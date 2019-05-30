Mandy Moore reached base camp on Mount Everest

Growing up, climbing Mt. Everest was a unit of measurement to explain how impossible a task was. So I was stunned to find out that Mandy Moore just did it! Not to the summit (29,029 feet above sea level), but to the Everest Base Camp (17,600 feet). I’m only specifying that because Mandy did on her Instagram so as not to take away from those who make it to the summit. Since the closest I’ll ever come to conquering Everest is looking at Mandy’s Instagram photos of it, I’m going to be impressed regardless of how far she went up. Here’s the photo she posted to commemorate her climb:
Her caption is so heartfelt, there is no doubt how much this meant to her:
There is so much magic in these mountains. They represent adventure in the grandest form and in a language all their own. The idea of standing at the base of the world's tallest peak with @eddiebauer, a brand that has been outfitting record-setting climbers since the beginning – from the first American ascent in 1963 (Jim Whittaker) to our guide @melissaarnot, the first American Woman to ascend and descend Everest without oxygen, is truly beyond my wildest imagination. Traversing this terrain has its challenges. Breathing at altitude, for instance, is not easy. One of the greatest gifts/lessons that Melissa simultaneously bestowed on us during this trek was the fine art of pressure breathing. It makes all the difference as you climb higher. It’s essentially a big inhale and a sharp, forceful exhale, like you’re blowing out a candle across the room, to open up your lungs, allowing you to use more oxygen, etc… Besides hydration and staying nourished, breathing is THE vital key in the fight against altitude sickness. It’s also a major takeaway that I will be employing back to the real world whether I’m in the midst of a tough workout or a weird day. Mind blown. So as we weaved around the Himalayas from 14,400ft-16,200ft-17,600ft: this particular technique was essential in propelling us forward. Needless to say, this part of the world holds a very special place in @melissaarnot’s heart so her willingness to share it, as well as her time, knowledge and endless trove of stories were so appreciated by all of us lucky enough to walk alongside her this past week. Her belief in our abilities to keep moving and ultimately make it to the base of the Mighty, Mighty Mt. Everest was so powerful. Spoiler alert: we made it!!! It’s impossible to be lucky enough to arrive at the foot of these mammoth peaks and not be attuned to the palpable energy of all of those who came before and lost their lives in these mountains. The wave of emotion: respect, reverence, appreciation….that washed over us as we took in the prayer flags and yellow domed tents of basecamp AND sat on the rocks regarding the chortens that dot the hillside of the Tukla Pass the day before, profoundly
Mandy’s a big hiker but it was reaching the summit of Kilimanjaro that made her thirsty to hit some new summits. She’s partnering with Eddie Bauer on The Juniper Fund and they are outfitting her for her climbs. She spent her honeymoon hiking all over Chile. On Busy Tonight in April, Mandy said she’d never been camping before she climbed Kilimanjaro. That’s a big feat for a novice. Also during that appearance, Busy helped Mandy *practice* the Everest hike by putting on packs and climbing on an elliptical (2:20 mark). It’s pretty cute. It is also the only way I’ll make any kind of climb myself.
It’s nice to read such a positive story coming from an Everest trip, considering how bad a year they’ve been having. I’m glad Mandy is focusing so much on preparing for the journey properly and emphasizing that the base camp and the summit are two very different animals. Not that they aren’t both big accomplishments, but one is certainly much more dangerous.
The other evening on the news they they were covering a man who died in the climb to the summit. And they also showed a picture with a line of climbers all in single file line. The line reminded me of the ants climbing up a hill. Apparently there is a small window of opportunity with good weather that makes the climb achievable, due to all the climbers, that window of opportunity is even smaller since it takes longer to get there. And the cost for a permit is $12,000. Yeah, the closest I will come to climbing it will be by pictures.
Yes, and not only that but the Nepalese government has issued something like 380 permits this year, and every climber needs to have at least one sherpa with them. So it’s closer to 800 people on the mountain in one season! I understand that Nepal earns a lot of revenue from the sale of those permits but at some point they could look at scaling things back a bit. Not only is it literally killing people, it’s got to be bad for Everest itself.
