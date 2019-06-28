Megan Rapinoe: ‘I stand by the comments I made’ about not going to the White House

Even though Donald Trump is a racist, misogynistic douchebag, I kind of wonder if the US Women’s Soccer team (USWNT) isn’t *slightly* happy that all of this bullsh-t it happening in the middle of the World Cup. The World Cup is a big deal on its own, of course, and they don’t need Trump to “make” the USWNT into a story. But damn, it certainly helps in all kinds of ways when the women are fighting for visibility in their sport, and when they’re literally suing US Soccer for fair pay and equal funding. There are so many eyes on the USWNT right at this moment and you know what? That’s what they wanted. I don’t believe Megan Rapinoe and the other women of the USWNT are going to shrink and cower after they were attacked by Trump, do you?

So, Megan Rapinoe gave a press conference on Thursday ahead of the quarterfinal clash with France today (at 3 pm EST). Of course she was asked about her comment of “I’m not going to the f–king White House” and of course she was asked about Trump’s Twitter tantrum.

“I stand by the comments I made about not wanting to go to the White House – with the exception of the expletive, my mom will be very upset about that,” Rapinoe said. “But … considering how much time and effort and pride we take in the platform that we have and using it for good and for leaving the game in a better place and hopefully the world in a better place, I don’t think I would want to go. And I would encourage my teammates to think hard about lending that platform or having it co-opted by an administration that doesn’t feel the same way and doesn’t fight for the same things that we fight for.”

[From USA Today]

A simple, powerful statement of resistance, protest, integrity. It’s not just about “not backing down” or “doubling down” or “refusing to apologize” or whatever the men will say about her statement. Megan Rapinoe isn’t merely asking her teammates to have her back. She’s asking her fellow Americans to be thoughtful, to take a longer view, to understand that if we give an inch, the misogynistic, homophobic Nazi bigots will take a mile.

The Atlantic is calling Rapinoe “her generation’s Mohammed Ali.” Other outlets are calling her “divisive” and “ridiculous” and probably unpatriotic too. That’s the genius of Megan Rapinoe – she’s not hiding, she’s not apologizing. Take her as she is or GTFO.