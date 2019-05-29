Chris Kattan claims Lorne Michaels told him to sleep with Amy Heckerling

Amy Heckerling is the badass director of films like Clueless, Fast Times at Ridgemont High and the Look Who’s Talking movies. She’s also a writer and producer, and she’s been doing a lot of TV work in the past decade. At one point in 1998, she was approached to direct the movie A Night at the Roxbury, starring Will Ferrell and Chris Kattan as the two club bros from the famous recurring Saturday Night Live sketches. This was quite common in the ‘90s and early 00s – Lorne Michaels would take successful sketches and try to make movies out of them, to varying degrees of success. Well, Heckerling was in early talks to direct Roxbury… but according to Chris Kattan, she would only do it if they slept together. Or something.
“Saturday Night Live” alum Chris Kattan claims in a new book that producer Lorne Michaels once pressured him to have sex with a director so she would stay attached to the 1990s comedy film “A Night At The Roxbury.” In his memoir, “Baby, Don’t Hurt Me,” Kattan said director Amy Heckerling was slated to helm the 1998 movie when she came onto him. Kattan, then 27, writes that he rebuffed the 43-year-old “Clueless” director’s advances.
The next day, he says he got a call from a “furious” Michaels, who allegedly told him Heckerling was considering backing out of the project. Michaels allegedly told him that “Paramount would only do the movie if Amy signed on as a director, not as a producer,” and if he “wanted to make sure the movie happened, then [he] had to keep Amy happy.”
“Chris, I’m not saying you have to f–k her, but it wouldn’t hurt,” Michaels allegedly said. An SNL spokesperson denied Kattan’s claims saying,”This did not happen.” Show reps also said that the publisher never contacted them to verify the claims from the book.
Kattan alleged that ultimately he and Heckerling had a consensual sexual encounter on the couch in her office.
“She thought it would be fun to have sex on Lorne’s desk,” he wrote. “Wow, what a great idea! Jesus Christ. I said a polite ‘F–k, no!’ to that, so we ended up going to her office and having sex on … yep, you guessed it, the ‘casting couch.’ ” Kattan writes that he was attracted to Heckerling but at the same time “was very afraid of the power she and Lorne wielded over my career.”
He decided not to tell anyone about the incident but wrote that it put a strain on his already fraying relationship with actress Jennifer Coolidge. In the end, Heckerling signed on as a producer on the movie, which is based on a recurring SNL sketch performed by Kattan and Will Ferrell. John Fortenberry ended up directing. Heckerling could not be reached for comment. The publisher didn’t immediately return a request for comment.
I… well… here’s the thing…uh… it’s not that I think Kattan is lying, I just think some added context might help? I don’t know. Every interview I’ve seen with Amy Heckerling, she seems like Daria all grown up – a dry, sardonic wit who would never do anything like this. It’s just her vibe, but I could be totally wrong. That being said, Kattan doesn’t say that Heckerling forced herself on him or that she harassed him or anything – he cites Lorne Michaels as the one pulling the strings behind the scenes. I don’t know. There’s just a lot about this story which doesn’t make any sense. Your guess is as good as mine?
It wouldn’t surprise me; women in power can be just as predatory. But we don’t know. I think though, if we #BelieveHer, we also have to #BelieveHim.
It’s true that men can also be victims. To me it sounds as though the way Kattan is telling it, is the way he saw it but I wonder whether there was more going on. Perhaps she liked him, he rebuffed her, word got back to Lorne and when she tried to back out for other reasons, Lorne Michaels decided to use Kattan to convince her to stay. It’s very possible that she never said she wanted to sleep with him to Lorne and thought Kattans interest in her was genuine.
Yes I agree. If we take women victims at their words, we need to do the same with Male victims.
I read a long profile on her recently and I believe Chris. People sometimes project onto others the things they are guilty of and this profile she was a part of contained a lot of her frustrations about the abuse of power in the industry. It’s also a weird thing to lie about for Chris when Lorne gave him his big break.
At this point I believe him. There’s no denying though that things play out differently for him as an older man with this story. If this were known or assumed about a woman, she would be slut-shamed by both conservatives and liberals, and blamed for men’s abuse of other women or girls because she said yes. Girls, unlike guys, are also in the vulnerable position of having already been dangerously exposed to the patriarchal message that their human worth lies in proving to everyone that they aren’t wh*res. He’ll probably never have to deal with sexual gaslighting from society through all his straight male sexual desires and choices with his body being treated like symptoms of his exploitation. As an older man, he also gets to speak for himself on this, instead of people just having already assumed based on his gender or age that he owes his being in the industry to sleeping with producers and directors, or ‘being sold to them’ (gross, problematic descriptor) by adults.
