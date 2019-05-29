King Juan Carlos is retiring from public life, five years after his abdication

I’ve never really kept up with the nitty-gritty rumor-mongering around the Spanish royal family, but I remember hearing a lot of stuff several years back about how many of the Spanish princes and princesses weren’t very popular, and how several of them were up to all kinds of shenanigans, financial and otherwise. I also remember a theory about King Juan Carlos’ 2014 abdication – he claimed, at the time, that he was abdicating so his son Felipe wouldn’t wither on the vine like Prince Charles, and that Felipe could be a young(er) king. But the rumor going around was that Juan Carlos’ health was pretty bad and no one in Spain really liked him, plus financial shenanigans. As I said, I didn’t keep up with the nitty-gritty. Anyway, we’re coming up on the five-year anniversary of Juan Carlos’ abdication, and he’s made another announcement: he’s retiring from public life.

Five years after his abdication, King Juan Carlos I of Spain is retiring from public life. The 81-year-old royal shared his plans to withdraw from public duties in a letter to his son, King Felipe VI, according to El Pais. In Juan Carlos’ letter to Felipe IV, which was shared by La Zarzuela, reveals that the former king has been considering his retirement since his 80th birthday in Jan. 2018. The recent celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Spanish Constitution in Congress in December confirmed his decision. “[It was] a solemn act, full of emotion for me, that evoked, with pride and admiration, the memory of the many people who made the political transition [to democracy] possible and renewed my feeling of permanent gratitude toward the Spanish people, the true architect and leading protagonist of that transcendental stage of our recent history,” King Juan Carlos said in the letter. Juan Carlos’ retirement will officially begin on June 2, exactly five years after his abdication. The former Spanish king reportedly wanted to pass the job onto his son before Felipe, 51, grew old – comparing the situation to Prince Charles‘ nearly lifelong wait to be king. He reportedly spoke to Rafael Spottorno, chief of the royal household, and said: “I do not want my son to wither waiting like Prince Charles,” according to El Mundo newspaper in 2014.

[From People]

He’s 81 and he’s lived a public life since 1969, when Franco installed him as the king. I’m fine with him retiring from public life – he served his country (to varying degrees of success) for fifty years. I feel the same way about the Duke of Edinburgh’s retirement too – after so long in the public sphere, it’s totally fine for older peeps to retire and enjoy the last years without the endless handshaking and soft diplomacy. Of course, I also wonder if there wasn’t a quiet power play by King Felipe and Queen Letizia. Reportedly, Letizia never really got along with her in-laws and she and Felipe want a clear distinction between their regency and The Juan Carlos Years.