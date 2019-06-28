Did Kylie Jenner announce her second pregnancy at Khloe’s birthday party?

One of the most idiotic stories of the week was probably this exclusive from People Magazine: “Khloé Kardashian ‘Had a Quiet’ 35th Birthday Celebration at Home: ‘She Just Wants to Be with True’.” Yesterday was Khloe’s 35th birthday. And yes, she was at home, with True. But she also spent a small fortune throwing herself a birthday party in her backyard, complete with “Khloe”-themed straws, posters, decorations and a pink gym suite for no reason. I mean, it wasn’t the biggest party ever, but Khloe absolutely spent thousands of dollars on it, which is totally fine. But don’t also leak some sh-t about how your spending a quiet night alone with True on your birthday!
As I said, many people from Khloe’s family turned up and they were posting on Snapchat and Instagram Stories for hours. There’s cute videos of the babies and Kylie Jenner was basically wear a bra, a miniskirt and a coat for some reason. Khloe was filming the array of baked goods at her party when someone in the background (not shown on camera) says something that sounded suspiciously like “I’m pregnant.” The Daily Mail believes it was Kylie Jenner announcing her pregnancy at the party. I listened to this video – you can see it here – a few times and while I agree that someone is saying “I’m pregnant,” I don’t think it sounds like Kylie at all?
Now all that being said, I wouldn’t be surprised if Kylie is pregnant. She’s talked about wanting another kid and Stormi is about seventeen months old. I just don’t think Kylie was the one announcing that sh-t at Khloe’s birthday. So… who is ALSO pregnant besides Kylie? And was Khloe mad that someone stole her birthday thunder?
Here’s one video from the party:
Hmmm…who cares?
Ha that last video. Everyone’s just waiting for the bar… wait camera is there… one by one they dance and when out of focus they go back to bar. Sixth sense of camera on.
It’s trully baffling. Like when in UP the dogs sense squirrels! The video is unitentionally hilarious. For so many reasons. Also a bit sad.
You can trust that if someone WAS in the background saying they were pregnant, it was NO accident, but a carefully planned rollout disguised as an accident. Or possibly no one is pregnant but it was set up as a distraction from Kim’s latest tone deaf PR flub.
Absolutely nothing happens by chance with these tricks.
I kind of hope it’s Sofia Ritchie. That would burn Kourt. But I also don’t want Sofia to be stuck with them.
I love how Khloe is dancing and bringing the sexy for the camera, then gets blocked by a person’s head. Haha, that’d be my luck for sure!