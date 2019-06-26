Megan Rapinoe, patriot: ‘I’m not going to the f–king White House’

Megan Rapinoe is a goddess. She really is. The almost-34-year-old soccer player is one of the co-captains of Team USA in the World Cup. She has been killing it, game after game during the World Cup. She’s such a striking figure too – the beautiful, out-lesbian with the pale violet hair moving across the field with grace and agility of a ballerina. Rapinoe has also continued her various anthem protests, which she’s been doing for years, in support of Colin Kaepernick and in protest of this administration, in protest of police violence and a lot more. Even at the World Cup, Rapinoe has not put her hand over her heart or sung along with the anthem. She hasn’t kneeled, but sure, it’s notable that she’s “protesting.” The conservative media has been trying to make it into a thing. This week, Donald Trump got in on the “insulting Megan Rapinoe” game:
President Trump criticized one of the co-captains of the US Women’s World Cup soccer team for protesting during the national anthem at the team’s games during the tournament in France. Trump, who has been outspoken about protests by NFL players during the anthem, made the comments about 33-year-old Megan Rapinoe to The Hill during an interview Monday.
“No. I don’t think so,” he said when asked if he thought she should be protesting. Trump made the comments hours after the women’s team beat Spain 2-1.
Rapinoe has refused to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before each of the matches during the tournament as a protest of injustice in the United States. In the past, she has even knelt at other US national team games during the anthem.
“I’ll probably never put my hand over my heart,” the national co-captain said in a recent interview before the competition started. “I’ll probably never sing the national anthem again.”
Well, that was sort of lukewarm diss by Trump, probably because Rapinoe is a white woman. We can only imagine what he would have said about her if she was brown or black. Anyway, it’s clear that Rapinoe is pissing off all the right people. She knows it too. She was interviewed recently (I think this was pre-World Cup, but the video just came out) and asked if she would go to the White House if invited. Her answer: “I’m not going to the f–king White House.”
Q: “Are you excited about going to the White House?”
Megan Rapinoe: “I’m not going to the fucking White House.”pic.twitter.com/OosAQMjYsh
— Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) June 25, 2019
I.LOVE.IT.
I love how matter of fact she is about it, and then how shes like “well its not like we’re gonna be invited anyway.” She knows she’s pissing off Trump et al and she gives not one iota.
PATRIOT!!!
Love it!
Completely agree—she says it so easily and confidently. I went to the USA/Chile game and there were lots of Americans yelling “U. S. A.” in that guttural staccato—something so otherwise innocent sounded so fascist in this moment, it made me super uncomfortable.
Love her! (Also so beautiful)
I love ha.
I adore her.
This is a serious question, not joking: are we supposed to put our hand over our hearts for the anthem? I remember putting hand to heart as a kid in elementary school for the pledge but not during the anthem. I mean, I’ve seen people do it but I’ve seen plenty stand respectfully and not do it. IDK. Just curious.
I never thought we were, but I have noticed lately that more people do it. I don’t. I just stand respectfully. They play it before every little league game where we are and most people do put their hands over their heart, but I never remember being taught that.
I’m a Canadian living (against my preference) in the US and I refuse to hold my hand over my heart or sing during the anthem. I will stand respectfully.
Military salute during and people are taught when young to do the hand to heart thing. I never did because I was expected to lol. For the pledge, that is.
Never, ever, was I taught that. Pledge? Yes. Anthem? Never. I’m in a position where I have had to sing or lead the anthem numerous times thru the years. I have never performed it with my hand over my heart , nor have I asked a group to do this. I don’t understand why we include it at so many events. It isn’t necessary.
It was after 9-11 that the hand over the heart and the anthem bullshit really started-that’s also when they militarized sporting events with flyovers and stuff…ya know after we invaded the wrong country.
MERIKA!
Same. I’m not sure when the hand over heart thing started happening, but I can’t stand the sanctimony of some people at say, an MLB game, when they do it and glare at me because I don’t. It makes me crazy, actually.
Lots of military and military spouses in my family. The civilian protocol is to put your right hand over your heart and if you’re wearing a hat to remove it while standing and facing the flag. If you’re military in uniform, you should face and salute throughout. It’s rather antiquated and a holdover from a bygone era that was never as great as MAGA pretends it was.
Veterans may also now salute during the anthem, even if uncovered (no hat). I don’t see if often and most people don’t know that changed in recent years so people always look at me funny.
Thanks, HMC. I just googled it and you’re right. Apparently President Obama was caught out for not putting hand over heart in the 2008 campaign and he said he wasn’t taught that. I certainly wasn’t either. Remember that video of Melania nudging trump to do it on the White House balcony? I’m guessing some of us of a certain age (I’m 40+) weren’t taught that. Just interesting it’s considered a protest when some of us don’t even think to do it.
I love her answer. Keep pissing them off Megan
US soccer passed a rule back in 2016 that said that all national team players were required to stand-I have no doubt she would still be kneeling if it were allowed.
I respect she’s still found a way to protest on her own terms.
Love it.
Since Scotland are out am rooting for the US and the England teams. I watched the England game against Cameroon and I was shocked at the behaviour of the Cameroon team – one of them spat at an England player. I hope FIFA punishes them for their behaviour.
I doubt IQ45 would invite them if they won, not his type.
IQ45? You’re giving him too much credit.
She is awesome!
I love it when people of a certain power and visibility not related to politics give Trump the middle finger and a resoundingly loud F you! It gives me hope that this country can recover once we oust him.
(On another note, 33? She needs to wear more sunblock, her skin looks aged which means damaged which means increased risk for skin cancer. I’m the sunblock sheriff in my family, and being a pale redhead I’m fastidious about it. She obviously takes great care of the rest of her, but everyone always forgets about the skin!)
I’m in awe how titian Voldemort manages his time in office.
Awesome woman. I never put my hand on my heart during anthem. My Dad was retired military and he took his hat off and placed it over his heart. Told me to just stand straight and look at the flag.
I did a little cheer when I saw the clip of her saying that yesterday. Love, love, love her.