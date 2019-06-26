Tom Hiddleston: ‘The day you stop getting nervous is the day you should stop’

Tom Hiddleston was in Shanghai this past weekend as part of his work with BAFTA. He’s some sort of BAFTA ambassador to the youths, hopefully not the garbage youths. He was in Shanghai for the Shanghai International Film Festival, and to launch a new BAFTA Breakthrough China initiative, where BAFTA will support and mentor five Chinese artists (directors, writers, producers, actors and game developers) for one year. Tom chatted with various media outlets while he was there, and he spoke about his work with BAFTA and his work on the upcoming Disney+ streaming Loki series. Some highlights from this Hollywood Reporter piece:

Why he’s helping to launch this BAFTA program: “I really believe in it. Anyone at the beginning of their career can often feel quite isolated. Perhaps you had enough confidence to make one film or give one performance. But it’s hard sometimes to know how to keep going or to make that next step, and I think mentorship is so useful. It was useful to me. I do know that there is always a great power in connection and inspiration. At the beginning of a career it is enormous. I know at the beginning of a career to have the confidence to develop your own skills, to share your imagination, to share your belief can be a very profound thing and it can last for a very long time.”

Learning from Kenneth Branagh as Tom’s career began to take off: “Just from being able to watch him, closely. Then he would prepare to shoot, to execute, to perform. He always treated me as an equal. At the end of that experience I had learned so much from him. But then I realized that he used to look up to Derek Jacobi and Anthony Hopkins. And when I was playing Loki for the first time and Anthony Hopkins was playing my father, he told me he used to look up to Richard Burton. So I realized that the creative industries are in a constant feedback loop of re-inspiration and imagination.

What he’s hopes will come out of the BAFTA program: “There’s a lot for me to learn and I know a lot less about how new talent comes through here. In the U.K., certainly as an actor, I know that certain talent comes through drama school and perhaps they started in theater. It’s different in America, it’s different in Australia. But I am really excited to learn from the five Breakthrough winners how they feel about performance, how they feel about film. But for me also now the creative industries are global. The most exciting collaborations that I’ve had are international. I’ve made six films with an actor called Chris Hemsworth. He’s Australian, I’m British. We came from very different acting disciplines, but we played brothers for 10 years. I’ve learned so much from him, he’s learned so much from me. I hope we managed to pull off a convincing act as brothers!

What he gets asked about from young actors: “Sometimes actors ask me “how do you prepare for auditions,” or it can be the simple day-to-day practice of being an actor. “How do you restore yourself after a long shoot? Where do you get your inspiration from? How do you keep trying to get better?” Those are the things you need to know, actually.

Whether he still gets nervous on-stage: “I think the day you stop getting nervous is the day you should stop. But I try to convert my nerves into a positive.

The Loki series: “It is a constant source of surprise and delight that these films have connected with people. I knew he was a complex figure. Intelligent yet vulnerable. Angry and lost and broken and witty. I thought it was an amazing opportunity and it’s grown into this network of movies. I could never have expected it. I feel very fortunate that this character has connected with people….All I can tell you is that it is called Loki. It is a new departure … but I can’t explain why.