Still, it’s good that he spoke out. Lorne is disgusting for pressuring someone to have sex with somebody else for his own financial gain, and if Amy threatened to back out over not getting to sleep with who she wanted to sleep with, she’s disgusting too and that’s coercion.
“so we ended up going to her office and having sex on … yep, you guessed it, the ‘casting couch.’ ” Kattan writes that he was attracted to Heckerling but at the same time “’was very afraid of the power she and Lorne wielded over my career.’”
This sounds consensual to me the same way watching Louis CK jerk off is consensual. In the back of your mind can you really say “no thanks”?
Exactly! There’s no consenting when someone’s holding power over you, even if you’d otherwise find them attractive.
With this, I just wonder why he would lie? Power in any industry can corrupt regardless of sex, and it was wrong for him to be pressured like this. #IBelieveHim
This is the strangest thing I’ve read on the internet so far today.
The most generous reading to Amy is that she came on to him, he wasn’t interested, and then she felt it would be awkward or embarrassing to direct him so she backed out of movie. Doesn’t sound like she necessarily tried to have him punished or coerced in any way…. Though that’s definer possible depending how Lorne found out about it. Just can’t say from this story. But yeah. This is just so random.
We can’t ignore men’s stories. I believe him, just as I believed Terry Crews and Anthony Rapp. In their cases the predators were men, but women can be predators as well, and we need to believe victims, full stop.
Something about this guy alway was off. any time I saw him, I just was unsettled. Not saying he’s wrong. Just my view on him.
I actually met him eons ago (around the time Roxbury came out, with my dad) and has to be one of the nicest people. He’s definitely eccentric and has an interesting personality but I don’t think there is anything necessarily off about him and even if there is – doesn’t mean his story can’t be true just because he’s a bit weird.
If you immediately believe women beyond a shadow of a doubt then you should do the same for him. Forget context. I believe him.
This would be a weirdly specific thing to lie about.
We should treat this story the same way we would treat this story if Chris was a woman and Amy was a man.
I believe him especially since Hollywood has proved to be a breeding ground for sexual predators to abuse their power. Kattans career took a nose dive after SNL and you have to wonder if Lorne Michaels had anything to do with it. I read excerpts from the book on Twitter and it does make sense…
He must be broke, because I also read a blind he was scamming his own fans with a similar story.
Yikes. That’s a bad take.
If a woman was telling this story, it would automatically be believed. I believe him.
Be as flakey/random/extra as you want to be, Chris Kattan. I will still believe you and be sorry this disgusting thing happened to you.
I believe him. I don’t see why this wouldn’t be true. Sucks that he went through with it and she *still* didn’t direct it. Sidenote: I didn’t realize he had dated Jennifer Coolidge.
“Every interview I’ve seen with Amy Heckerling, she seems like Daria all grown up – a dry, sardonic wit who would never do anything like this. It’s just her vibe, but I could be totally wrong. ”
Seriously? You think you know from interviews whether someone would EVER act in a predatory manner?
That didn’t sit well with me either. So hypocritical. Male victims need to be believed too. Someone’s true colors are showing here. Typed out right in front of us.
Totally agree. They’re too witty to sexually harass/exploit? Boooooo.
Power corrupts the corruptible. Always.
As weird as this all sounds, there are predatory women out there too, and this certainly is possible. I’m sorry he experienced this, it’s never appropriate or fair.
Oof. “She seems cool, so this probably isn’t true” is SUUUUUCH a bad take.
This story wound up even more disturbing than the actual headline.
I think he’s telling the truth — I don’t see why he’d want to lie about it. He’d have to counter whatever Lorne Michaels and Amy Heckling are saying, and I feel that would be a lot of unnecessary pressure to put one’s self under.
Wow I can’t believe the double standard in this article. If the roles were reversed we known damn well the take would be completely different and there would be a call to believe his word. And what ever happened to there not being a perfect victim whenever someone questions the credibility from the victim/accuser. If we wanna set a precedent to believe women when they speak of the abuse they experienced we should also believe men when they claim it happened to them.
Also the way he described the encounter on her couch, it definitely does not sound consensual to me, it seems like he implies there was no other choice and literally calls it “the casting couch” and we all know how power dynamics are used to exploit actors that put them in exactly that type of scenario.
I actually cannot believe how tone deaf the take on this article is. I’m disappointed. Even if it turns out he is lying, we would never try to assume that about a woman. We would try to believe her word, so i’m going to extend that courtesy to him for now.