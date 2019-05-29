Kristen Stewart bleached her eyebrows & did dramatic makeup for the Chanel show

Embed from Getty Images

Here are some photos of Kristen Stewart at the Chanel Metiers d’Art runway show in South Korea this week. As you can see, Kristen went for a LOOK for this show. She bleached her eyebrows and did heavy, dramatic eye makeup in black and green. Chanel gave her an interesting look too – puffy leather shorts and an open-air blouse. As much as I want to hate this, I don’t. I’ve always said that Kristen has one of those faces which can “take” really dramatic makeup. It’s still true. There’s something about her which makes this work. I have no idea if the brow-bleach was for fashion or for a movie, but I suspect it was just for fun, for fashion, for this appearance.

After all this time, are you surprised that K-Stew is still a Chanel girl? I am. She’s had a Chanel contract for years and years and the late Karl Lagerfeld was truly a fan of her look, even back when she and Chanel didn’t seem to be on the same page sartorially. Most of the Chanel muses are classic-beauty types, women who pull off the oft-times fussy and staid Chanel designs. Kristen is different – she brings her punk sensibility to Chanel and makes it look younger.

Kristen has JT LeRoy out right now, but she’ll be making a big promotional push this fall for the Charlie’s Angels reboot. I’m interested in seeing what that promo will look like.

