Beyonce’s music video for ‘Spirit’ is amazing, over-the-top & Oscar-worthy

Some days, I just love how extra Beyonce is. It’s not enough that Queen B deigned to lend her voice to The Lion King. It’s not enough that she sang a new song for the soundtrack. It’s not enough that she’s front and center for all of the promotional materials. It’s not even enough that she’s creating a new African-music-infused album adjacent to The Lion King’s release. No, she also had to go to Africa to film the music video for the new single, “Spirit,” and she had to bring dozens of dancers and dozens of costume changes and y’all know she brought her wind machine to the Serengeti too. Behold, the music video for “Spirit.”

As I said last week, I actually like the song. Is it the best bop ever? No, but that’s not what it’s supposed to be. It’s supposed to be Lion King-themed and sort of spiritual too. And it’s nice. The video is SO over-the-top though, I love it. How many costume changes did she have? How many new dances did she work on? Was Blue Ivy’s hair only temporarily dyed? That waterfall was CGI, right? Anyway, I love it. Give her the Oscar! Seriously, I hope Beyonce is nominated for Best Song and I hope she wins. And I hope she decides that next year’s Oscars should be presented in Tanzania, just so can perform the song as intended.

Update: So it looks like she filmed this in Arizona? ALL of it? Or just parts of it? Oh well, I’m not changing it!