Constance Wu & Jennifer Lopez are con artist strippers in the ‘Hustlers’ trailer

hustlers

I am OBSESSED with the Hustlers trailer. I suspect I’ll be obsessed with the movie too. What a great real-life situation to turn into a movie. Hustlers is based on the true story of a gang of Manhattan strippers who decide to basically rob their high-end clients circa 2007-08. It really is that simple. This New York Magazine article was the jumping off point. The cast is fantastic and it looks great – funny and dramatic and maybe a little sad too. The cast included Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart (who looks so much like Brittany Murphy it’s scary), Cardi B, Lizzo and Julia Stiles. Here’s the first trailer:

I love it when J.Lo plays a smart working-class woman who hustles to get ahead. That’s like half of her IMDB page. But doesn’t this look good? I can already tell that Constance Wu’s bangs will be distracting, but they’re supposed to look that way. There’s not much Cardi B in the trailer, and I wonder if she has a real supporting part or it’s more like an extended cameo. It would be weird if she didn’t have a real supporting role, considering she was a real stripper and she really did drug men and steal from them. Like, she could have written this script.

A bloody Constance Wu flaunts her abs on set!

Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu film a scene for "Hustlers" at The Woodlawn Cemetery

Photos courtesy of ‘Hustlers’, Backgrid.

6 Responses to “Constance Wu & Jennifer Lopez are con artist strippers in the ‘Hustlers’ trailer”

  1. Oh No says:
    July 17, 2019 at 7:53 am

    To me this looks like a Lifetime, made for TV movie that got a bigger budget once Jennifer Lopez decided she wanted in…

    Reply
  2. SM says:
    July 17, 2019 at 7:54 am

    JLo’s body is insane. It’s good she finds roles that are sort of interesting to show it off.

    Reply
  3. Jen says:
    July 17, 2019 at 7:55 am

    I would’ve liked to see more Cardi and less Constance! Definitely looks like she’s going to have an extended cameo, not much of a role. She didn’t post much about filming on Instagram, either.

    Reply
  4. Lightpurple says:
    July 17, 2019 at 7:56 am

    How did Constance Wu get top billing over Jennifer Lopez?

    Reply
  5. Lucy says:
    July 17, 2019 at 8:03 am

    I’m so looking forward to seeing Lili in this!! It’s a total 180° turn for her.

    Reply