Also read that they will not scale back the number of permits.
It is absolutely crazy. And to see it, just baffles me more. I’m agreement with you: can’t be good for Everest. Sad they are putting lives at risk for the $$$$
it isn’t their fault if stupid ass westerners pay over $100k to try to climb a mountain in conditions that are unfit for human life.
@Lizzie, I have to disagree with you. While I do understand that some may not have the forethought to understand the dangerous situation they put themselves into, I do think the government has a responsibility to intervene. Maybe a limit would be a good idea. Because if the last thirty climbers are putting the rest in jeopardy, then I blame the government because they know better and can intervene. They could have waiting lists or up the price. No need to endanger lives to make more money.
The cost of the permit alone is $12,000. Most climbers on the mountain pay anywhere from $65,000-$130,000 (oxygen, equipment, guides, Sherpas, etc etc etc). There are some expeditions who will take anyone (no matter their experience) and provide only the bare minimum. Not surprisingly, the casualty count on those teams is usually the highest.
The government is corrupt and broken. They won’t stop issuing permits and they won’t set limitations on who is able to climb the mountain (literally anyone who has the money can go, you don’t have to have ever climbed a mountain before). It’s insane. Everest is now literally covered in trash (and the bodies of climbers who have died). There is absolutely no regulation from the government and no one on the mountain has any authority to set limits or make rules. Its a free for all.
If you’re interested, follow @nimsdai on twitter. He is the one who took the photograph of climbers lined up waiting to summit. He is an amazing climber who right now is aiming to summit the 14 peaks over 8,000 metres in 7 months (current record is 8 years I think). He talks about how he saw climbers unable to do even basic climbing techniques. It normally takes him 4.5 hours to do the last part of the climb and it took him 9 hours this year. He also talks about how he stood and acted as a traffic controller for 90 minutes because the route you see in the photo is the way up AND the way down.
Not to diminish her accomplishment, but my mother did that in her 60s. Just saying. Rock on Mom. She died in 2015 at 92.
Your mom was a badass.
Yea, I’ve never been there or anything but I read that book Into Thin Air about another year on Everest where there were traffic jams and several deaths. Great book. I was left with the impression though that getting to be Everest base camp is not particularly difficult. I mean good for her and looks like cool trip. I like her a lot. I did, however, groan a little bit at the timing of this story- not a great time to be promoting everest this week. They have a lot of issues with crowding. Waste removal is also a huge problem.
But I just don’t get the appeal really. Not my thing. After I read that book, I thought why the hell would anyone want to do this? I feel similarly about marathons- I just don’t really get it, I must be missing whatever that human urge is, and I love exercise and the outdoors, not a couch potato.
It’s so dangerous, that traffic jam left so many people in the death zone for way too long. The body starts deteriorating and dying. Way too many permits were issued and way too many novices went up. Tragic and preventable.
I just read an article in the Guardian that details what others have said here: Everest has become a dangerous vanity pursuit that costs around 50.000$. That photo of people lining up to the top was just depressing. To me it replicates old tropes of imperialism and patriarchal conquest that do not do it for me. It’s not sustainable anymore to think of our country as a land to explore.
Couldn’t agree more with what you’re saying @Snowslow
I have no doubt her reasons for doing this were pure and sincere, but in this wake of climate emergency, I’ve had to rethink my travel plans. Can’t get behind this trend of exclusive/luxury travels, like going to Antarctica.
Once they dropped the price of a permit from 25k to 13k you started to see more rich novices pushing to make the trip. The most recent death is from a experienced climber from Colorado. He’s done the highest summit on every continent and is well trained and experienced. And there was no crowd that day (the famous picture is from last week)
Years of experience. Made it to the summit and he still died on the return at the first decent camp. Even without crowds it’s a risky thing to do. Not to mention all those people have trashed that mountain and base camp with gear. And little of that money goes to the sherpas that make the big risks or their families. The government and the climbing companies pocket a lot of it. They really should raise the price of the permit and not issue as many.
