Anthony Mackie used to get mistaken for Don Cheadle: ‘that’s the other black guy’

In Anthony Mackie’s “What I do in a day” video for Vanity Fair he said he runs four miles to the gym every morning to lift weights. (I still want to know how he gets home, does he run back or get a ride?) In the afternoon he does manual labor fixing up houses, which is his side job when he’s not acting. And he eats so healthy too, apart from his cheat day where he goes around New Orleans drinking signature cocktails at bars, but I digress. So Anthony is a natural fit to cover Men’s Health. Look at his biceps! The photos of him working out were fun to resize, I’ll say that. The interview is so good too. Anthony admits that being snubbed for an Oscar for The Hurt Locker was painful and lead him to take a year off. He also explains his approach to fame, which is smart and grounded. He’s confident but not an a-hole. (You may disagree, I’m ok with that.) Men’s Health sent us the pull quotes, and they’re good, but the article is well worth reading too. Mackie lost his mom in the late 90s and his dad after Hurricane Katrina. He’s also good friends with both Eminem and 50 Cent.
On getting mistaken for Marvel actor Don Cheadle earlier in his career:
“I’d be like, ‘That’s the other black guy.’ Now they know exactly who I am.”
On his passion of building and selling homes:
“It’s kind of like acting. You get a piece of paper with words on it, and you build that character. Then, when you watch, it’s 100 percent your creation.”
On going to VIP clubs in the early aughts with his entourage, including then-unknown rapper 50 Cent:
“He was a chubby dude! I was like, ‘This dude’s never going to make it!’”
On learning the unpredictable demands of celebrity following Spike Lee’s 2004 She Hate Me, which was dinged by critics:
“It was humbling. But it informed the way I’ve dealt with my career since: When you buy into celebrity, it can be taken away in an instant.”
On being stunned when his name wasn’t listed among The Hurt Locker’s nine Oscar nominations:
“That little f*ucker matters. We try to protect ourselves and say, ‘I’m doing the work for the work.’ But when that happened with Hurt Locker, it hurt. I had to take a year off of work.”
On lobbying Marvel, the studio where he’d always aspired to play a superhero:
“My line was, ‘Yo, I’m the black dude from The Hurt Locker. I would love to work with you guys.”
On being cast as Falcon in Winter Solider:
“Growing up, I’d always loved Falcon, because he was a comic-book hero who was black who didn’t have ‘Black’ in the title. He stood on his morals. He stood on who he was.”
On his 2013 arrest for driving under the influence in Harlem:
“It happened on 125th Street and Lenox – the epicenter of Harlem – with six white cops. I was like, Nah. This ain’t my city. It’s not my Harlem anymore. So I took the lesson: You’re not allowed to be a human being anymore. You’re not looked at or thought of as a citizen anymore.”
On deciding to return to his hometown of New Orleans:
“The thing about New Orleans that I love is that no matter who you are, you’re just as important as the guy next to you at the bar.”
On the recent seismic shift in casting superheroes:
“I knew the magnitude of Black Panther, just like I knew the magnitude of Wonder Woman. I’ve been saying for years: If you’re going to make any movie, you make those two movies, because they’re going to make a trillion dollars. They represent a whole different sector of our society that’s underrepresented and underappreciated.”
That’s crazy that people mistook Anthony for Don Cheadle! Cheadle is a much older guy at 54, but he says something similar, that people recognize him but usually don’t know his name or where they’ve seen him. I’ve been crushing on Anthony since 2010, and I told Kaiser that this interview was MINE to cover. I was so impressed by his approach to his career and how deliberate he is. He’s not top-level famous yet, but he’s on the cusp. Give Falcon a standalone movie and that will definitely change.
Men’s Health also has a video interview with Anthony where he has to either answer a tough question or eat some gross but healthy food. He does a Christopher Walken impression, he says whom Thanos should have killed for good, he ranks his Marvel costars’ acting and he said he’s not sure if he’s getting his own Captain America movie. Make it happen, Marvel people. We will watch it. Oooh and I saw Anthony’s episode of Black Mirror, it’s the first in this new season, five. It’s quite good actually and not as tough to watch as other Black Mirror episodes.
He’ll always be Papa Doc to me.
…Finger chin ups? *doffs cap nervously* That’s impressive as hell.
Anthony Mackie is on my forever crush list. I love that he lives a fairly normal life outside of his acting career. Also, the pictures of his workouts were definitely a nice pick-me-up for a Thursday morning. Thank you, Celebitchy!
I wish I could just take an entire year off whenever I face a disappointment in my life. Actors really live on another planet.
You did notice he has a second job building houses, right? When you have two jobs, you can take a break on one for a bit.
I know plenty of people who work 2 or even 3 jobs and they definitely can’t take a break whenever they feel like it. They have to work their asses off just to support their families. The scenario you describe is far from being the norm.
@ZEE:
I assumed from his comment that he took a year off ACTING to reevaluate, not a year off from any work at all.
I’m guessing he continued his construction work during that time.
The other day I watched 8 Mile after many, many years and only then did I realize he played Papa Doc!!! I felt so dumb, and still do. He’s a great actor. So is Don!
What the hell is wrong with people?
He looks NOTHING like Don Cheadle.
Gotta say, I don’t like his answer on the drunk driving arrest. It sounds like he’s focusing on the cops rather than the fact he was stupidly driving drunk? Did anyone else feel that vibe? I get the whole “black people aren’t human to some white cops” fear, but he was being over and arrested for an actual reason. Or was he really innocent? I don’t know enough about the story, but he comes off as unapologetic about his dangerous behavior.
I hate when people make excuses for driving under the influence.
“So I took the lesson: You’re not allowed to be a human being anymore. You’re not looked at or thought of as a citizen anymore.” That’s the lesson you take from a DUI? Not that you may have a drinking problem, or you make bad choices? But that you’re the victim because you are black and/or famous and Harlem now has white cops? I’ll be sure to tell the victims of drunk drivers (I am currently working on a criminal vehicular homicide because of this) that this is the lesson we should all learn.
Sorry, he teeters the line of confident and arrogant, but that statement shoves him over for me.