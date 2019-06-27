The first trailer for the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ reboot is full of wigs & shenanigans

The original Charlie’s Angels show was before my time, but I understand what a cultural touchstone moment that way for many people in the 1970s. My generation’s Charlie’s Angels were Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu. They made two of those films, both produced by Drew’s company, and they were very stupid and entertaining. Looking back on them, it was just nice to see pretty women do cool stunts and dress up in costumes. And now a new generation will get that. Here’s the first trailer for the Millennials’ Charlie’s Angels, starring Kristen Stewart’s wigs, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the Angels, and Elizabeth Banks as Bosley, the go-between for Charlie and his Angels.
The biggest thing for me is that the Ariana Grande’s singing really isn’t selling the trailer or the film. I like Ari, but seriously, they should have just asked Beyonce to do ANOTHER Charlie’s Angels song because Destiny’s Child’s “Independent Women” is now synonymous with the franchise at this point. As for the action-adventure-silliness… it looks fine. I think it will probably sell to teenage girls, maybe? I’m very amused by how Kristen Stewart seemed to really buy in to this concept – that she was going to be an Angel, she was going to wear wigs and wear cool costumes and get to be silly and sexy and all that. Will you go see this? I would rent it.
Also: it’s great that this trailer came out during Pride Month!!
Photos courtesy of Charlie’s Angels.
Wow, I’m shocked to see such range from Stewart in the trailer…good for her.
And I think the song in the trailer severely lacks in quality. Ariana is understated, even muted in the song, which anyone who knows anything about using music to sell a trailer, you use the very best to sing the very best-this song is crap. C’mon, the James Bond people, even the Twilight people knew this…
it’s ariana, miley and lana on the song just fyi
It doesnt look as good as the Drew/Lucy/Cameron movies to me but it doesn’t look awful either. Also, I don’t care what anyone says, K Stew is sexy AF and I find her mesmerizing on screen.
Agree with you re Kristen – she is MESMERIZING to me!
I love her eyes!
I totally agree with you about KStew!
This doesn’t look bad…
Kristen Stewart’s acting seems better here.
Isn’t this more for centennials? Because I’m a millenial and watched the Cameron Díaz, Lucy Liu and Drew B franchise at the movies lol
I re-watched the Lucy Liu, My Girl Drew and Cameron D movies with my 11yo daughter recently and she loved them – think we’ll definitely go to see this! (Also I would imagine Queen Bey was asked about doing a song … right? And the request was probably turned down because of The Lion King?!)
The original Angels were women. The second group were too. I know that K-Stew is in her twenties but they look like high schoolers or college students doing cosplay. All I can think is did they recruited in middle school?
I just came to say this is the most range I have seen from K.Stew. not because she cannot act, but her roles have rarely given her place to be fun and sexy. Nice to see her flex that muscle.
Kstew and Patrick Stewart were the only two I recognized. Kstew seems pretty much the same to me; snarky and mouth breathing. There’s just some wigs and stunts thrown in. Meh. I’m a pass.
Agreed, I still can’t see past her as Bella. She looks good, but she’s the same person in every role.
Ugh. Give me Kate Jackson, Jacquelyn Smith, and Farrah any day.
I love the OGs, but also love CDiaz and Lucy Liu. These three, specially KStew… #NotMyAngels!
Nice to see Kristen Stewart showing her fun side. I think she’s a better actress than a lot of people think, she just tends to take roles that require a similar moodiness.
Oh Lord, rolling my eyes at this #NotMyAngels nonsense. Give these girls a chance. I’m sure people were coming for Lucy, Cameron, and Drew when it was announced that they were stepping into the Angels’ stilettos. I think the song sounds great too. It’s actually Ariana, Lana del Rey, and Miley Cyrus btw. I’m very excited for this flick!
i’m a millennial and my charlie’s angels were lucy, drew, and cameron.
Yep I saw the Drew Barrymore ones at the cinemas when I was in my 20s and loved them…I think this looks great though and I kind of want to vote with my money because Elizabeth Banks directed it! So i want to support it