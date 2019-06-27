Idris Elba covers Vanity Fair, talks James Bond, comic books & race

CB and I disagree on men all the time. She loves a baldie, and she generally prefers clean-shaven men. I like men with a lot of hair everywhere – I don’t like shaved heads (although there are a few bald dudes who could get it) and I love a three-day beard or a full-on beard or even goatee. But can CB and I come together and say that while Idris Elba is always a good looking man, he just looks WEIRD without facial hair? I don’t mind the shaved-head – that looks good on him. But he needs a mustache and preferably a neatly trimmed beard. All that being said, I’m happy Idris Elba got the cover of Vanity Fair. It’s nice. Idris has a million projects to promote, from the Cats film, to Luther, to his Netflix show Turn Up Charlie to Hobbs & Shaw. You can read the full VF piece here. Some highlights:
Growing up in East London’s Canning Town: “Needless to say, if you were black and living in Canning Town, you were probably subject to racial abuse and getting chased down the street by people calling you a black coon.”
His black role models growing up: “There were a handful of black actors and performers in this country, in the music space. Reggae, which was a shared, big U.K. experience. English people love reggae. Because the majority of black people in this country were from the Caribbean, they came with the music. So you were seeing, on TV, reggae bands, reggae-white fusion bands. But in terms of actors, there were very few.”
He was a novelty when he first tried to get work in America: “When I got to America and was like, I want to be an actor, I was like a novelty act in all my casting meetings… They were like ‘Wow! I love your accent, it’s so refined,’ ‘Okay, so: you’re Gangster No. 1.’ ”
On the James Bond rumors: “James Bond is a hugely coveted, iconic, beloved character, that takes audiences on this massive escapism journey. Of course, if someone said to me ‘Do you want to play James Bond?,’ I’d be like, Yeah! That’s fascinating to me. But it’s not something I’ve expressed, like, Yeah, I wanna be the black James Bond….”
He was disappointed by the backlash to the idea of a Black 007: “Because, by the way, we’re talking about a spy. If you really want to break it down, the more less-obvious it is, the better. You just get disheartened, when you get people from a generational point of view going, ‘It can’t be.’ And it really turns out to be the color of my skin. And then if I get it and it didn’t work, or it did work, would it be because of the color of my skin? That’s a difficult position to put myself into when I don’t need to.”
He’s proud of his work in the Marvel movies: “Suddenly you realize that black kids read comics. That whole skater, fanboy crowd—well, black people love these things too. Kenneth Branagh, who directed the first one, just said, ‘I love you as an actor. I’m going to give you this role.’ ”
There’s tons of other stuff in there, more talk of Luther and Idris’s childhood and how he wants to use his fame-privilege to give more actors of color more opportunities. He doesn’t break any news, it’s just a nice interview and very thorough to boot. It’s the kind of cover story Vanity Fair would have done with Leonardo DiCaprio, so I’m glad Idris is being treated the same. But these photos… ugh, grow out your beard again! I wonder if he shaved it because it was coming in too grey.
Yes we can agree! He looks so weird without facial hair
he really does, he looks younger AND worse?
Facial hair, no facial hair, he is still fabulous looking.
He looks like a different man without facial hair, wow.
I get so tired of the James Bond talk. There’s still another one with Daniel Craig in the works, so why have people been asked about this for YEARS? It’s tiresome. I think he’d make a great James Bond, btw, I just don’t see why it’s included in every interview.
He would be perfect as Bond, he exudes charisma
From your lips to God’s ears.
Jeez, Louise, when will he accept he’s not becoming the next Bond? Please, he needs to stop talking about it, they’re not going to give him the role!
The writer of James Bond publicly said Idris was “too street” which was just coded language for “too black.” He brought Idris into the conversation, so Idris can talk about it as much as he wants as far as I’m concerned.
That whole last paragraph was fascinating to me. My boyfriend is black and is obsessed with superhero movies, comic books, the whole thing. 90% of his non-dress shirts are comic book characters (most of which I haven’t even heard of).
He’s always telling me stories about growing up a skater kid and being into stuff a lot of people deemed “white kid stuff” like the alt/emo music of the early 2000s. He apparently felt the need to toe the line between his white friends and black friends growing up, and sometimes didn’t feel like he acted “black enough” because of the stuff he was into.
It’s something I never thought of until we met, because I’ve never heard a white person say that they felt weird for liking hip-hop or anything even remotely similar.
He’s still very handsome without it. I think people are simply used to seeing him with facial hair and so that’s what we all prefer.
His comments about growing up black in Britain are very telling. So many people across the pond ( white Brits) like to pretend that they don’t have the same racial issues we have here in America. Yet time and time again British POC state otherwise. There is a REAL disconnect over there in terms of the reality of racial disparity.
He’s too old for new Bond. Just stating facts. And he’ll be fine without it.
I’m on board with the people saying it should be Dev Patel. Young, a vulnerable edge, and can play suave. If we have to keep this character going (must we?) that’s my pick.
I know his personal life may or may not be quite messy, but he seems like a decent guy. I usually find myself agreeing with him on several topics. I will always love the answer he gave to whether men should be scared now that women are daring to speak out on the abuse they have suffered. It was pretty much “if you truly are innocent, there’s nothing to fear. If you’re afraid, you’re probably guilty”.
I never heard that quote, it’s a great answer. Disappointing that not all men see it that way.