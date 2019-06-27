Us Weekly: Duchess Kate & Meghan disagree about how to do charity work

Us Weekly has a new story about the split of the Royal Foundation, because I guess we haven’t beat that dead horse enough. As we’ve heard (repeatedly) the Sussexes are leaving the Royal Foundation which was initially set up by Prince Harry and Prince William. Kate was added to the charity when she married William, and Meghan was added last year. The Royal Foundation became their clearing-house for every individual charity work they started or supported, but it was always going to be separated at some point. The Sussexes and Cambridges just have different goals and different interests and William was the one who seemed to want to fast-track the split. But Us Weekly wants us to know that Kate and Meghan also disagreed about the foundation too:

Duchess Meghan is doing things her own way once again. After Kensington Palace formally announced on Thursday, June 20, that she and Prince Harry were breaking away from Prince William and Duchess Kate’s charity, the Royal Foundation, to start their own, a royal insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that the Fab Four were experiencing creative differences ahead of the split. “Kensington Palace is painting this as a natural progression,” says the insider, “but there were definitely issues with Meghan and Kate seeing eye to eye on how they wanted to run this charity.” While the Duchess of Sussex, 37, wanted “to be more involved — create initiatives and be in the trenches,” the Duchess of Cambridge, also 37, wanted to be “more hands off.” There isn’t, however, a “disagreement or rift” between the royal ladies — who have been plagued with feud rumors for the last year — says the insider, but the mom of 7-week-old Archie is “figuring out what she can do in terms of being active [and more] comfortable with her role.”

For all of her KEEN talk, I do think that Kate’s general charitable philosophy is more hands-off. She’s content to do what is expected, which is “show up, shake hands, pose for photos.” Kate has long been hard at work on her vague Keen Initiative on children’s mental health/Broken Britain/whatever, but even that doesn’t seem hands-on, mostly because no one understands WTF she’s even doing there. So yes, there probably were philosophical differences between the duchesses, but make no mistake: the real conflict/animosity is still between the brothers.