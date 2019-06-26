Robert Mueller will comply with House subpoena & testify on July 17th

It’s been almost one month exactly since Robert Mueller came out and spoke for the first time about his team’s investigation into Donald Trump and all of the Deplorable shenanigans. Mueller made it clear – in that lawyery way – that Trump absolutely committed crimes and that if Trump wasn’t the president, then Mueller would have indicted him for those crimes. What I found odd about the Mueller Report and Mueller’s speech were all of the unanswered questions – why didn’t Don Jr get indicted? Why wasn’t Ivanka deposed? WTF is even happening with the Mike Flynn bulls–t? What was the deal with Michael Cohen’s mysterious travel to Eastern Europe during the campaign? Where are Trump’s tax returns? When Mueller spoke, he was basically like “Trump did crimes, I can’t do sh-t about it but hopefully Congress will impeach, I’m outta here.” He said he didn’t want to testify before any committee and he considered his job done. Well…
Former special counsel Robert Mueller has agreed to testify in public about his two-year Russia investigation at a hearing before the House Intelligence Committee and Judiciary Committee on July 17. The announcement came from the chairmen of the two panels, who issued a subpoena compelling his testimony. In a news release issued late Tuesday, Judiciary Committee Chairmen Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said that Mueller had agreed to testify next month.
“Pursuant to subpoenas issued by the House Judiciary and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence tonight, Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III has agreed to testify before both Committees on July 17 in open session,” the chairmen said in a statement.
“Americans have demanded to hear directly from the Special Counsel,” the statement said, “so they can understand what he and his team examined, uncovered, and determined about Russia’s attack on our democracy, the Trump campaign’s acceptance and use of that help, and President Trump and his associates’ obstruction of the investigation into that attack.”
The chairmen suggested in a letter to Mueller on Tuesday accompanying the subpoena that they understand that Mueller may limit what he plans to share with lawmakers, with Schiff and Nadler writing that they know “there are certain sensitivities associated with your open testimony. In particular, the Special Counsel’s Office referred several criminal investigations to other offices at the Department of Justice, and certain matters are ongoing. Your office, moreover, admirably limited public comment while the Special Counsel’s Office’s work was ongoing. You have also explained that you prefer for the Special Counsel’s Office’s written work to speak for itself,” they wrote.
Mueller did not want to testify, but will respect the subpoena to testify in open session, Schiff said on “The Rachel Maddow Show” Tuesday night on MSNBC. Mueller’s staff will speak to the committees in a closed session after Mueller’s public testimony.
“Mueller’s staff will speak to the committees in a closed session after Mueller’s public testimony”? That’s f–king bullsh-t and I expected more of Nadler. Mueller complying to the subpoena is one thing – and it will be fascinating – but Mueller’s staffers were the ones doing the day-to-day legal, investigative and prosecutorial work and I would argue that many of them know more about the various cases, shenanigans and more. Just last week, Mueller’s “pit bull” prosecutor Andrew Weissmann inked a big book deal. Someone like Weissmann can spill his guts in print but he can’t comply with a subpoena to testify in open session? Come on.
Also, I’m terribly afraid that Dan Pfeiffer is probably right.
At least we can now circle the date on the calendar when the war with Iran will start https://t.co/3MNN1bclUn
— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) June 26, 2019
Dan Pfeiffer is absolutely right.
of course Mueller is going to comply with the subpoena. But it doesn’t mean hes going to say anything meaty. I imagine a lot of his responses will be “as it says on page X of the report….”
I’m still going to watch though. with a beer. Flying Dog makes a “truth” IPA with a picture of Nixon on it that I use for all these things. LOL.
ITA with everything you say but I wonder if Barr will try and stop Mueller and his staff from testifying. Remember this is the AG who ghosted Congress.
I think the only way the majority of Americans will understand the breadth of what Chump and his cohorts did is to hear it from the mouth of the man who lead the investigation. Barr muddied the water with his ‘summary’ which we all know was a hatched job cover up. Mueller needs to call out Barr in his testimony.
Barr will do everything in his power to gag Mueller. He is also going to cherry pick evidence of Russian interference in the election to prove it did not happen. He is as deplorable as the rest of them.
Ugh I didn’t even think of Barr blocking his testimony. He might not even appear if Barr has his way.
Mueller doesn’t work for the government any more, Barr has no hold on him.
