Did Kylie Jenner announce her second pregnancy at Khloe’s birthday party?

One of the most idiotic stories of the week was probably this exclusive from People Magazine: “Khloé Kardashian ‘Had a Quiet’ 35th Birthday Celebration at Home: ‘She Just Wants to Be with True’.” Yesterday was Khloe’s 35th birthday. And yes, she was at home, with True. But she also spent a small fortune throwing herself a birthday party in her backyard, complete with “Khloe”-themed straws, posters, decorations and a pink gym suite for no reason. I mean, it wasn’t the biggest party ever, but Khloe absolutely spent thousands of dollars on it, which is totally fine. But don’t also leak some sh-t about how your spending a quiet night alone with True on your birthday!

As I said, many people from Khloe’s family turned up and they were posting on Snapchat and Instagram Stories for hours. There’s cute videos of the babies and Kylie Jenner was basically wear a bra, a miniskirt and a coat for some reason. Khloe was filming the array of baked goods at her party when someone in the background (not shown on camera) says something that sounded suspiciously like “I’m pregnant.” The Daily Mail believes it was Kylie Jenner announcing her pregnancy at the party. I listened to this video – you can see it here – a few times and while I agree that someone is saying “I’m pregnant,” I don’t think it sounds like Kylie at all?

Now all that being said, I wouldn’t be surprised if Kylie is pregnant. She’s talked about wanting another kid and Stormi is about seventeen months old. I just don’t think Kylie was the one announcing that sh-t at Khloe’s birthday. So… who is ALSO pregnant besides Kylie? And was Khloe mad that someone stole her birthday thunder?

Here’s one video from the party: