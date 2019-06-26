Robert Mueller will comply with House subpoena & testify on July 17th

It’s been almost one month exactly since Robert Mueller came out and spoke for the first time about his team’s investigation into Donald Trump and all of the Deplorable shenanigans. Mueller made it clear – in that lawyery way – that Trump absolutely committed crimes and that if Trump wasn’t the president, then Mueller would have indicted him for those crimes. What I found odd about the Mueller Report and Mueller’s speech were all of the unanswered questions – why didn’t Don Jr get indicted? Why wasn’t Ivanka deposed? WTF is even happening with the Mike Flynn bulls–t? What was the deal with Michael Cohen’s mysterious travel to Eastern Europe during the campaign? Where are Trump’s tax returns? When Mueller spoke, he was basically like “Trump did crimes, I can’t do sh-t about it but hopefully Congress will impeach, I’m outta here.” He said he didn’t want to testify before any committee and he considered his job done. Well…

Former special counsel Robert Mueller has agreed to testify in public about his two-year Russia investigation at a hearing before the House Intelligence Committee and Judiciary Committee on July 17. The announcement came from the chairmen of the two panels, who issued a subpoena compelling his testimony. In a news release issued late Tuesday, Judiciary Committee Chairmen Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said that Mueller had agreed to testify next month. “Pursuant to subpoenas issued by the House Judiciary and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence tonight, Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III has agreed to testify before both Committees on July 17 in open session,” the chairmen said in a statement. “Americans have demanded to hear directly from the Special Counsel,” the statement said, “so they can understand what he and his team examined, uncovered, and determined about Russia’s attack on our democracy, the Trump campaign’s acceptance and use of that help, and President Trump and his associates’ obstruction of the investigation into that attack.” The chairmen suggested in a letter to Mueller on Tuesday accompanying the subpoena that they understand that Mueller may limit what he plans to share with lawmakers, with Schiff and Nadler writing that they know “there are certain sensitivities associated with your open testimony. In particular, the Special Counsel’s Office referred several criminal investigations to other offices at the Department of Justice, and certain matters are ongoing. Your office, moreover, admirably limited public comment while the Special Counsel’s Office’s work was ongoing. You have also explained that you prefer for the Special Counsel’s Office’s written work to speak for itself,” they wrote. Mueller did not want to testify, but will respect the subpoena to testify in open session, Schiff said on “The Rachel Maddow Show” Tuesday night on MSNBC. Mueller’s staff will speak to the committees in a closed session after Mueller’s public testimony.

[From NBC News]

“Mueller’s staff will speak to the committees in a closed session after Mueller’s public testimony”? That’s f–king bullsh-t and I expected more of Nadler. Mueller complying to the subpoena is one thing – and it will be fascinating – but Mueller’s staffers were the ones doing the day-to-day legal, investigative and prosecutorial work and I would argue that many of them know more about the various cases, shenanigans and more. Just last week, Mueller’s “pit bull” prosecutor Andrew Weissmann inked a big book deal. Someone like Weissmann can spill his guts in print but he can’t comply with a subpoena to testify in open session? Come on.

Also, I’m terribly afraid that Dan Pfeiffer is probably right.

At least we can now circle the date on the calendar when the war with Iran will start https://t.co/3MNN1bclUn — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) June 26, 2019