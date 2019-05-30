Robert Mueller speaks, basically says that Donald Trump did a lot of crimes

The news came out yesterday morning: Robert Mueller was finally going to speak on-camera. Political peeps were in a tizzy. What would he say? Would he stand up there and read all of the heavily redacted parts from his report? Would he call Donald Trump an orange fascist turd? Would he finally reveal his thoughts on Game of Thrones’ final season? Would he laugh and scream “GOTCHA! NO ONE IS COMING TO SAVE US”? As it turns out, Ol’ Bobby just came out to reiterate the thing that everybody already knew: that Donald Trump is not an innocent man, but that Mueller felt like DOJ guidelines precluded him from indicting a sitting president. Here’s the video:
These were the quotes people clung to:
In his first public remarks on the case since his investigation concluded, Mueller said that if his office “had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” and noted that the Constitution “requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing.”
But if Mueller was trying to suggest that Democrats could initiate impeachment proceedings, he also seemed to dash any hopes they might have had that he would be their star witness, ready and willing to detail new and unflattering information his office had uncovered about Trump.
The special counsel — who noted he was closing up shop and formally resigning from the Justice Department — said that he hoped the news conference would be his last public comments and that if he were compelled to testify before Congress, he would not speak beyond what he wrote in his 448-page report.
Any sane person who read even passing coverage of the Mueller Report understood this already – Mueller and his team had a mountain of evidence against Donald Trump and if Trump had just been a bankrupt real estate guy with shady Russian backers, Mueller would have indicted the crap out of him. But because America is a snake eating its own tail, barfing up its tail and then eating the barf, that means Mueller can’t charge Trump because Trump is a sitting president. Trump is a sitting president because he did a sh-tload of crimes to become president, crimes he cannot be charged with because he’s president. And the snake barfs up his tail and eats the barf.
Obviously, there were a million “BREAKING NEWS” headlines for this super-obvious announcement, but I’m just left feeling so… blah. I hate this. I hate everything about this. Bob Mueller played it too safe. He will probably never have to answer questions like “why didn’t you indict Don Jr?” Or “why wasn’t Ivanka deposed?” Or “wasn’t that whole ‘you can’t indict a sitting president’ just more of a loose DOJ guideline and not really a codified federal law?” Some Democrats in Congress are screaming “IMPEACH” and Nancy Pelosi is like “meh” and Trump is like “bring on the impeachment” because he thinks his base of triggered white snowflakes will ride to his defense if Democrats begin impeachment proceedings.
I said weeks ago that I was disappointed in Mueller’s childlike faith in “the system.” Mueller behaved as if he believed that any day now, Mitch McConnell will come to Jesus and realize that he’s bending over backwards for an ignorant fascist. No one in the GOP is coming to Jesus. They will not save us. And Mueller abdicated responsibility by punting to Congress and expecting Congress to impeach.
I really don’t understand why ia sitting president can’t be charged with crimes, it seems to me that since they worked for the citizens of America they should be subject to the same laws, if not more strengthen laws, than the citizens of America. Mueller also seems to be a bit of a Rorshach test. I realize he can’t make certain statements because of legalities and ethics, but it just makes it easier and easier for people to see and hear what they want to see and hear.
I think its interesting because it is something that has never been tested. Some people (like my father) think that Mueller should have charged Trump and let the courts decide. But some think that because the Constitution has a specific provision for prosecuting the president, it removes the president from the normal justice procedures.
I cant imagine the founding fathers intended impeachment to be a way for a president to get away with whatever crimes he wanted.
The thing is the courts are currently stacked with hardcore Republican judges who would have protected their dear leader at any costs – I Love Beer Bret only got his SC seat to protect Trump should it ever get to that.
@Digi – right! so had the fight gone to the courts, I think the end result would have been the same – “take it to congress.” So I don’t know what the right thing to do here was.
I think even if the end result would have been the same, at least it would have shown people that Mueller did think that he committed a crime and should be charged. that way they wouldn’t have the no collusion, no obstruction nonsense but they keep bleating about.
i believe the reasoning is so political opponents can’t bring criminal charges against a president to distract him/her from fulfilling their agenda while in office. or maybe to protect the president if they have to do some questionable military action thats for the safety of the country but is in a legal gray area.
When will this orange nightmare end?
The orange clown nightmare WILL end when Nancy stop being scared and start impeachment. I know he will never be convicted by the Senate but at the end Don the Con is no Bill Clinton, (AND HE WILL HAVE TO CARRY THE SHAME OF BEING IMPEACHED FOREVER). Bill was getting a blow job from a Whitehouse intern. That was a matter between him and Hillary. Also, Bill was a popular president. This Con man is despised by half the country and he’s messing with our constitution for his own gains.
IMO, if impeachment is started more people will understand after the hearing and facts starts to be shown daily what he has done to steal the presidency with the help of Putin.
Will Congress catch the ball & run with it?
