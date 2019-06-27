ET: Duchess Meghan will attend Wimbledon to watch Serena Williams play

Last year, the Duchess of Sussex only attended one day of Wimbledon, the last Saturday of the fortnight. She and the Duchess of Cambridge attended the women’s final, only they had to wait to see it because the second men’s semifinal needed to be completed. Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal players for a few more hours (Djoko won, and he would go on to win the Slam) and then Meghan and Kate happily watched the women’s final, Serena Williams v. Angelique Kerber. Kerber won. Serena had played well the entire tournament but during the final, it was like all of her best shots abandoned her. Meghan was salty about her friend’s loss, I remember the cutaways during the trophy presentation – Meghan was near tears.

As I’ve said a few times now, here and on Twitter, I’m actually sort of worried that Serena won’t make it very far into the fortnight. She wasn’t playing well at all at the French Open (she went out in the third round) and the younger girls are sharks who smell blood in the water, you know? My point is that if Meghan is going to come out to support Serena during this fortnight, I hope Meg plans to come for an early round.

Meghan Markle is a supportive friend to her close pal, tennis pro Serena Williams. A source tells ET that the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex is expected to take a break from her maternity leave to watch Williams compete at Wimbledon this year, which starts on July 1. Meghan gave birth to her first child with husband Prince Harry, son Archie, on May 6. According to the source, the only thing that could keep Meghan from attending the annual tennis tournament is if “the baby keeps her home last minute.”

I’ve been hoping that we would get some kind of confirmation on Meghan’s attendance, just so Serena wouldn’t be asked about Meg in every single press conference (like she was last year). Serena almost always gets put on Center Court, so it would be easy for Meghan to make some time to sit in the Royal Box to watch her friend. Serena’s gotten to the point in her career where she’s pretty fast: she either loses fast or wins fast.

Meanwhile, we’ve got another confirmation for Meghan’s schedule. According to the British High Commissioner of South Africa, Meghan and Harry are due to travel there in October!!

Ooops: Sometimes high-ranking officials in the far-flung reaches of the old British Empire can’t wait to spill the tea when star royals like Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex are scheduled to come calling. So it was Wednesday when Nigel Casey, the British High Commissioner in South Africa (meaning, he reps Queen Elizabeth II in the former British colony), held a press conference to mark the queen’s 93rd birthday and let slip that, hang on to your hats, Harry and Meghan will visit South Africa in October But will baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, by then only about four months old, be going with? Not clear so stayed tuned. The news was posted by local media in South Africa and most definitely did not come from Buckingham Palace, which has steadfastly refused to comment about the Sussex travel plans despite leaks about those plans (will they go to Asia, too?) in the British media over the past week. Jacaranda News posted the news with a video of a delighted Casey at his press conference, predicting that the visit would be “great” for the economy of South Africa, one of the 50-plus nations in the Commonwealth. “I predict a hat and frock buying frenzy…which could restore economic growth all on its own,” Casey joked. “We’re hugely looking forward to that and thanks in anticipation for that and all the support that I know we’re going to receive.”

I believe it? We’ve been hearing so much about this African tour/trip, I’m guessing it will be at least three weeks spent in at least four countries. And yes, my guess is that they’re going to take Archie. If Archie can’t come for some reason, my guess is that the trip would need to be rescheduled. There’s no way Meghan and Harry would leave their baby for anything more than one night.