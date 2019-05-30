Amy Heckerling’s daughter slaps back at Chris Kattan’s account of her mom

First off, an apology: I absolutely mishandled yesterday’s story about Chris Kattan, Amy Heckerling and Lorne Michaels. Kattan has written a memoir, and he includes some stories about writer/director/producer Amy Heckerling from the late ‘90s. Kattan claimed that Heckerling was approached to direct A Night at the Roxbury, based on the SNL sketch. Kattan claimed that while Heckerling was in talks for it, she propositioned him sexually and he turned her down, and Lorne Michaels suggested the next day that Kattan should sleep with Heckerling so she would direct the movie. Kattan said that they later had consensual sex but he also described it as a “casting couch” situation. I mishandled the story. I’m sorry. I was trying to be vague about what I was feeling, because what I felt was that there was a lot about Kattan’s story that didn’t make sense.
Soon after Page Six published those excerpts from, Heckerling’s daughter Mollie Heckerling posted this to Twitter:
I would like the chance to weigh in on the situation regarding @ChrisKattan and my mother.
Here’s what I remember: pic.twitter.com/3D3BVrPgx7
— Mollie Heckerling (@mollieschmollie) May 29, 2019
Mollie writes:
My mother was engaged to Bronson Pinchot before they started making A Night at the Roxbury. I saw no evidence of her seeing or even talking to Chris Kattan during pre-production; rather she was working vigorously with Steve Koren every day to help improve the script. My mother has never in her life threatened or tried to sabotage anything she was working on. Why would she do that? During the actual shoot, she and Chris became close and he would call the house EVERY NIGHT to talk to her for hours about how he felt he wasn’t getting the best sketches on SNL.
She and Chris started having an affair but, as far as I know, it wasn’t until shooting was well under way. Was it inappropriate considering the power dynamics? YES. But was it consensual and fully his choice to get involved with her? Also YES. My mother broke off her engagement to Bronson and started dating Chris. Chris told her that when he informed Lorne Michaels that they were seeing each other, Lorne said, “’Why would you want to date her? She’s so old.”
My mom spiraled into a massive eating disorder while dating Chris because she was insecure about their age difference, and then Chris ultimately went and cheated on her with Elisa Donovan, who played Amber in Clueless and had a part in A Night At the Roxbury.
I feel for Chris’ other struggles and certainly don’t want to delegitamize [sic] the importance of the #MeToo movement, but what Chris is saying sounds very libelous. I would be VERY interested in hearing what Lorne Michaels has to say about all of this.
As Mollie notes, Lorne Michaels hasn’t said anything yet, but a spokesperson from SNL said “This did not happen” when asked about Kattan’s account. The SNL spokesperson also said that no one from Kattan’s publisher had contacted them about Kattan’s claims before they published his memoir. My guess is that Heckerling was also not contacted.
between this and the claim that he broke his neck during a sketch and that’s why his career fell apart, he’s made a lot of interesting claims lately. and that’s all I have to say about that.
yep. i’m weary of hearing more stories from him.
What happened to fact checking?
Co-sign.
Publishers don’t fact check memoirs. They do a legal read to assess their own legal liability in printing whatever it is and if their lawyers say they aren’t exposed they print it. I think there’s a standard line in memoir contracts that the author signs that says something like this is your recollection and if anyone challenges it it’s your problem kind of thing. At any rate this is basically he said-she said (with a side of her daughter said and also maybe Lorne Michaels said) and, legally would be tough and very expensive to try to prove one version is correct over the other or that Amy endured some great harm because of a random (old) rumor that everyone will forget about in a day and a half.
Wow that is a lot of random names I did not expect to be in a love rectangle.
This! Interesting.
Is something up with Amy Heckerling that her daughter is the one to speak up for her? I just googled her and she is still living.
It seems weird that he would make stories up about living people that could be so easily refuted but I don’t know a thing about him. Not sure that anyone was clamoring for his memoir, either
I thought the first story was written perfectly fine and I thought the rebuttal would be along the same lines. Classic he said, she said.
I dont know everything about this story so I would be interested in hearing what Lorne Michaels and Amy Heckerling have to say. And if other people come forward.
