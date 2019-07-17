Simon Cowell lost weight by cutting out basically everything that’s good

Kaiser alerted me to this story last week about Simon Cowell losing weight and I skipped it because I don’t really care about him. He seems like he has a massive ego, although it probably helps to be that way if you want to become as successful as he is. He can be kind on America’s Got Talent, he’s not always an a-hole I guess. Anyway Simon repeated this story in an interview with Extra [via Hello!] so we may as well talk about it. He said he went to some guy who did some unspecified blood work and told him he needed to give up gluten, dairy, meat, and sugar. He did and of course he lost weight because he was eating less.
Simon Cowell has been making some major changes to his lifestyle over the last few years, which has seen the America’s Got Talent star lose an impressive 20Ibs. [He] was pictured earlier in the month looking noticeably slimmer, following his decision to cut out red meat, dairy, sugar, bread and gluten from his diet. The star was advised to do so by a specialist, who also told him to cut down on the amount of alcohol he had been consuming. He told Extra: “I went to see this guy who’s very well-known. And he said to me, after doing some blood work, ‘You can’t have red meat, dairy, sugar, bread or gluten.”
The X Factor judge admitted that cutting down on his alcohol consumption had been a challenge at first. He revealed that he had asked the doctor for guidance on his drinking, and was told: “‘Maybe not quite as much as you had before.’ And I did it and I stuck to it and it’s easy,” Simon added. The star’s son Eric has also been inspiring his new lifestyle, with Simon joking that he was on the same diet as his little boy: “Apart from ice cream, he actually likes water, and eats all his raw vegetables. I’m on the Eric Cowell diet.”
I understand going on elimination diets to figure out what may be causing digestive problems. A lot of doctors suggest that. However it doesn’t sound like Simon went to a doctor, it sounds like he went to a naturopath or another non-MD (I know some naturopaths are MDs) who did some kind of quacky “nutritional blood analysis” and then just told him to cut all these things out of his diet. I know about this because I almost fell for it years ago. I don’t care too much if he does that, but I really dislike it when people tout extreme diets. Dieting is math. If you eat less than you burn you’ll lose weight. You don’t have to give up all your favorite things to lose weight! Too many people think of dieting as going to extremes and either don’t bother to do it, or do it for a while and can’t keep it up because it’s too hard not to eat regular food. You can eat what you usually do, just less. That’s all a diet is.
Also, this dude skeeves me out. He needs to close his shirt.
He also pretty clearly had work — bad work — done to his face?
Yep. And the weight loss makes the work more noticeable.
I think it’s his new teeth…he got a new grill.
he looks like he’s wearing eye makeup in that first photo, or like he’s had some procedure that’s giving his face a feminine look. very bizarre looking. good for him on the weight loss but i don’t recognize that guy anymore.
He seems less creepy in March-solely judging off the photos provided
He is always so sweaty and gross looking though. Uggghhh!
I’m conflicted between feeling skeezed out by him like you said Celebitchy, and kind of appreciating that he’s just unapologetically made himself a bit of a meme at this point.
I mean, I think he looks pretty good. But I do feel pretty wary when it comes to blood tests telling you what you can’t eat. I’m just not someone who knows enough about blood work and responses to food to make an educated guess on how legit that is.
Would I feel better if I gave up all of those things? It’s almost a guarantee because you’re losing weight and that alone makes most people feel better. But I also wonder how great it actually is for you. There’s been a HUGE influx of heart problems in dogs who are fed grain free recipes, and I kind of wonder if we’ll be seeing something of that nature coming up for humans.
Oh no, I hadn’t heard about dogs and grain free diets. When I adopted my cat the shelter vet told me she should have a grain free diet, so that’s what I did. But our regular vet just this year said not to be cut a purist about it, that cats are fine with some grain. She loves the “junkier” food I got for her, lol.
I read that as he had lost 201 pounds at first, and I was like ??? He did what now?? I think I need to go to someone that helps me get over my sugar addiction. I get migraines and the shakes if I don’t give myself a sweet during the day, it’s brutal.
He looks terrible. Just goes to show when you get to a certain age those extra 10 pounds actually look good on the face.
also, he has had terrible face work.
He looks like he’s had assistance from the Bolivian Marching Powder judging by that wild look in hie eye…
Forget the weight loss…wtf has he done to his face??? Maybe the weight loss is intended to distract from that? Also, his teeth scare me.
Yes he def saw a naturopath. This is their standard treatment formula usually with a diagnosis of leaky gut or thyroid deficiency 🙄. He also had work done on his face and he doesn’t look good at all.
It looks like he could use some better tailoring for the pants in this photo. Like maybe he lost the weight but is still attempting to wear the same clothes? There seems to be entirely too much fabric for that pant leg. Maybe it’s just the material and or style that’s not working with the weight loss.
Also he may be eating “better” and lost weight but looks as if he’s not working out so everything seems a bit saggy in context to his old weight. Which could explain why his face isn’t as filled out and it looks like he had had some procedures.
Honestly I don’t think he looks all that healthy all the way around because he isn’t doing it right.
Sounds like he went to Dr. G, nutritionist to the stars. Funny enough I’ve read articles about the other stars who’ve seen this guy and shock of all shocks, they changed their bodies by eliminating red meat, sugar, dairy, gluten, and alcohol. If I were a celeb I’d save my money and the bloodwork and just cut out those things.
He always looks so red.
Yes, close the shirt…he and Dog the Bounty Hunter do it all the time…. it’s lounge lizard icky….we don’t want to see your old hairy blinged out man boobs.