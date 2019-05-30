Prince Harry got some face time with the Queen at two palace events

Prince Harry was at Buckingham Palace yesterday for two events with the Queen. It’s just another reminder that Harry has been keeping up a steady schedule since Private Archie was born several weeks ago – Harry has attended Lady Gabriella’s wedding, traveled to the Hague for the Invictus Games promotion, traveled to Rome to play polo for charity, and he’s done a handful of other events in England. I don’t think his lack of paternity leave is an issue, because as I’ve said before, the British press would have found some way to criticize him no matter what. If he had actually taken a month of paternity leave, there would be a million stories about how un-royal he is and how Meghan is to blame for… a father wanting to spend time with his baby. So now they’re basically saying that Harry has been abandoning Meghan and Archie on the reg. He can’t win. As for the events:
Prince Harry is joining forces with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. The new dad, who welcomed son Archie Harrison with Meghan Markle on May 6, made his way from his home at Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage to Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday – and he made the most of the 25-mile trip by fitting in two engagements.
The Queen and Harry, who is a Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, first met with ICC Cricket World Cup team captains ahead of their opening party on the Mall. The ICC Cricket World Cup, hosted by England and Wales, will kick off on Thursday and see the top 10 teams from around the world compete. The participating nations include Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies – nine of which are from the Commonwealth.
After the meeting, the Queen and Prince Harry showed off their formal wear at the third Buckingham Palace garden party of the year. Despite cloudy skies (she recently confessed that weather is always a worry at these events), Queen Elizabeth brightened up the gathering in her light pink ensemble, complete with matching wide-brimmed hat. She was also prepared for the possibility of rain, walking around with an umbrella (that perfectly complemented her outfit) just in case.
Harry has complained before about the formalwear of these kinds of palace parties, and I guess we’re saying that this is a morning suit? Sure. He probably hated it. But he enjoyed some face-time with the Queen, and that’s important, especially with people bending over backwards to embiggen Will and Kate at the expense of Harry and Meg.
Meanwhile, did you hear this story? Natalie Pinkham, a Sky Sports journalist, claims that Harry “ghosted” her after he got serious with Meghan. A source close to Pinkham told The Sun: “She is quite rightfully miffed. She has known Harry for years and was not only his drinking buddy, but his confidante. They were super close but it was purely platonic. When Harry got together with Meghan their relationship rapidly changed — it just went flat and noticeably cooled off.” She’s also mad that she wasn’t invited to his wedding, but the source also said, “Natalie feels Meghan is the sensible soulmate who will tame Harry’s wild side. Their once enjoyable cosy chats and meets at gatherings virtually came to an end and Natalie says that their relationship became regulated. Natalie thinks that it’s hard to gauge whether it was at Meghan’s own instruction or that of over-protective courtiers at Buckingham Palace that caused the change of their friendship.” I mean… this woman sounds like a casual acquaintance who didn’t even merit a wedding invite, but what do I know?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Good. Grandmama owes him some face time, since he agreed to be her wingman at the dump lunch🤢
You’re right Harry can’t win if he stays at home or does a few events – William was never criticised for taking long periods of time off when his kids were born, even when he was playing at being a rescue pilot. He wasn’t even at home with Kate during the first 6 months of George’s life (which came straight from Kate’s mouth at an engagement).
As for this Natalie person, sounds like a causal hook up who was expecting an invite to the wedding and is miffed she didn’t get one.
Go take a seat Natalie.
I guess I don’t really understand why men need paternity leave. I mean I was fine with my hubby going right back to work so I could get into a routine and rest during the day with the baby. ( yes, I’m one of those awful moms who slept when the baby slept). He was hands on when he was home from work and helped in the night. Granted, when our second was born he took a week off to take care of our older child. Every family is different, but that worked for mine.
Starting a post with “I guess I don’t really understand why men need paternity leave.” and then ending it with “Every family is different, but that worked for mine.” kind of answers your own question, does it not?
I think it’s incredibly important for men to take time off with the baby. They need to bond. I’m so sick of the crap people who talk about themselves or their husbands babysitting their own freaking kids that if taking a leave and having the same kind of bonding time and experience with the kids help – that’s perfect. Studies prove that longer paternal leaves are associated with father engagement and bonding. It helps set a pattern early on and it benefits everyone involved. We need to move away from the “herp derp I’m a breadwinner I’m not chaning diapers” bs that we see in SO many families STAT.
Well, just touching on the one line – not every baby sleeps, or sleeps on a regular basis, so you cant just sleep when the baby sleeps.
My mom came and stayed with me both times for two weeks, which was nice because I had C-sections and getting around was hard for me. But it would have been nice if my husband had been able to be home instead. I also had PPD with my first and I think having my husband around more would have been really helpful.
I had 2 c-sections as well. The first I took 8 months off and my Mom stayed with me for several months. My husband went back to work after 3 days. In all honesty my Mom was more helpful than my husband. He was great with somethings but there ‘s nothing like Mom! I cried when she had to go back home but eventually my husband and I established a routine. This is one issue that isn’t one size fits all. Every family should determine what works best for them.
@Casey – absolutely. But without paternity leave, families cant determine what works best for them.