I’m a big fan of horror. I’ve read many many scary books. But the most terrified I’ve ever been while reading a book was the night I read the final third of “Into Thin Air” by Jon Krakauer. I was camping, I was alone in a tent, and my blood was running cold. The book details an incident when several people died up on Everest. It is an absolutely terrifying thing, to be stuck up there. People die every year. And Jon Krakauer is such an affective writer, it scared me for life!
If you want some good true-life terror, read that book! I for one love nature and hiking but I have no desire to ever put myself in the position to get altitude sickness or anything like that!
But seriously, go Mandy! It’s very impressive.
I worked at a hospital in Dallas that Beck Weather’s worked at and I met him. This was about 5 years after his climb, so his face was still in the process of being reconstructed so most of his nose was still missing. Seeing all of his amputations and injuries was enough for me to never want to climb.
If you read krakauers book, beck weathers was one of the people who had no business on that mountain at all. A rich guy with no climbing experience relevant to Everest. And he was a flaming asshole who belittled the Nepalese staff.
That traffic jam has been happening every year. Too many idiots with no experience think they should be climbing Everest. I recommend the book Into Thin Air by Jon Krakaur. The overcrowding in the death zone was a problem in 1996 and it hasn’t changed!
I’ve been to Everest base camp on the Tibet side. Didn’t climb—it was part of a Lhasa to Kathmandu road trip—quite an adventure! Even at base camp you are 17000 feet above sea level. Breathing is like sucking air through a straw. I did a little 5 mile hike from the viewing place back to our lodgings. At the end of it my fingers felt like sausages and I kept fainting the rest of the night. We brought canned air with us—each can looked like a hairspray bottle. Each can gave you a few minutes of oxygen to perk back up. The Nepal side of base camp is a village, but the Tibet side was eerie and silent (in 2000!). The thing about altitude is that you don’t know how it will affect you. It has nothing to do with age or even fitness—just your own body chemistry. I grew up at 6000 feet in Colorado and the 12000 feet of altitude in Lhasa turned my brain to sludge. 17000 feet has half the oxygen of sea level. I felt so stupid and slow. I remember talking passionately with our travel companions about the folly of climbing Everest with a perfect view of the peak from base camp one morning. We all agreed that the climbing companies should promise people the mountain and NOT the summit. It’s just too easy to die up there, and most of the deaths are stupid and preventable. What’s worse is that the Sherpas have to risk their own lives to save these idiots with no climbing experience.
Never been camping before summitting Kilimanjaro is what’s wrong with this story. Beginners need to stay off these mountains until they know what the hell they’re doing. How about you take on some serious climbing beforehand, learn some skills, experience the scary part of climbing, have that accident that requires helping others down? Not enough Instagram attention for that? Hundreds of nameless guides are being put at risk for these selfie climbs and it’s totally irresponsible. No patience for this, at all.
Yes. I saw a YouTube piece on the Sherpas. Most of them don’t want to do it, but it is a living, so to speak. In fact, one third of the deaths on Everest have been Sherpas, which we hear little about. They bear the burden of compensating for the inexperienced. Is there insurance offered to the families when they perish? Smacks of exploitation to me.
The most recent clean up effort brought down 11 tons of trash. The estimates are 4-5 YEARS of regular expeditions for trash removal just to clean the mountain. It needs to be closed.
I saw a clip of Mandy Moore on some talk show a while ago, she was talking about her climb to Mount Kilimanjaro. She talked about the poor sherpa who carried a porta-potty for them rich peeps to use. It was obvious she thought it was a funny anecdote. I found it tone-deaf and cringeworthy
Ugh.
Just came to say that one of my favorite podcasts just covered all the Everest’s deaths (My Favorite Murder). Good for her but yeah, it’s a bad time to start bragging about Everest. It’s a rich people hobby, everyone knows you can die and they STILL DO IT. Also I’ve just ordered Into Thin Air after all the recommendations here! Thanks!
If you like Into Thin Air there are several other accounts of the 1996 disaster that are worth a read too. David Breashears wrote one (he was filming for IMAX on the mountain when it happened) and so did Anatoli Boukreev (he was climbing as a guide and was involved in rescuing people. He was criticized for acting as a guide without using oxygen himself). Super interesting books.
Keeping in mind that there are no toilets and a lot of climbers get gastro problems.