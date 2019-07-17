Chris Pratt wore a ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ t-shirt, does it have political implications?

To my knowledge, Chris Pratt has never come out and said “I’m an Evangelical Christian and I support Donald Trump.” He talks about his Christian faith in interviews more and more these days, and when he does make a political remark, it’s usually sympathetic to “conservative” politics or talking points. I have no idea if he’s the kind of guy who votes straight Republican and listens to Rush Limbaugh. I tend to think he usually votes for Republicans, and he’s the kind of guy who lowkey wishes there were more white dudes in power, and that the message of “make America great again” does appeal to him on some level. Why am I talking about this? Because Chris Pratt was photographed looking like this:
Chris’s t-shirt is a variation on the Gadsden flag, with the snake and “Don’t Tread On Me.” The origin of the Gadsden flag dates back to the Revolutionary War. Over the years, it’s been adopted and co-opted by other groups and movements and even by the armed forces. It’s been seen and used a lot in the past decade because it was co-opted by “Tea Party” Republicans, and whenever I see those Don’t Tread On Me bumper stickers or license plates now, the truck or SUV usually has a MAGA sticker and/or a Trump sticker too. Which means that people can draw the clear line: Tea Party => Republican => Donald Trump => MAGA => white supremacist.
Does it follow that Chris Pratt is sending that quiet dog whistle to white supremacists that he’s one of them? Is it a dog-whistle that he’s a Trump supporter/nouveau Tea Partier? I don’t know. As quickly as gossip/news outlets picked up on his t-shirt and tried to decipher its meaning, the conservatives/white-supremacists online also picked up on it and started shouting about how “the libs” are dumb for making the association. Which says that those MAGA peeps absolutely recognize Pratt as one of their own.
I think at the end of the day Chris really is not a bright human and that’s a simple answer to most questions involving him.
I think he’s too dumb to know what it really means.
Definitely a Tea Party/Republican/MAGA dog whistle.
They know they’ll often be photographed when in public. I don’t buy that he doesn’t know what it means.
Yup. Fair or not, every time my BF and I see a Don’t Tread on Me sticker, shirt, whatever we automatically think Trumpster. The stickers usually run side-by-side with the flag and a 2A sticker etc. so…yeah.
We did the Fenway tour a couple weeks ago with relatives who were visiting and one guy in the group had a Don’t Tread on Me tattoo on his calf. He and his friend looked like stereotypical white nationalists. TBF, maybe he’s just some libertarian-type but I just had a weird feeling about those guys.
Yes and yes. I was picking up a teammate of my son’s one day to bring him to swim practice and they had a big yellow Don’t Tread On Me flag hanging above their front door. It immediately reaffirmed what I’d already suspected about the parents and, sadly, the kid.
Yup. Typically-speaking that flag is a huge tell.
Everyone where I live that has those typically also have Trump flags and are Neanderthals, so……
Not possible – Neandertals had bigger brains (on average) than we do! I can’t see them as Trumpsters…
I think folks don’t give him enough credit, he absolutely knows what it means and that’s exactly why he wore it. He’s hard core conservative he’s just not as vocal about it because he knows doing so would alienate half the Marvel fan base. I wouldn’t be surprised if there was something like a gag order in his Marvel contract
I’ve thought the same about the gag order but it could also be that his team of agents and PR folks have warned him to keep it on the DL as it could affect his popularity.
He is a hardcore republican. His family and friends are trump supporters. So maybe he is secretly as well.
Remember when he put up a statue of Jesus on the cross during Easter?
yep. it was like 25 ft tall. if that isn’t coming on hot as an evangelical christian – i don’t know what is
Anna Faris repeatedly said they were both Democrats and both voted Democrat in elections at the time on her podcast. That was years after he became a full on born again Christian.
I think he probably leans pretty right wing on gun control and some other stuff, but I don’t think he’s a MAGA/white supremacist guy.
maybe he flipped and that’s why they split.
