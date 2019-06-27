Adam Scott got into a Twitter feud with Confederate turtle Mitch McConnell

I never got into Parks & Recreation - sorry! – so I was never into Adam Scott when he first became a thing. I didn’t NOT like him, I just had a general ambivalence towards him, but he seemed fine. But truly, his performance in Big Little Lies (series 1 and 2) has blown me away. He’s a very capable dramatic actor. I’ve also been vaguely aware that Scott is pretty woke and a big supporter of many liberal and progressive candidates and causes. What I didn’t know is that he would get into a Twitter fight with Mitch McConnell. Yes, ladies and gents, Adam Scott could get it.
First, there was a story about how Donald Trump told reporters that he would fill a Supreme Court vacancy before the 2020 election, unlike how Mitch McConnell jammed up Merrick Garland’s SCOTUS nomination in 2016. Mitch’s Twitter team tweeted this response:
Adam Scott responded with this:
Dear Mitch McConnell & all those representing him,
Please refrain from using my image in support of anything but your own stunning & humiliating defeat.
Thanks!
Adam
Mitch’s Twitter team responded with this joke from Parks & Rec:
To which Adam Scott replied with this photo of Mitch standing in front of a Confederate flag:
This should honestly be the reply to everything Mitch McConnell says or does. Ugh. Good for Adam Scott, even though I really don’t think that celebrities have the right (like, a legal argument) to shut down people using their image in a GIF to promote terrible things. Still, it’s good that Adam tried it.
F-ck yeah, Adam Scott. Love that guy.
I wasn’t a giant fan of his character to be honest. I liked him well enough, but never loved him. I think Adam’s a pretttyyy great guy, though.
Omg, I loved his character. When his bachelor party involved playing Settlers of Catan, I swooned, lol.
I finally got caught up with season 1 of BLL (I had never gotten around to watching it), but ever since the last episode of season 1 when he sang that Elvis song–and I’m not even sure if that was really his voice–I’m sort of in love with him.
It wasn’t his voice. He said he got vocal lessons and everything to prepare for it, and they still had to dub his voice.
You should see him in The Good Place! He’s awesome.
And also, f… Turtle Mitch!
He and his wife making a fortune using more than questionable methods with no repercussion whatsoever…There was a debate on Twitter the other day so I’m not sure: does he have a challenger or not for 2020?
He needs to disappear.
He does have a challenger. MoveOn set up a special fund for Kentucky.
Lol he’s so funny in The Good Place. He’s so convincing as a genuine good guy in Parks and Rec and BLL, and just as convincing and hilarious as a demon in TGP.
I love Adam Scott. Ive been a fan for years. I wasn’t huge into Parks and Rec but he has been in tons of films before that. My favorite role of his is as Will Ferrell’s brother in Step Brothers. And he’s fantastic in Big Little Lies.
That pic in front of the Confederate flag should be the only response to anything and everything Mitch McConnell does.
Between this and Anthony Mackie, you guys are just filling my morning with my forever-crushes. I LOVED Parks and Rec. My ex and I went as Ron and Leslie for Halloween more than once (to be fair, he had a fabulous mustache, so it was easy). I adored him as Ben. I also think he’s one of the strongest parts of BLL. His chops as a dramatic actor really surprised me.
Idk if he can stop them from using his image, but I loved that he immediately shut that down. Like, I don’t have anything to do with your deplorable, racist bullsh*t. Keep me out of it.
Go Adam. F%^k McConnell and his deplorable Team Mitch. Adam may not have a legal right to object to their using his image but holy hell would I be pissed if I were him. Now if only a “stunning and humiliating defeat” was a sure thing.
I could watch parks and rec over and over again. And I would if I wasn’t deep into back episodes of Portrait Artist of the Year.
I still can’t decide if I should watch Big Little Lies, the first episode bugged the crap out of me(rich people problems). If I do watch it, I will skip to the end of season 1 as suggested in your podcast.
Adam Scott has been awesome for many years. I highly recommend the show Party Down. An oldie but a goodie.
Go Adam and DOWN WITH MITCH MCCONNELL
There is an administration lady at my local hospital, we’ve spoken several times about actor Adam Scott. She said he was a classmate all through school, and from elementary he would tell everyone he was going to be a famous actor when he grew up and no one believed him, teasing him about it for years. She says she imagines him laughing ‘all the way to the bank’- I wasn’t a fan until the Good Place but this info adds to why I am a big fan now. You go, Adam. 🖖🏽