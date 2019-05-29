Chris Kattan claims Lorne Michaels told him to sleep with Amy Heckerling

Amy Heckerling is the badass director of films like Clueless, Fast Times at Ridgemont High and the Look Who’s Talking movies. She’s also a writer and producer, and she’s been doing a lot of TV work in the past decade. At one point in 1998, she was approached to direct the movie A Night at the Roxbury, starring Will Ferrell and Chris Kattan as the two club bros from the famous recurring Saturday Night Live sketches. This was quite common in the ‘90s and early 00s – Lorne Michaels would take successful sketches and try to make movies out of them, to varying degrees of success. Well, Heckerling was in early talks to direct Roxbury… but according to Chris Kattan, she would only do it if they slept together. Or something.

“Saturday Night Live” alum Chris Kattan claims in a new book that producer Lorne Michaels once pressured him to have sex with a director so she would stay attached to the 1990s comedy film “A Night At The Roxbury.” In his memoir, “Baby, Don’t Hurt Me,” Kattan said director Amy Heckerling was slated to helm the 1998 movie when she came onto him. Kattan, then 27, writes that he rebuffed the 43-year-old “Clueless” director’s advances.

The next day, he says he got a call from a “furious” Michaels, who allegedly told him Heckerling was considering backing out of the project. Michaels allegedly told him that “Paramount would only do the movie if Amy signed on as a director, not as a producer,” and if he “wanted to make sure the movie happened, then [he] had to keep Amy happy.”

“Chris, I’m not saying you have to f–k her, but it wouldn’t hurt,” Michaels allegedly said. An SNL spokesperson denied Kattan’s claims saying,”This did not happen.” Show reps also said that the publisher never contacted them to verify the claims from the book.

Kattan alleged that ultimately he and Heckerling had a consensual sexual encounter on the couch in her office.

“She thought it would be fun to have sex on Lorne’s desk,” he wrote. “Wow, what a great idea! Jesus Christ. I said a polite ‘F–k, no!’ to that, so we ended up going to her office and having sex on … yep, you guessed it, the ‘casting couch.’ ” Kattan writes that he was attracted to Heckerling but at the same time “was very afraid of the power she and Lorne wielded over my career.”

He decided not to tell anyone about the incident but wrote that it put a strain on his already fraying relationship with actress Jennifer Coolidge. In the end, Heckerling signed on as a producer on the movie, which is based on a recurring SNL sketch performed by Kattan and Will Ferrell. John Fortenberry ended up directing. Heckerling could not be reached for comment. The publisher didn’t immediately return a request for comment.