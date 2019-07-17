Constance Wu & Jennifer Lopez are con artist strippers in the ‘Hustlers’ trailer

I am OBSESSED with the Hustlers trailer. I suspect I’ll be obsessed with the movie too. What a great real-life situation to turn into a movie. Hustlers is based on the true story of a gang of Manhattan strippers who decide to basically rob their high-end clients circa 2007-08. It really is that simple. This New York Magazine article was the jumping off point. The cast is fantastic and it looks great – funny and dramatic and maybe a little sad too. The cast included Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart (who looks so much like Brittany Murphy it’s scary), Cardi B, Lizzo and Julia Stiles. Here’s the first trailer:

I love it when J.Lo plays a smart working-class woman who hustles to get ahead. That’s like half of her IMDB page. But doesn’t this look good? I can already tell that Constance Wu’s bangs will be distracting, but they’re supposed to look that way. There’s not much Cardi B in the trailer, and I wonder if she has a real supporting part or it’s more like an extended cameo. It would be weird if she didn’t have a real supporting role, considering she was a real stripper and she really did drug men and steal from them. Like, she could have written this script.