Man that is a lot of 90s era names I was not expecting to see.
I mean, would the daughter truly know everything that happened? She’s speaking from her experience, but she isn’t one of the main characters in play. I don’t know if we’ll ever truly know what happened.
I had the exact same thoughts. I’m sure her daughter was aware of some of what was going on, but I have a hard time believing a daughter would know all the details of her mother’s sex life.
That’s what I’m thinking. If the mother did some thing as awful as use the casting couch on someone, I doubt she told her daughter.
Also, just because they had a relationship, does not mean it did not start off in an inappropriate way, or that Lorn Michaels didn’t push that to happen.
However, like movie, I do think it’s important for the editor/publisher of a memoir to reach out to the other people involved to get their take on it, unless were talking about a crime like assault.
I didn’t read all this. I don’t believe I need to.
A daughter is not an authority on a mother’s sexuality, career, or inner thoughts.
We have plenty examples of children who were unaware of what their parents were up to.
Exactly @DS9. 100%
I was disappointed with the take in yesterday’s story, i’m glad it’s been corrected.
Like I said then, even if it turns out he is lying, if he were a woman there would be a resounding call to believe him. I’m choosing to believe him for now. Amy’s daughter’s defence to me reads the same as Lena Dunham’s and Jenni konner’s, her POV is biased and she cannot possibly know the details of the event he was referring to, she event admits so herself when she says she “wonders what Lorne Michaels has to say…”
I’m not sure why her daughters account is supposed to mean anything? She would have been 12 or 13 when this happened. It’s not like her mother was going to come home and announce to her barely teenage daughter that she got Loren Michaels to pressure a guy to sleep with her. Kattan’s account included the fact they began sleeping together, so she’s really just confirming that part did happen.
Unless she was literally glued to her mothers side for months how would she know if her mother met or talked to Kattan during pre-production? Again, she was school age when this happened. It’s not like she was working with her mother and privy to all her meetings and her schedule. As for wondering what Loren Michaels has to say, he’s hardly going to admit it if he did pressure Kattan.
Why is her daughter responding at all? I thought Heckerling must have passed recently or is seriously ill or something, but nope, she’s alive and well and still working. Weird that her daughter would take it upon herself to issue a statement.
I’d also mention that Amy lied to Mollie for decades about who her father was, so it’s odd to me that she’s so sure her mother couldn’t have deceived her about this when at the time she was letting her believe the wrong man was her father.
Yeah children don’t know everything their parents do sexually. Also she validated many important points including the affair, Lorne Michaels butting in regarding the relationship.
I don’t know, but I think it’s manipulative statement meant to gain blind support from other women. How do you turn the person of power into a “Me Too” victim who was pushed into buzzwords eating disorder and age insecurity. Hmm, her Mom cheated on her own partner at the time to get with this younger man. And she called the shots on the film.
There was a secondary story to this yesterday where Kattan said that after making the movie Will Farrell wouldn’t return his calls and when they showed up the next season Farrell flat out told Kattan that he didn’t want to be friends anymore.
Kattan said Farrell felt betrayed by Kattan’s action of banging a would be director on service of their movie.
That made zero sense to me.
It just shows that Will Farrell is apparently an ethical guy who no longer wanted to be friends with someone who had sex with the director for a film. I would feel the same way.
It’s very possible that what she saw as a consensual affair felt very different to him. The boss/employee power dynamic was always there.
If anyone hasn’t listened to the episode of This American Life where they discuss Dan Harmon’s harassment of one of his writers, you need to. It’s a very eye opening account of the same basic story from two point of views: his and hers. Harmon believed he was in love with her. She didn’t reciprocate, so he lashed out and tried to punish her. He was her boss.
Jus the because the person in power doesn’t recognize the power difference doesn’t mean it isn’t there.
Why do we care what Lorne Michaels thinks?
Is that supposed to change my mind?
So is Mollie playing the role of Amy’s mouthpiece? Because she would have been 12-14 years old when all of this was happening. There is no way that she knew about all of this. Pretty cowardly of Amy to use her own daughter to make a statement instead of just doing it herself.