I can’t believe the childlike faith Democrats in the House had in expecting Bill Barr to be a decent human being and release the unredacted report and underlying evidence. The true extent of the crimes committed won’t be known until a Democrat is back in the White House.
The only way to get Chump out of office is to vote his orange ass out in November 2019. The Senate will not convict and Chump (unlike Nixon) will not resign so impeachment is a waste of time IMHO because impeachment will only further rally the Chump base.
I think Ms Nancy sees it as I see it. I have much faith in Ms. Nancy. However, I want every hearing that can possibly be convened to be held so I can get all the details of what really went down live on C-SPAN for my viewing pleasure.
Meanwhile, Trump is doing all he can to assure that the Dems look like the villains so when the Dems take 2020 (Knock wood), he can refuse to leave on the grounds of “a coup” and “deep state” shenanigans. And Mitch McTurtleface will help him pack SCOTUS to win legally. This psycho knows the minute he’s not president his house of cards collapses, and will not go quietly.
Punting to congress to impeach was the only thing he could do, the DOJ won’t/wouldn’t let him impeach Chump – he clearly found evidence on obstruction of justice and his hands were tied to do anything from a legal POV. The process it their to take his evidence and run with it but given that Barr is refusing to allow congress to actually see the underlying evidence the evidence of obstruction goes to the WHOLE party and administration.
I have faith in Pelosi, she’s not a newbie to Capitol Hill – she’s letting him all hang themselves, which they are all doing with glee.
And I’m not going to crap on Mueller for following things to the letter. I’d rather see someone do what he’s done than to break the law/code to make things work – because you KNOW the thugs would be all over him if he hadn’t done his job to the letter. They’re already all over him.
Also, he reported to Fred Flinstone’s brother Bill B (as we were reminded in that March press conference). He was an employee reporting to others higher in the chain, not a one-person problem solver.
Someone needs to ask if the investigation was ended early or impeded in any way before the report was issued. Interesting that we were told it would be at least summer before wrap up, then enter bad Flintstone and it’s suddenly in report form within six to eight weeks.
I think Mueller intentionally punted because he is a partisan conservative Republican.
I think Mueller is a very upright ethical man who was walking a tightrope. He was not an independent investigator like partisan hack Ken Starr, but an employee of the DOJ, bound by their rules. Hell, yes, I wish he’d approached the lectern screaming, “He’s guilty as sin! Round them all up!” But I understand why he didn’t. I think he had anger simmering under the surface at the fact that the next step would be for Congress to do something, but he’s aware that half of Congress is currently ruled by traitorous shitheads. It’s up to us, the people, to stop electing vermin like McConnell, Graham, and their ilk and stop expecting Captain America to save us.
This is the truth of the matter. In every government job at this level there are multiple internal controls. Or at least there were before the current administration. Mueller would be subject to and abiding by them. Now….My last ethical friend in the government is leaving in August. They had hoped to endure the next two years but have decided to retreat to their private paradise. In their efforts to recruit talent the agencies went for form over content. When everyone is all show the stability of our institutions is gone.
Agreed! Mueller did what was right. If elected officials do not do the same then it is up to the people to (democratically) kick them out.
These times, up against this authoritarian despot, called for a big man. A big moment. A go big or go home.
Robert Mueller went home.
Next.
We are just finding out that the United States Navy, the Naval forces of the United States of America! cowed to the despot and covered up the name of a war hero, so as not to excite his wrath. On Memorial Day!
There is no man who will stand up to this reality tv show host. They cower and shake in fear before him.
Bring on the women.
@Darla OMG I saw that this morning and I could not believe it, except that the story I was reading was from WSJ, so I figured it was probably accurate.
They covered up McCain’s name. I don’t ever want anyone to tell me again that Republicans support the troops.
And those on another ship were ordered to wear arm patches with a Trump campaign slogan on them.
The sailors also had to remove their caps which had the name of the ship on them. I hope they remember that when voting rolls around next year and that they vote against every Republican running.
No one was ordered to wear a Trump patch. The service members did that all on their own, which somehow makes it so much worse.
First, I loved that he said he would give a statement at 11 am, and at 11 on the dot he walked out and started talking. No delay, no waiting around – he said 11 and he meant it.
Second – I was super annoyed at the whole “don’t call me to testify” thing, but I think he meant 1) he would not be used as a political prop, and also 2) he put what he knows in the report. Someone on MSNBC yesterday said that Mueller’s point was more, “don’t ask me what Don McGahn said that Trump told him. Ask Don McGahn.” (which of course Congress is trying to do…..) I think he’s not going to testify to anything interesting the investigation turned up because its all probably “somewhere.” Meaning, if he found evidence that Ivanka and Jared were being super shady in NYC, he probably didn’t just go “meh, that’s not important,” he probably sent it to NY for further investigation/prosecution, and he’s not going to testify about that.
there are something like 14 indictments still under seal, so I think that will be interesting when/if we ever find out what those are.
