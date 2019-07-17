Everyone thinks Kylie Jenner ‘will be pregnant with her second baby soon’

Kylie Jenner is somewhat busy these days. She went on a “girls trip” to Turks and Caicos with her female friends (not Jordyn Woods), she’s still promoting Kylie Skin, and she’s Instagramming A LOT. Lots of bikini photos and provocative posing, because of course. In one shot, Kylie posed naked except for a straw hat, and some Instagram influencer named Amanda Ensing accused her of copying the pose. Imagine being accused of copying a naked photo! Anyway, Kylie clapped back and please don’t make me talk about that anymore. I’d much rather talk about this: do you think Kylie will get pregnant again this year? I think she will.

Kylie Jenner is looking forward to becoming a mom of two. A source tells PEOPLE that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 21, is “very happy with her life” with boyfriend Travis Scott and their 17-month-old daughter Stormi, who has been enjoying a girls’ trip in Turks and Caicos with her mom as of late. “Kylie loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling,” the insider says. “Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying.” The source adds, “She and Travis are discussing marriage.”

[From People]

There was a conspiracy going around a few weeks ago that Kylie announced her pregnancy at Khloe Kardashian’s birthday party, but I don’t know – I didn’t think the voice sounded much like Kylie, although I would not be surprised if Kylie is already preg or planning to be soon. I mean, she’s 21 years old. Travis basically has to look at her once and she’s knocked up. I think it’s good that she waited more than a year though – Stormi is already 17 months old, which is CRAZY. Anyway, yeah – my guess is that she’ll be knocked up by Labor Day, maybe an announcement by Halloween?