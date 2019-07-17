2019 Emmy nominations: who got nominated & who got snubbed?

My mom has been in the hospital for the past week, so I totally forgot that the Emmy nominations were coming out on Tuesday. It’s weird too, because I was really looking forward to seeing how many nominations Game of Thrones’ final season would get in the end. As it turns out, A LOT. The Television Academy was more than happy to give sweeping nominations to GoT actors across the board, in supporting and lead categories. As for the rest… a lot of expected noms, although someone has got to explain how the bonkers fourth season of Billions didn’t get any acting nominations, and it’s missing from the Best Drama shortlist too! BOO! You can see the full list of nominations here. The biggest categories:
Outstanding Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Julia Garner, Ozark
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Joey King, The Act
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Aunjenaue Ellis, When They See Us
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
I am SO happy for Alfie Allen, I don’t even have words. Apparently, HBO didn’t even put any money or thought behind getting Alfie or Gwendoline Christie nominated, so they put themselves up for nominations and they got them! I would love it if Alfie won, wouldn’t you? He was one of the best actors on the show. Everyone’s jazzed about the Fosse/Verdon nominations, as they should be because Sam Rockwell & Michelle Williams killed it in those roles. And of course, people are excited for Amy Adams, although ten bucks says she loses. Who are your faves?!?
Notable snubs: Julia Roberts didn’t get nominated for Homecoming (lol), Richard Madden didn’t get anything for Bodyguard (boo), and the Emmys decided not to give the primary cast members of The Big Bang Theory any acting nominations for their final season (lol).
Photos courtesy of HBO.
I saw on her Instagram that Carice van Houten is also nominated for Game of Thrones, but I can’t figure out in which category?
She got nominated as Guest Actress in a drama series!
I feel like I’m missing out on Fleabag and Russian Doll. I’ll try to catch up this weekend.
probably guest star in a drama.
I’m so happy for Phoebe Waller-Bridge! Fleabag is just SO good. Also happy Olivia Coleman was recognized. A little bummed hot priest Andrew Scott didn’t get a nom.
Fleabag is soooo good, Andrew Scott was amazing as the hot priest. You should watch his interview with Graham Norton where it gets brought up – he gets embarrassed.
I thoroughly enjoyed Fleabag. Phoebe is brilliant and hot priest was… hot.
I just binged on both seasons, it’s excellent.
Alfie Allen should win. Or Nikolaj. Heck Peter Dinklage was really good too; it wasn’t his fault they gave him so many bad lines lol.
Christie should also def win IMO, and for the actresses….I think Maisie. Lena should win overall for her work in the series, but as we have said, she spent a lot of time just smirking this season.
Also, GOT is the only series nominated that I’ve seen, so that’s why my votes are all for those people, hahahaha.
Wait, sorry, my comment doesn’t make sense. I forgot that Christie and Lena et al were in the same category. So I think Christie should win that category.
Alfie is very underrated, he is a good actor who deserves recognition and I hope he wins. Don’t think Kit will win, he wasn’t great in the final season, Emilia really pulled it out of the bag so I’d like see her get a win.
Alfie’s nom is an amazing clap back at Lily Allen, who has an entire song about what a deadbeat stoner brother he was.
Huh. Never put together that they are related lol.
LOL, but to be fair he was like 19 or 20 at the time the song came out, so I’m sure he was a bit of a dick back then, because quite frankly most late teens early twenties kids are at least a LITTLE bit dickish. Especially where they’re so close in age, I’m sure they mutually annoyed the crap out of each other.
TBH I think he was and didn’t he pretty much admit to it as well? He’s def the more down to earth one of the Allen siblings. Lily grates, he comes across quite humble and a nice guy.
Game of Thrones should have been nominated for Best Comedy.
Kit Harrington getting a best actor nod despite having only two lines in the entire season “she’s my queen” and “I don’t want it”. The Emmys have truly become a joke!
Well, similarly Lena Heady (whom I love) is getting a nom for basically staring out of a window with a glass of wine this season.
I am angry on Gwendoline’s behalf. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms was about the best season 8 got. Can’t believe they didn’t put money behind her.
I have to say: The Emmy’s did a great job this year with their nominations. When They See Us, Fleabag, Pose, etc. I am not mad at any of these noms.
While I think that the final season of GOT was a steaming pile of horse shit, it was not because of anything other than the writing. The actors did what they were told to do. some elevated it and then there is Kit.
Big Congrats to Emilia, Ramin, Michelle, the VX crew, Lena, Alfie (finally), Gwen (finally) basically everyone but D&D. I cannot believe they actually got in for writing that finale.
Also big congrats to Phoebe. Fleabag is a wonderful show and I am so happy for all the success she and her show is getting.
Congrats to Sandra Oh as well. Glad she is finally getting the respect she deserves.
I’ll say that while I know he’s problematic, I think Matt Damon should win for Guest Actor in a comedy series. His portrayal as Brett Kavanaugh was the only positive out of that horror show of a confirmation.
Lol at Big Bang Theory being snubbed. Almost makes up for the fact that Game of Thrones got writing nominations which D&D definitely don’t deserve. I’m happy for Alfie! Hope he wins.
Fingers crossed D&D don’t win an Emmy for writing. The rest of the GOT noms are okay…just don’t reward those two clowns for their bad writing.
I actually laughed out loud at that part of the article. I mean, in a fair world, I don’t think any of the main cast should be up for any kind of award outside of it being a very successful show. Jim Parson’s is pretty great, but he’s wasted on a show like BBT.
Jim Parsons was totally wasted on BBT. The show had so much potential because there were a lot of great actors in it but the cheese and bad writing is so freaking awful. I’m cringing right now just thinking about it.
Bahahah such an obnoxiously bad show should never even be uttered in the same sentence as awards unless they’re Razzies (is that right?).
Happy to see Fosse/Verdon, Pose, and When they see us get some recognition.
I did excited to see what Bill Porter wears to the Emmys!
Alfie and Gwen have deserved those nominations ever since their first appearances on the show. I’d love to see them win. Same goes for Maisie.
I am soo happy for Alfie Allen! I was always outraged that his amazing work in GOT was never recognized.
I also always thought Lena should win because she’s been amazing and many of her scenes I’m throughly impressive with, but unfortunately she had only like 5 lines in this season. Out of the supporting, and only considering the last season, I think Gwendoline should win.
I don’t understand why some shows don’t promote amazing performers sometimes. My award show annoyance is the fact that John Noble never even got nominated for Fringe just because the show was small/very sci-fi. He made me laugh and cry like no one!! Anna Torv was also really good in that, hell, that whole cast.
I am rooting for Chernobyl. The awards attract attention and it is a very important story (fictionalised but still) that needs to be seem as widely as possible.
I was sick for a few days a couple weeks back and so I watched the 3 season of True Detective. Man, I hope they let the series die a slow and silent death and don’t go for another attempt to revive the success of the first season.
Thrilled with the comedy series and best actress comedy noms. I’m really happy that Christina Applegate got nominated for Dead to Me – she was so great. Also love Schitt’s Creek and Fleabag, but I actually wish Dan Levy got the acting nod over his Dad. Have been meaning to watch Russian Doll, and these noms will make me do it!
And what’s with Fleabag getting noms in supporting actress comedy AND supporting actress drama? And I think they had an acting nom for limited series as well. Super weird.
I’m so happy for Emilia Clarke, I hope she will win!
I’m happy also for Amy Adams and Michelle Williams
Look at all the GOT noms! Emilia, Gwen and Alfie should absolutely win. I miss that show so much.