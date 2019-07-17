2019 Emmy nominations: who got nominated & who got snubbed?

My mom has been in the hospital for the past week, so I totally forgot that the Emmy nominations were coming out on Tuesday. It’s weird too, because I was really looking forward to seeing how many nominations Game of Thrones’ final season would get in the end. As it turns out, A LOT. The Television Academy was more than happy to give sweeping nominations to GoT actors across the board, in supporting and lead categories. As for the rest… a lot of expected noms, although someone has got to explain how the bonkers fourth season of Billions didn’t get any acting nominations, and it’s missing from the Best Drama shortlist too! BOO! You can see the full list of nominations here. The biggest categories:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep



Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Robin Wright, House of Cards Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Julia Garner, Ozark

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Fleabag

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Joey King, The Act

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Aunjenaue Ellis, When They See Us

Niecy Nash, When They See Us Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

[From People]

I am SO happy for Alfie Allen, I don’t even have words. Apparently, HBO didn’t even put any money or thought behind getting Alfie or Gwendoline Christie nominated, so they put themselves up for nominations and they got them! I would love it if Alfie won, wouldn’t you? He was one of the best actors on the show. Everyone’s jazzed about the Fosse/Verdon nominations, as they should be because Sam Rockwell & Michelle Williams killed it in those roles. And of course, people are excited for Amy Adams, although ten bucks says she loses. Who are your faves?!?

Notable snubs: Julia Roberts didn’t get nominated for Homecoming (lol), Richard Madden didn’t get anything for Bodyguard (boo), and the Emmys decided not to give the primary cast members of The Big Bang Theory any acting nominations for their final season (lol).