Soleil Moon Frye has a clawfoot tub in her bedroom: would you do this?

People Magazine has a feature inside Soleil Moon Frye’s farmhouse in Hidden Hills, where she lives with her husband of 11 years, Jason Goldberg, and their four children: daughters Poet, 13, and Jagger, 11, and sons Lyric, 5, and story. She’s has a sparse, open and rustic aesthetic with a lot of white linen furniture and space to move. Soleil touts her family’s outdoor lifestyle and togetherness and the home is designed around that. She’s likely trying to sell it, which is what these kind of features usually indicate. I like more stuff around and I love midcentury modern and more contemporary furniture, but this is Soleil’s hippie style (her words) and it’s very much her. It looks super relaxing. She also has a clawfoot tub in her bathroom, which works for her and was obviously a feature she requested! You can see the video of her home on People’s site and here’s some of their article about it. I’ve screenshot some of it below:
“The hippie girl in me is back to her roots!” says [Soleil Moon Frye], who decamped with her family from central L.A. to a 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom abode in Hidden Hills, California, last December.
“I always dreamed of living in a farmhouse, and I stumbled upon this magical place,” she tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “To be outside the city, we can just be grounded in nature. And that’s really important for the kids.”
That also means her and producer husband Jason Goldberg’s two daughters, Poet, 13, and Jagger, 11, and two sons, Lyric, 5, and Story, 3, have more green time than screen time. “They’re outside all day,” says Frye, 42. “They climb trees and have picnics. I find critters and geckos in little buckets. It’s so fun for them to be able to dig in the dirt and get messy. I love that my kids have space to fulfill their imaginations.”
[Soliel]… says her bohemian roots shine through in one of her favorite features in the house: a Waterworks bathtub that stands in the middle of the master bedroom. “I’m sure not everybody is comfortable taking a bath in their bedroom, but I am!”
I’ve seen home design shows where people put tubs in their bedrooms out in the open like this, it’s not completely out of the ordinary. I know her home is staged for showing and she’s likely removed a lot of personal items, but where is the rug for that tub? She’s got hardwood floors in her bedroom so having a tub there is a recipe for water damage. Hopefully the floor around the tub is treated with a water protectant. I’m not a modest person so I wouldn’t mind having a tub in the bedroom for that reason, but why not just stick it in the master bathroom a few feet away? She has such an open floor plan that she probably has to store her towels and bath items in the bathroom anyway. (Or out in the open, we’re just not seeing them as they’re stashed. I do that when people come over and the drawers end up a mess.) In my dream bathroom there will be a jet tub and a shower with a seating area and a couple of different shower heads! I still think about Anthony Mackie enthusing about his aromatherapy shower because I want all that fancy bathroom sh-t. My dream bathroom similarly has gorgeous tiling and a tufted bench to apply makeup. Oh and Soleil also has a furnished yurt in the backyard where she meditates. A yurt is not on my dream house list but I wouldn’t turn one down.
Not feeling that decor, it looks unfinished to me.
I agree. There’s minimalism and then there’s ‘we haven’t moved in yet.’
I might enjoy a meditation yurt if I had a lot of land.
To me it seems that a lot of personal items were removed to make it showy but it does look as if she’s into the minimalistic decor. I kinda like it but it could do with some colour and maybe different materials – too much wood.
There are no upper kitchen cabinets. Where do you store dishes/glasses? No rugs, no art on the walls. Awfully plain and impractical.
This reminds me of a great Mitch Hedberg joke…”eff you real estate lady, this bedroom has an oven in it!”
I don’t care for it. I like my bathtub in the bathroom.
Thank you for starting off my day with a Hedberg reference. Man, I miss that guy.
My favorite comedian! It’s hard to believe he’s been gone for 15 years.
Wow, that place looks gorgeous, love it!
Love, ❤️, 💕 the kitchen, not loving the bedroom.
Bathtub in the bedroom would be a turnoff. The other spaces are fine but a little too minimal and bland for my taste.
I’d love to have her kitchen! The rest, nah.
Unpopular opinion: What’s with her kids’ names????
Finding it hard to believe four kids including a three year old live anywhere near that house. Maybe they’re in the yurt.
I never understand people’s love for snow white furniture. I want a house and furniture that invites people to relax and is safe for kids. Maybe that is just me but white furniture looks sterile and unwelcoming in my mind. Of course my grandmother furnished her house like this and had a fit if we ever sat on her white furniture so maybe I am just traumatized
Ha! I was just thinking sbout those kids who she sez play in the dirt piling on those white sofas. The bare uncluttered rooms always look nice in pics, but I like living with all my ‘stuff’ around.
My couches are slipcovered and bedroom linens are all white with lots of pops of color. It’s actually easier, at least for me, to keep clean with pets/kids because you can wash/bleach the heck out of them when they get dirty vs having to get them dry cleaned or all sorts of special pretreatment to clean.
I know someone who has a candy apple red jetted tub in their bedroom. It gives off a strong bordello vibe. Granted, I only saw the bedroom when the house was still under construction so maybe she decorated in a way that made it less cheap looking.
My plumber husband has ruined me because I’m looking at the tub thinking “oh. plumbing on the exterior wall… wonder if they used foam insulation”.
I love that she’s kept her hair long – I had such hair envy when she was on Sabrina.
I actually like the house assuming it had more of a personal touch normally. I think it could be really improved with the addition of a bunch of greenery – some smaller succulent or spider type plants on the shelves and some bigger potted plants around the rooms.
She looks great!
The house is nice but, personally, I cant wait for whatever the next decorating trend will be. Too much ash/barn wood + hospital white walls. Have a nice pale buttercream yellow, get some fat recliners in there, hey. I am always gonna have MY recliner, I want my feet up.
She was funny on Friends as the girlfriend who got so excited she was always punching Joey.
Nice she is long term (in showbusiness years) married with kids.
I have a clawfoot tub in my bedroom as well. I got a lot of flack and unwarranted opinions when I told friends what I was going to do, but I get a lot of compliments on it now. The plumbing isn’t on the walls though. It’s on the floor. I didn’t like the idea of water coming from my walls.