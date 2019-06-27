Zendaya in Armani at the ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ premiere: cute or severe?

'Spider Man: Far From Home' LA Premiere

Here are some photos from last night’s Hollywood premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home. I know people like this Spider-Man reboot with Tom Holland, but I tried watching Homecoming and I just… it’s not for me. I guess I’ve just gotten too old to like or appreciate the Spider-Man character, and Tom Holland was annoying the crap out of me. So obviously, I won’t see this one, but we can still talk about fashion choices. Zendaya plays Peter Parker’s friend/girlfriend Michelle, and there are always rumors going around that Zendaya and Tom are dating in real life. It’s sweet if true. Zendaya wore this Armani Prive dress to the premiere and…I get why she posed in profile so much, because the dress looks better from the side. Head-on, the dress is way too severe.

Spiderman Far From Home Premiere

Tom wore Ermenegildo Zegna and no socks!!

Spiderman Far From Home Premiere

Jake Gyllenhaal is in this and he wore a big gold necklace to the premiere. I am curious. He didn’t wear socks either! And yet he wore that necklace. Such styling choices.

Spiderman Far From Home Premiere

Spiderman Far From Home Premiere

I still can’t believe Marisa Tomei was cast as Hot Aunt May. This dress is not hot though – it’s an utter disaster. I’m not going to be too sh-tty about it though because Tomei is awesome.

Spiderman Far From Home Premiere

What’s up, Samuel L. Jackson. He wore socks.

Spiderman Far From Home Premiere

Cobie Smulders wore a very strange lace dress with some kind of black net-backing? Is it supposed to remind us of a spider’s web?

Spiderman Far From Home Premiere

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to “Zendaya in Armani at the ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ premiere: cute or severe?”

  1. SM says:
    June 27, 2019 at 7:14 am

    It looks weird from the front, but quite nice from the side. I like Tom’s look. What’s up with Jake and his gold necklaces? I mean, I love Jake but it just seems like such a weird choice. And it is not the first time he did that, so I guess he is trying to make that look “happen” but it looks quite off really.

    Reply
    • alice says:
      June 27, 2019 at 7:36 am

      Yeah, it’s a look but not a good one.

      Some of his decisions lately indicate he may be may be entering mid-life crisis territory a tiny bit early.

      Reply
  2. Cindy says:
    June 27, 2019 at 7:15 am

    Wow Marisa’s dress really is awful. Zendaya looks good, love that hair on her.

    Reply
  3. EnnuiAreTheChampions says:
    June 27, 2019 at 7:16 am

    I love Zendaya’s dress and think she looks absolutely gorgeous.

    Reply
  4. Celebitchy says:
    June 27, 2019 at 7:18 am

    re: Jake Gyllenhaal Grün und Blau schmückt die Sau

    Reply
  5. original_kellybean says:
    June 27, 2019 at 7:20 am

    Zendaya looks gorgeous. She is such a pretty woman. Love the shoes!

    Reply
  6. Tara says:
    June 27, 2019 at 7:36 am

    Zendaya is such a natural beauty! And S.L. Jackson is just someone I’m always happy to see. Hope he never retires from filming

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment