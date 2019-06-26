Judi Dench worries that we’ll never watch another predator on-screen again

Dame Judi Dench is 84 years old. She’s still vital and funny and talented, but she’s had some health problems for years now. The biggest thing is a degenerative eye condition, which basically means she’s been going blind for a decade or longer. But as I said, I still think she’s sharp as a tack. “Senility” is not an excuse for what she said this week in an interview. She was asked about some of the men she’s worked with in the past, namely Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein. Dame Judi made an argument of “sure, they might be terrible people but we can still appreciate their work.” Which is a common enough argument from artists. Here’s what she said:
Judi Dench, who has condemned Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey for alleged sexual harassment, told a British magazine that she worries their work may be forgotten.
“What kind of agony is that?” Dench told the latest issue of Radio Times, The Guardian reported. “Are we going to negate 10 years at the Old Vic [the London theater where Spacey served as artistic director] and everything that he did – how wonderful he’s been in all those films? Are we just not going to see all those films that Harvey produced?”
Dench added: “You cannot deny somebody a talent. You might as well never look at a Caravaggio painting [the painter was sentenced for murder after a brawl]. You might as well never have gone to see Noel Coward [who was accused of harassment].”
Dench, 84, previously spoke out about people shunning Spacey after his scenes were removed from Ridley Scott’s 2017 film All the Money in the World. She has lauded the actor for supporting her after the death of her husband, Michael Williams, from lung cancer in 2001. The actress has also credited Weinstein as a key contributor to her Hollywood career. Weinstein’s fall from grace led to the rise of the #MeToo movement.
Similar arguments have been made for Roman Polanski and Woody Allen too, and as I’ve said before, it’s a personal choice and everyone should decide for themselves. I can legitimately enjoy Chinatown AND think Polanski is a serial predator and rapist. But I recently re-watched Vicky Cristina Barcelona and I was struck by how empty that film is, how poorly written, how overhyped it was. I feel like Woody Allen’s oeuvre might struggle as people put his work in context with his life. Will I be able to watch LA Confidential and The Usual Suspects knowing what I now know about Kevin Spacey? Will I be able to watch all of the films Weinstein produced? Again, it’s a personal judgment call about how you can separate art from artist.
For what it’s worth, I don’t even think “but can we still watch their movies?” is the main conversation anyone is really having. Give people the space to tell their stories about what these predators did to them. See if we can get the predator prosecuted or brought to justice in some way. Ensure that they never hurt another person again, and that the predators know they don’t belong in any artistic community ever again. Then, after all that, we can have the conversation of “but what about the art?”
Judi Judi Judi….
It’s really hard for me to watch a movie with or produced by a predator. It’s all I can think about while I watch.
Same. It’s not even that I am making a conscious decision to shun their work. It just makes me ill – especially when you see the performers on screen.
It’s tricky. I love Harry Potter but JKR is so terrible that it makes me think and rethink constantly. But I still love the universe. And I rationalise it to myself because she’s not a predator. I’m not quite ready to discount it even though I can’t stand her. I hope that makes sense because I’m exhausted and haven’t had much sleep, so brain fog is massive.
With these predators, it’s a whole other level. They harm people. They’ve repeatedly harmed so many people that no matter how much I love the movies they’re unwatchable for me now. So many movies Spacey made that were great that I can’t even look at a poster for, it infuriates me so much.
If the JKR concern is about her liking Magdalen, I don’t know if I’d lump her in with rapists just yet. One, it just happened and she hasn’t even addressed it (or admitted her views are the same). Two, if we disagree with others (who haven’t committed crimes against humanity), it makes the world better to understand where people are coming from before discarding them.
How many artists did we miss out on because they were driven out of their field by a predator? Don’t get me wrong, I still love Usual Suspects, and LA Confidential. I still listen to Michael Jackson WITH MY CHILDREN. They love the albums Thriller and BAD. I love watching them shake their little booties when we put it on the record player. But, come on. Some of these artists were awful people and there’s no reason to just gloss over it. Now we know. Now awful powerful people don’t get to act as gatekeepers allowing only those who will play along to pass.
Yes… because true talent surpasses morality or humanity. Because true talent is rare. If we stopped supporting and celebrating the talent of those who have acted utterly without conscience, there would be no more talent to celebrate. Why, show business has always struggled to find talented people who are willing to endure the limelight with any modicum of decency. It’s not as if there are teeming hoards of truly talented people trying to make their way into show business.
What? How many talented people were driven out by these predators who supposedly are so talented they “surpass morality or humanity”? You can’t possibly be arguing that only the monsters are truly talented because that’s a seriously bullshit take.
MsBanjo, it was sarcasm. It makes fun of the underlying premise of Dench’s argument.
Had me in the first half….
while I read this right, maybe put a /S after because you KNOW there are folks who will take this seriously.
ETA: ok, already happened…
Eh. It sounds like to me she’s more worried about censorship. People in power will determine what’s acceptable to be shown. History is full of very talented writers, artists, painters, songwriters, visionaries, leaders, etc who have made great contributions to the world in some way but may have also been shitty people. Should their work be censored in order to protect the masses? Absolutely not. Leave it out there and let people decide what they are okay with. It’s really not that complicated.
Observing a work of historical significance has nothing to do with observing and paying to help subsidize the work of a contemporary predator who is preying on people now and continues to do so with help of their cronies.
I won’t watch movies with predators anymore and as much as I liked some of those movies originally, I find that I don’t miss them that much now. It’s not a huge sacrifice for me.
Re: Judi and Meryl and everyone caping for these men, I’d like to have even 1/100th of their compassion go to the victims and what they might have brought into the world if they weren’t abused.
Yes because Noel Coward and Caravaggio are still alive and preying on people. Massive eye roll. She misses the point completely.