July 17 is my birthday. Please, please, please, give me the best present ever and drop some serious truth bombs. I hope he incinerates the whole clan and everyone remotely connected to them. At this point I want to see the whole white house burn.
Same. Hoping for the birthday present of a lifetime.
The Dems will let Mueller get away with equivocating. The Repugnantcans will turn this into a “what about Hillary?” moment and make all there questions about how the Dems are the real dirty ones.
Nothing will move forward. A Trump Twitter meltdown will use the words witchhunt every other sentence. Lather, rinse, repeat.
Probably. The Dems won’t be very strategic or cutting in their questioning, so it will fall flat and they’ll have to resort to whining. And the do-nothing, bomb-throwing freedom caucus will pound their chests and pretend to be outraged.
I seriously doubt it will shed any light on anything. Mueller will be evasive and Fox News will spin it as proof that Trump and his grifters are innocent.
If they try to make it all about Hillary, he can answer the questions to show that it isn’t. Their election opponents can use those questions & his answers against them.
I feel like I hit the trifecta: Yesterday was my 5 year-all-clear from Leukemia, I have front row seats to Paul McCartney on the 13th, and a few days later, Mueller testifies! Woohoo!
Even if there aren’t any bombshells, this is getting this out in a public forum. Most people haven’t bothered to read the report, just heard slanted snippets on Faux. Maybe this will penetrate because it will be EVERYWHERE.
Also, Ba$tard Barr shut down 7 of Mueller’s handoff cases. Maybe we’ll hear about those redacted parts now, since they’re not part of an “on-going” investigation.
Congratulations on your 5 year milestone! That’s amazing Best wishes for continued good health.
Congratulations!
Congratulations on five years! Keep going!
Thank you all! ❤️. I am so *very* lucky!!
Mueller isn’t employed by Justice, he’s a private citizen, so as much as Barr might want to prevent him from testifying he’s powerless.
I believe you’re right, Don the Con cannot prevent a private citizen from testifying. I will bet my last dollar he and his fellow Con men/women will start, from today, to tear down Mueller’s reputation for the next three weeks. Btw, what is he so afraid of? … collusion? Obstruction? Money laundering? Or something worse 🤫.
As someone who lives in the Middle East just across the Gulf from Iran, this news is terrifying for my friends and I. As we all discussed at lunch today, we’re convinced that this is the trigger, so to speak, for rockets to start flying.
Flights are already being diverted around Iran, which is a beautiful country filled with some of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. This whole escalating matter is appalling.
@Amy, tell your friends to hang on, We will be voting next year with our eyes wide open. Btw he said he could not launch the rockets last week to kill 150 people, so there is no reason to start a war next month, just kidding. I’m praying 🙏 for everyone, the man is not well.
We know that the Russians interfered in the election. We know that according to the Mueller report there were 100’s of contacts between Trump, his staff, and the Russians. Mueller basically said in the report that he couldn’t exonerate Trump, but because he is President he couldn’t be charged. But Trump has used “the big lie” in response. He has loudly repeated his
“no collusion, no obstruction” bs all day every day. He will continue to do that until the election. Bill Barr gave him the ability to claim this by his lies about the report. So I am praying that Mueller and staff absolutely throw bombs in the hearing. I want them to say that Yes Trump Is Guilty! I want them to say that he is the only person in the entire country, the only American anywhere, that they couldn’t charge with obstruction. I want them to say how stunned they were by Barr’s “summary” of the report. I want the deplorables to hear it loud and clear. I want voters who say they voted for him because they agree with his views, to finally get it! I want them to see that he is a crook. I want them to be embarrassed about their support. I want there to be no way he can get elected for another 4 years.
Obviously I won’t get all that from the hearings. So, I’ll limit my hopes to one thing: I hope that the hearings make it impossible for The Orange One to get re-elected. Please, please, I’ll get on my knees and beg.
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 ^^^THIS!!!!!!
Congrats (TheOG) on your all clear! Definitely a reason to celebrate.
I too am scared what sort of horrible act the dumb-ass in the White House will pull in his sad attempt to divert public attention away from the hearing.
I suspect 2 things from the hearing. #1 It’ll give more legitimacy to continuing investigations, which sadly the dems in charge seem to think they need. #2 More evidence to force the Senate to convict when the time comes.
Also the closed door sessions are for staff to “spill the T”. No one in Congress has read the full un-redacted report. They’ll be able to speak freely.