My husband went back to work after both kids. How much help was he really going to be? He did what he could but I had to get in a routine of what my days were going to be without relying ln him. And it worked for us. And despite the research people are spewing below, my boys are attached to their incredibly involved father.
I find it hilarious they even print her opinion on Harry and Megs’ relationship. We can’t have a man who doesn’t want to jeopardize a new relationship with some one he thinks is great. Wow. Good for Harry. I hope these two prove all the haters wrong.
And I love his work ethic. I am sure Megs is an influence. She’s all about work and that just pushes Harry more. Kudos to Harry. This couple keeps making me applaud them and keep cheering them on.
Funny, royal photographer Arthur Edwards said the same thing about Harry as Pinkham in a NYT article where reporters were complaining about how H&M were planning to handle Archie’s birth. “We’d get together in a pub and we’d talk about everything, get it off our plate. It would be frank and open, and you never reported it. Now, it’s not even ‘Good morning’. Nothing.”
So, maybe Pinkham wasn’t as special as she thought. What she and Edwards have in common? Both members of the press. So maybe it was the type of coverage H&M were getting and not “Meghan’s own instruction” that was responsible for the changes in Pinkham’s relationship with Harry.
Girl, if he was inviting exes to his wedding and people he barely shook hands with, then maybe youre reading into something that wasn’t there.
I can understand someone who considered herself “Harry’s drinking buddy & confidant” miffed at being ghosted BUT usually when a man has found his significant other he puts aside the “drinking buddies” aspect of life. I am expecting she thought their relationship was more “super close” than it actually was.
Right? I don’t get why this Natalie person cares. Either they were platonic and not that close or they were casual hookup buddies. Either way, that doesn’t sound like the kind of relationship that warrants a wedding invite.
HM looks lovely in pink.
Relationships change for most of us when we meet our future mate. He was one of the worlds most eligible bachelors, I have no doubt the optics of a single female drinking buddy might have been discussed.
Especially considering said buddy clearly has no issues speaking to the press.
If I never see the word “embiggen” again it will be too soon.
HM looks great, I’d love to go to one of her garden parties. Eugenie looked beautiful but Bea’s dress was a tiered mess.
I half expected the headbands they wore to get their own post!
I am not loving this headband trend.
Why? Embiggen is perfectly cromulent word.
Pink umbrella, LOL Only The Queen could get away with this as an Adult. Put the reporter in the same category as P. Morgan…..go get a life and just stop, it’s a bad look…he’s wasn’t into you! PH, Megan, Princess of the UK and Master Archie are living their best life so the Brits need to just deal with it! Meghan has left a void since her maternity leave. As expected Kate is MIA, she only comes out to try upstage Meghan, otherwise LAZY!
Queenie is so consistently stylish. Loving the hat with the pink and white berries.
Why are people so obsessed with Harry and Meghan? W&K were given space to be newlyweds and to start their family. Why can’t the Sussexes have the same peace?
psst…..because she’s an American, WOC, Divorcee and former actress…..oh and she’s the most interesting person in the RF……otherwise we have Kate….
My guess is that these first few weeks have been pretty smooth, as far as the baby and Meghan’s recovery are going, so Harry feels okay working. I am all for paternity leave, but I also have said that someone like Harry or William isn’t necessarily the poster boy for “we need paternity leave!” My guess is that if Harry wanted to work less, he would.
I wonder if Harry is regretting this choice since he now can’t use paternity leave as an excuse to bail on Trump.
ALSO, I feel like there is this rash of people who weren’t invited to the wedding and are using that as evidence of Meghan controlling Harry or whatever.
What about me, huh??? I wasn’t invited!!!! Meghan wouldn’t let Harry invite me, I should run to the tabloids!!!!!
I mean, at this point its getting to be just that ridiculous.
The cricket World Cup is a pretty big deal (at least, it is in our house) and given that so many cricket-playing countries are in the Commonwealth, it makes a lot of sense that Harry should be involved along with the Queen.
I’m laughing at the red, white and blue flattened bows on shoes. I’m with Harry, the pomp is hard to swallow.
Those are the Yeoman Warders (Beefeaters), that is their state dress but their regular dress is not much less formal. I imagine Harry is referring to morning dress. I get why men hate wearing it, but it really does make even the most ordinary-looking man look great.
On Harry’s shoes or the Beefeater’s shoes?
I’m loving that Harry is doing some engagements with The Queen. They’re adorable together.
I love TQ’s hat… and umbrella…and coat…and brooch.
Prince Harry asked the Australian Captian, if he is not getting too old for the game (or words to that effect) the guy is 32, he laughed and said is career is winding down.
All parents should have time off with their babies to figure out what works best for them. It’s so hard to say what it will really look like until after the birth. A C-section complicates things, as does PPD, as does a baby with health issues or one that comes out super colicky or a super easy baby that neither parent can stand the thought of being away from and want to be there for all the feedings and sleep.
There’s no way to know and no one size fits all, so it ought to just be standard that parents have the time to figure it out.
Morning dress is incredibly flattering for men – no matter what their size. But on men like Harry, with wonderful figures, it is simply the best. If Harry doesn’t like it – well find another line of work (just kidding!)