superhuman not to struggle.
And struggling isn’t necessarily a bad thing. God I struggled all the time after changes. Too often as women that’s seen as a negative when it shouldn’t be.
I like this, and I agree.
God, I downright flounder more often than I’d like to admit. I can’t imagine the kind of adjustment period you’d need for any ONE of those things, let alone all of them in very quick succession.
I really hope we can get to a point where we don’t feel the need to constantly fake it when we’re having a hard time. But the amount of pressure society puts on women makes that very very difficult.
i completely agree, there is nothing wrong with admitting that certain situations or even life in general can be a struggle. We need to get rid of the narrative that any emotion that’s not positive and upbeat is to be avoided at all costs, especially for women. Personally, I’m going through a bitch of a time and am totally struggling just to get through the day but I know that on the other side what I’m going through will result in growth and healing.
Kaiser well stated. The press doesn’t like to blame blood royal males for anything so we may never learn what cause the rift. If I had to guess I think it all starts and ends with Rose!
This is a no brainer and it’s a good thing she did not marry young else it will be harder emotionally. Kate had 10 years to get used to the scrutiny and she still gets attacked unfairly for some little things. Overall however Kate is the English Rose. Meghan has it worse because of her race, yes. I believe you can critique her fashion or her work load but 9 out of 10 criticisms of Meghan are just plain ridiculous and racist. So I will root for Meghan anytime until she gives me a reason not to.
She might be really struggling, it wouldn’t surprise me. I loved her in Suits so knew who she was, but I don’t think she was really that famous or even recognized in public that much before she started dating and married Harry. As an American celebrity she most likely craved the spotlight, it helped her career-wise.
But now she is literally world famous and can’t argue for much privacy as she is a paid public servant, married into the Royal Family.
And this job is for a lifetime unless she gets divorced. What pressure! I am sure she always craved being famous, but had no idea what a life she would be living married to Harry.
I don’t envy her life at all, what a nightmare never being able to go anywhere without someone trying to take your photo or interact with you. And being under obligation to just deal with it as long as you stayed married in that family,
I really dont think Meghan struggled with changing countries or higher media coverage.
I think the main struggle was losing the ability to defend herself.
Very good point. I would imagine that’s frustrated (and upset) her more than anything else, having to stay silent in the face of so much deliberately false and seriously nasty media coverage.
I’m glad her ‘they don’t make it easy’ comment was made public. It won’t stop the bigots and the racists but it might just give the nastier elements of the media pause for some uncomfortable thought.
From what I’ve been reading, the press don’t even see themselves in her “they don’t make it easy” comment.
Well it’s not as if they’re going to admit it! The likes of that noxious Morgan and co don’t go in for self-examination. But they know, and we know, the part they’ve played in cruelly and callously trying to control and break her. And it won’t be forgotten.
That Meghan has managed to come through the shitstorm they actively and knowingly created is very much a tribute to her resilience and sense of self-worth.
She lived in Canada for seven years, even if it was nine month out of a year.
It’s not like she had to learn a new language😀 Chips = French fries.
I really dislike that Meghan and Kate are the ones who are doing all the work to make sure the press and the public stop the “war of the Duchesses” nonsense – the real issue is with the brothers and yet the women keep getting thrown under the bus and have to keep dealing with this misogynist bullc*ap. Worst part is the brothers are ok with their wives having to do all the PR work and being thrown under the bus to protect the truth about them? not cool.
And according to People what brought the ladies together was babies. (Enter gooey swoon here) Talk about misogynistic bullcrap.
It must be hard for her especially the way people like piers Morgan attack her every day,that guy needs to be suited,but I know one day,he will go too far which will cause him to be fired
Changing tactics by the media, after more than two years of crucifying her and Meghan refusing to give in to their harassment.
Fixated Piers claims he is sorry for her, LOL.
When five of her friends spoke to People, most said she should not have allowed it, ha, it served its purpose, proved Thomas to be an awful liar, now he is muzzled, his buddy piers didn’t even have him on for the birth of Archie, because he is no value to the Media, due to his lack of access to the Sussexes.