Zendaya in Armani at the ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ premiere: cute or severe?

Here are some photos from last night’s Hollywood premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home. I know people like this Spider-Man reboot with Tom Holland, but I tried watching Homecoming and I just… it’s not for me. I guess I’ve just gotten too old to like or appreciate the Spider-Man character, and Tom Holland was annoying the crap out of me. So obviously, I won’t see this one, but we can still talk about fashion choices. Zendaya plays Peter Parker’s friend/girlfriend Michelle, and there are always rumors going around that Zendaya and Tom are dating in real life. It’s sweet if true. Zendaya wore this Armani Prive dress to the premiere and…I get why she posed in profile so much, because the dress looks better from the side. Head-on, the dress is way too severe.
Tom wore Ermenegildo Zegna and no socks!!
Jake Gyllenhaal is in this and he wore a big gold necklace to the premiere. I am curious. He didn’t wear socks either! And yet he wore that necklace. Such styling choices.
I still can’t believe Marisa Tomei was cast as Hot Aunt May. This dress is not hot though – it’s an utter disaster. I’m not going to be too sh-tty about it though because Tomei is awesome.
What’s up, Samuel L. Jackson. He wore socks.
Cobie Smulders wore a very strange lace dress with some kind of black net-backing? Is it supposed to remind us of a spider’s web?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN.
It looks weird from the front, but quite nice from the side. I like Tom’s look. What’s up with Jake and his gold necklaces? I mean, I love Jake but it just seems like such a weird choice. And it is not the first time he did that, so I guess he is trying to make that look “happen” but it looks quite off really.
Yeah, it’s a look but not a good one.
Some of his decisions lately indicate he may be may be entering mid-life crisis territory a tiny bit early.
Wow Marisa’s dress really is awful. Zendaya looks good, love that hair on her.
I love Zendaya’s dress and think she looks absolutely gorgeous.
re: Jake Gyllenhaal Grün und Blau schmückt die Sau
Zendaya looks gorgeous. She is such a pretty woman. Love the shoes!
Zendaya is such a natural beauty! And S.L. Jackson is just someone I’m always happy to see. Hope he never retires from filming