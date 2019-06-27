Donald Trump threw a Twitter tantrum about patriotic shero Megan Rapinoe

As we discussed this week, Megan Rapinoe is a patriot, a sporting icon and a sexual icon. She’s co-captain of Team USA’s soccer team at the Women’s World Cup. She was the reason why Team USA won their Round-of-16 match and she’ll likely be integral to Friday’s game against the French team. After the win against Spain, a video began to make the rounds. I don’t think the video was DONE this week, but it came out this week, and Rapinoe was asked if she would go to the White House, presumably if invited and if they won. Her response was “I’m not going to the f–king White House,” and she also noted that they probably wouldn’t even be invited.

Well, as all of us were chuckling over her badassery and patriotism, guess which orange monster heard about her comments? Yeah, Trump decided to throw a Twitter tantrum about Rapinoe. At first he tagged the wrong Megan Rapinoe, so he had to DELETE the tantrum and then redo the whole f–king thing, this time tagging her real account. My lord. I’m not going to embed this sh-t, so here’s what he said:

Women’s soccer player, @mPinoe, just stated that she is “not going to the F…ing White House if we win.” Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level….in our Country’s history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER), leagues and teams love coming to the White House. I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet.invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!

[From Donald Trump’s Twitter]

So… let’s get this straight. First, he misquoted her. Rapinoe just said she’s “not going to the f–king White House,” and we could assume from her delivery that she meant never, in no way, would she ever visit the Trump White House under any occasion. She didn’t specify “if we win.” She did say that “we won’t be invited,” which… was a fair assumption on her part. Trump actually hasn’t invited many women’s teams to the White House, and those he has invited have usually refused to go, or they say in advance that they don’t want to be invited so it’s a non-issue.

We all have to unpack “Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level….in our Country’s history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER)…” He’s treating the NBA as a monolith, but not only that, he’s treating the NBA as a black monolith who hates him when they should love him for “criminal justice reform,” because black. I just…

If you have to end your rant with “The USA is doing GREAT!” then I’m sorry, you’re losing. The whole “I didn’t invite them but now they’re totally invited just to SPITE Megan Rapinoe!” thing is utterly bizarre and crazy too. And just FYI: Rapinoe has a million reasons to hate this administration. She’s an out and proud gay woman, a queer icon, a feminist icon and an ally to communities of color and a strong supporter of social justice movements around the country. Trump and his administration are the antithesis of everything she stands for and everything she is.

Ali Krieger, one of the amazing women of USWNT, tweeted this yesterday:

In regards to the “President’s” tweet today, I know women who you cannot control or grope anger you, but I stand by @mPinoe & will sit this one out as well. I don’t support this administration nor their fight against LGBTQ+ citizens, immigrants & our most vulnerable. — Ali Krieger (@alikrieger) June 26, 2019

“I know women who you cannot control or grope anger you.” PERIOD.