Finally, I think the two big takeaways from his speech were that Trump did commit a crime, but its the role of Congress to prosecute, and that the Russian government DID interfere in our election. He must feel like he is screaming into the void about that. Rs are okay with it because it helped their guy. But maybe in 2020 the Russians decide they want to help Biden or Booker or whoever. Rs still okay with it? Methinks not.
I don’t know. I think we were all expecting Mueller to save us, and he didn’t, so people are super salty. I also think Mueller has a lot of faith in the system, but right now the system is beyond broken, so that faith is misplaced.
David Frum (senior editor of the Atlantic) was on MSNBC last night and he was like, “history will judge an impeachment attempt by how it turns out. If he is impeached and then removed, it will be seen by history as a great triumph of the constitution. But if it fails, Pelosi et al will be a laughing stock.” So its kind of like the line from Usual Suspects (ugh I know problematic now but still) – when Verbal says “how do you shoot the devil in the back? what if you miss?” this is a lot like that IMO. We cant miss.
this is an excellent comment.
He did his job and there were limits placed on the scope. He said that. He concluded with a statement that we need to be very afraid. And it is now the responsibility of Congress to act.
I have enjoyed watching the MAGAts, including Trump himself, repeatedly contradict themselves over this in the last 20 hours or so.
Mueller did exactly what he was hired to do and what the law allows. I wish he would continue to speak out about Russian interference in the election because there needs to be much greater pressure on Congress to protect out elections.
As for Frum, he is right wing hardliner who worked for W. Of course he wants to discourage Democrats from opening an impeachment investigation.
Nah, I think his point was valid. If Dems try to impeach and lose, it will be a body blow to the party and could mean the loss of the House in 2020 (remember what happened to the Rs when they were trying to impeach Clinton, and the Dems swept back into power in the House? of course they still impeached anyway in a lame duck session, which is still mind boggling to me, but anyway….) I am not sure we could even impeach him at this point. Everyone keeps talking about the Senate; I’m not sure the House would impeach and that it would even get to the Senate.
Democrats lost control of the House in 1994 elections and did not regain power until 2006. I am much more concerned about Democrats prospects in 2020 if they don’t impeach. They already look so weak as Trump continues to transition from an elected leader to a strong man.
Frum might have been a right wing hard liner in normal world, but he is a never trumper, so his comments about this aren’t being said with a need to protect Dump. He is close to bushies and keep in mind how much Barbara Bush hated Dump and co. for how he treated Jeb.
That said, I think getting things televised will make the public change their mind, at least the non die hard cultists. If the GOP senators decide to protect their hero, many of them will pay the price for it if all the evidence showing how corrupt Dump is ends up on tv every day. Susan Collins already is on shaky ground.
I think there must be impeachment hearings. Non stop tv every day. He won’t be able to control the narrative. And democrats need to show they will do something on principle and not cower in fear of maybe losing an election. The GOP support for Nixon was still fairly high when impeachment hearings started but dropped after endless days of evidence.
Very good, if depressing, summary. It’s almost as if 2 years of faith in Mueller prevented the kind of mass action that could have done something. Not to discredit the 2018 election but people turned out for a reason.
The democrats will not do a thing, not with the 2020 election approaching. Can’t afford to upset their applecart. Thing is the 45 herd of followers are going to put him and more repubs in charge. This is the cesspool we live in now.
Corrupt doesn’t even begin to cover it.
It bugs me that the Democrats are so vocal about holding their seats, and keeping the majority as opposed to doing their duty. I mean I get they’re trying to calculate outcome but am I naive to expect the narrative should about the illegality of the Pres actions and the message that sends if we let him get away with it?!?
If they don’t impeach I don’t think this decision will age well…
I agree. Accountability is essential to democracy. Dems need to do what is right.
Major Twitter meltdown happening right now.
well at least we learned the “president” wasn’t not not guilty or was it that he was not not guilty…?? ugh another guard rail has failed in this ongoing coup… and making the WH a safe haven for criminals, well…what could go wrong?
Thank you so much for posting this. I sent it to my trumpster brother. Idk if it will do any good but at least i tried. Thank you Robert. I don’t blame him for wanting to retire after this.
I can’t blame him, either. He turns 75 this summer. There was a job to be done, with limited scope and a boss to either help or hinder the process.
He is clearly telling us that he did his job, and now it’s time for others to decide what to do with it. His closing remarks were direct and chilling, too.
Democrats should never have to worry about keeping the house. Capping the number of members at 435 has fucked the Democrats out of what would now be a permanent majority. Add that to the fact that the Senate is so unrepresentative, and the EC gives way more power to rural voters, we are permanently screwed. We need a constitutional overhaul that distributes power to where people actually live. Or a revolution. Or break up into two countries. What we have now will only hold as long as cheap consumer goods are available to placate the lower classes.