I just checked, and he filed for divorce about a month after the 2016 election, citing “irreconcilable differences”. Hmmmmm…..
oops, sorry, about a year after the election. but still, the timing is interesting.
I wonder what his wife’s politics are and how they mesh their views? I guess I assumed she was a Democrat but Arnold is her father, after all.
yeah, but AHHHnold hates 45. he’s pretty liberal for a republican.
Just wanted to say that my husband is active duty – almost 30 years now. The Don’t tread on me flag/patch/slogan is worn with pride relating to their military might/force – not political. I know because I asked him many years ago and he explained it to me. My husband is definitely not a white supremacist nor is he a member of the tea party. He does not listen to Rush and is not a MAGA. He is, though, extremely patriotic and loves serving his country. It’s possible Chris’s shirt is a nod to the military.
AHAHAH feck. I just deleted my post because I read Rush as the band not the guy.
chris never served though. it makes sense that people who served or are currently serving in the military to wear these things, but there’s something weird about men who never served decking themselves out in military symbols. and trumpers love to do it.
In my book if you’re as openly evangelical as he is you are guilty of being a Trump voter until proven innocent – meaning you openly condemn everything he and the Republican party stands for right now.
You can’t say you have Republican values and not be a Trump voter these days because it’s one and the same. I don’t trust him and this shirt only confirms my suspicions.
Not being American I don’t know about this but does anyone else get really triggered (I hate that word but can’t think of another one) seeing people still walking around with plastic cups and strawers? I’m hoping it’s some kind of highly biodegradable plastic.
no. i’m not concerned about pollution or plastic waste on an individual level, i’m concerned with it on a massive corporate level, which is where most of the damage is done.
@Olive but there are 7.5 billion individuals on earth. It adds up to a lot of plastic.
Looks like they were coming right out of a coffee/tea place, so probably not.
Not American either but yes I feel exactly the same way.
“Conservative Christian” is definitely newer branding for him. Remember when he would pull put his member and “surprise” Amy Pohler on the set of Parks and Rec because he thought it was “funny”? Wouldn’t be very on-brand for him anymore and I’m sure he wants us to totally forget the kind of guy he was.
Not sure what happened to my last comment – perhaps it might resurface – so apologies in advance if I post twice. Just wanted to say that my husband is active duty, almost thirty years. To him, the Don’t Tread on Me flag/patch/slogan represents the might/force of the military and is not political. I know because I asked him the meaning behind his patch many years ago. He is definitely not a white supremacist, nor is he a member/have sympathy to tea party, doesn’t listen to Rush, nor is he a MAGA. He is extremely patriotic and loves to serve his country. Perhaps Chris’s shirt is a nod to the military.
it’s there: https://www.celebitchy.com/628122/chris_pratt_wore_a_dont_tread_on_me_t-shirt_does_it_have_political_implications/#comment-16366194
Down here in TX, the “Don’t Tread On Me” is something I see the hardcore NRA lovers sporting on their trucks. It usually goes along with some 2A sticker or a Hillary for Prison one. So, I am pretty sure Chris is into something that side of things is selling enough to wear a shirt endorsing the idea in public. Maybe back in the day with Anna he was more liberal minded but a super conservative, cult-like church (like the one he is rumored to be involved with) can undo that quickly.
My husband would seem like a Trump supporter and Republican to others mostly because of his stance on gun control and being a Christian in Texas, but he’s actually fairly liberal in his views (John Oliver is one of his favorite shows). He despises Trump and can’t believe his family spews Trump’s filth. The whole “don’t tread on me” concept to him is: don’t step on my rights as an American. I’ve seen reproductive rights memes using the snake and phrase over a uterus and it absolutely works and makes sense. This is not really an automatic Trump/Tea party/Republican thing, in my experience.
When I was at an air b&b in Virginia, the owner wore that shirt the day after he argued in front of me with his friend that his ancestors were good people and that the south had not fought for slavery but for state rights.
Frightening.
Yes. Simply yes. In my opinion, he will run for political office as a republican, like his new father in law.