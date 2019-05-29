Kristen Stewart bleached her eyebrows & did dramatic makeup for the Chanel show

Here are some photos of Kristen Stewart at the Chanel Metiers d’Art runway show in South Korea this week. As you can see, Kristen went for a LOOK for this show. She bleached her eyebrows and did heavy, dramatic eye makeup in black and green. Chanel gave her an interesting look too – puffy leather shorts and an open-air blouse. As much as I want to hate this, I don’t. I’ve always said that Kristen has one of those faces which can “take” really dramatic makeup. It’s still true. There’s something about her which makes this work. I have no idea if the brow-bleach was for fashion or for a movie, but I suspect it was just for fun, for fashion, for this appearance.
After all this time, are you surprised that K-Stew is still a Chanel girl? I am. She’s had a Chanel contract for years and years and the late Karl Lagerfeld was truly a fan of her look, even back when she and Chanel didn’t seem to be on the same page sartorially. Most of the Chanel muses are classic-beauty types, women who pull off the oft-times fussy and staid Chanel designs. Kristen is different – she brings her punk sensibility to Chanel and makes it look younger.
Kristen has JT LeRoy out right now, but she’ll be making a big promotional push this fall for the Charlie’s Angels reboot. I’m interested in seeing what that promo will look like.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
What’s the exact opposite of “effortless cool”?
Haha. Good one. It reminds me a bit of Jared Leto when he tried to break into rock star scene and was perpetually fighting the hot to be taken seriously, eventually he grew into in becoming the biggest narcissist around. Let’s just hope she finds some other way.
Kristen McNenamy pulled off the no ow eyebrows looks for Chanel.
Labored irony?
Contrived carelessness?
That lead photo looks like she’s the new lead singer for My Chemical Romance.
Thanks…now I have “The Black Parade” stuck in my head.
She looks more like Twiggy (I think?), the guitarist for Marylin Manson.
I think she was going for a “look” and not to be pretty, and it does look incredibly striking!
Poor girl looks perpetually 13 years old.
I’ve always thought her to be stunning, not much of an actress but she goes for it on the fashion front.
Yes, I like her for Chanel. So much red carpet and fashion is deathly dull and safe. I like this on her.
To me, there is no excuse for unflattering clothes. Chanel can be cool, hip, edgy, totally different and still design clothes that flatter women. The shirt is oddly pulling at the upper arms, the shorts are square and add 20 pounds, and the boots make her itty-bitty legs look chunky. I don’t get making an outfit that looks so awful. And it’s not even someone new and different.
I never realized what a stunning figure she had until she played Melania Trump on an SNL skit. She’s got very long legs!
Elle Fanning at Cannes. That girl looked so happy & proud she got that gig. Plus she shows up better than the professional models on Miu2 ig ads. Kristen has always looked the exact opposite for Chanel. tbh they should get someone else imo even Madison would be better.
Im not mad at this. It suits her to a T. I like that Chanel seems to funk up their clothes to suit her as opposed to just using celebrities as hangers for whatever they think might by “high fashion.”
The eyebrows though, not my favourite. The bleach makes them appear non existent and only Whoopi Goldberg can pull off the no eyebrow look.
I don’t think it works at all. She looks awful.
I think she achieved what she was going for, so IMO I think it works. She doesn’t look “pretty”, but I think that’s ok.
I don’t think “she” achieved anything. She was dressed by a company she represents. Chanel created this look, and Chanel should be blamed for it. It’s bloody awful and they did her a disservice. To the extent that Kristen was responsible for the styling, that’s at least passable – anything to take away from that outfit.
Yes, the clothes are Chanel, but that’s not what people are focusing on here. The focus has been on hair/make-up decisions. The headline doesn’t even mention her clothing. Kristen has been doing more extreme things with her hair coloring and make-up recently, not just at this event, so I think it is safe to say she has a hand in it.
I cannot stand those puffy leather shorts.
They look like they were constructed from a Hefty trash bag.
She looks like an anime character.
I’m actually into everything except those silly shorts. The green looks good too.
However, the nails look like little girls’ nails. I try to be ‘now’ or whatever, hell I’ll probably be wearing my combat platforms when I’m 80 lol, so I have no cred. But multicolored nails, or just one different on each hand gives me tics. If there’s a strong tone ‘family’ thing happening, my tics wane. A bit.
She looks like Jared Leto. 🤔
Something nice : her skin looks fantastic.
I’m actually into it – very Bowie-esque (Aladdin zane era)
She looks like Captain Murk in Aquaman. That is not a compliment.
Somehow I like the look. It’s edgy and it’s cool that she’s willing to change up her look so totally.
It’s outfits like this that make me certain high fashion is just a bunch of people coming up with the ugliest crap imaginable and then betting to see which celebrities will be thirsty enough to wear it. Some of them would wear a trash bag splattered with feces if it had a couture label.
She bleached her brows for The MET Gala. She went as David Bowie.