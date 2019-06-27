Adam Scott got into a Twitter feud with Confederate turtle Mitch McConnell

The Paley Center For Media's 2019 PaleyFest LA "The Twilight Zone"

I never got into Parks & Recreation - sorry! – so I was never into Adam Scott when he first became a thing. I didn’t NOT like him, I just had a general ambivalence towards him, but he seemed fine. But truly, his performance in Big Little Lies (series 1 and 2) has blown me away. He’s a very capable dramatic actor. I’ve also been vaguely aware that Scott is pretty woke and a big supporter of many liberal and progressive candidates and causes. What I didn’t know is that he would get into a Twitter fight with Mitch McConnell. Yes, ladies and gents, Adam Scott could get it.

First, there was a story about how Donald Trump told reporters that he would fill a Supreme Court vacancy before the 2020 election, unlike how Mitch McConnell jammed up Merrick Garland’s SCOTUS nomination in 2016. Mitch’s Twitter team tweeted this response:

Adam Scott responded with this:

Mitch’s Twitter team responded with this joke from Parks & Rec:

To which Adam Scott replied with this photo of Mitch standing in front of a Confederate flag:

This should honestly be the reply to everything Mitch McConnell says or does. Ugh. Good for Adam Scott, even though I really don’t think that celebrities have the right (like, a legal argument) to shut down people using their image in a GIF to promote terrible things. Still, it’s good that Adam tried it.

Big Little Lies Season 2 HBO Premiere

Photos courtesy of WENN.

16 Responses to “Adam Scott got into a Twitter feud with Confederate turtle Mitch McConnell”

  1. Erinn says:
    June 27, 2019 at 9:25 am

    F-ck yeah, Adam Scott. Love that guy.

    I wasn’t a giant fan of his character to be honest. I liked him well enough, but never loved him. I think Adam’s a pretttyyy great guy, though.

    Reply
  2. L84Tea says:
    June 27, 2019 at 9:25 am

    I finally got caught up with season 1 of BLL (I had never gotten around to watching it), but ever since the last episode of season 1 when he sang that Elvis song–and I’m not even sure if that was really his voice–I’m sort of in love with him.

    Reply
    • Kebbie says:
      June 27, 2019 at 9:39 am

      It wasn’t his voice. He said he got vocal lessons and everything to prepare for it, and they still had to dub his voice.

      Reply
  3. Mel says:
    June 27, 2019 at 9:28 am

    You should see him in The Good Place! He’s awesome.
    And also, f… Turtle Mitch!
    He and his wife making a fortune using more than questionable methods with no repercussion whatsoever…There was a debate on Twitter the other day so I’m not sure: does he have a challenger or not for 2020?
    He needs to disappear.

    Reply
    • Megan says:
      June 27, 2019 at 9:35 am

      He does have a challenger. MoveOn set up a special fund for Kentucky.

      Reply
    • Kebbie says:
      June 27, 2019 at 9:41 am

      Lol he’s so funny in The Good Place. He’s so convincing as a genuine good guy in Parks and Rec and BLL, and just as convincing and hilarious as a demon in TGP.

      Reply
  4. Valiantly Varnished says:
    June 27, 2019 at 9:28 am

    I love Adam Scott. Ive been a fan for years. I wasn’t huge into Parks and Rec but he has been in tons of films before that. My favorite role of his is as Will Ferrell’s brother in Step Brothers. And he’s fantastic in Big Little Lies.

    Reply
  5. savu says:
    June 27, 2019 at 9:30 am

    That pic in front of the Confederate flag should be the only response to anything and everything Mitch McConnell does.

    Reply
  6. elimaeby says:
    June 27, 2019 at 9:30 am

    Between this and Anthony Mackie, you guys are just filling my morning with my forever-crushes. I LOVED Parks and Rec. My ex and I went as Ron and Leslie for Halloween more than once (to be fair, he had a fabulous mustache, so it was easy). I adored him as Ben. I also think he’s one of the strongest parts of BLL. His chops as a dramatic actor really surprised me.

    Reply
  7. Lucy says:
    June 27, 2019 at 9:31 am

    Idk if he can stop them from using his image, but I loved that he immediately shut that down. Like, I don’t have anything to do with your deplorable, racist bullsh*t. Keep me out of it.

    Reply
  8. Esmom says:
    June 27, 2019 at 9:31 am

    Go Adam. F%^k McConnell and his deplorable Team Mitch. Adam may not have a legal right to object to their using his image but holy hell would I be pissed if I were him. Now if only a “stunning and humiliating defeat” was a sure thing.

    Reply
  9. Faithmobile says:
    June 27, 2019 at 9:34 am

    I could watch parks and rec over and over again. And I would if I wasn’t deep into back episodes of Portrait Artist of the Year.
    I still can’t decide if I should watch Big Little Lies, the first episode bugged the crap out of me(rich people problems). If I do watch it, I will skip to the end of season 1 as suggested in your podcast.

    Reply
  10. Melly says:
    June 27, 2019 at 9:34 am

    Adam Scott has been awesome for many years. I highly recommend the show Party Down. An oldie but a goodie.

    Reply
  11. Stacy Dresden says:
    June 27, 2019 at 9:39 am

    Go Adam and DOWN WITH MITCH MCCONNELL

    Reply
  12. Nicegirl says:
    June 27, 2019 at 9:42 am

    There is an administration lady at my local hospital, we’ve spoken several times about actor Adam Scott. She said he was a classmate all through school, and from elementary he would tell everyone he was going to be a famous actor when he grew up and no one believed him, teasing him about it for years. She says she imagines him laughing ‘all the way to the bank’- I wasn’t a fan until the Good Place but this info adds to why I am a big fan now. You go, Adam. 🖖🏽

    Reply

