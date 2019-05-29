Ali Wong loves her new movie: ‘I kissed Daniel Dae Kim, I kissed Keanu Reeves’

I am very late to the Ali Wong train. I’ve heard so many amazing things about her stand up specials and although I’ve seen clips, I haven’t watch them in total yet. (In my defense, my to-watch stand up special list is as long as my arm.) However, as the resident Rom Com Watcher, I’ll watch Ali’s new Netflix film, Always Be My Maybe, the day it comes out. Ali and her friend of 16 years, Fresh Off the Boat’s Randall Park, wrote the film. It’s about a celebrity chef, Ali, who gets dumped by her successful and super yummy fiancé, Daniel Dae Kim. She reconnects with her high school boyfriend, Randall, and when he realizes he’s fallen back in love with her, she shows up with a dirty talking Keanu Reeves. I have no idea what happens next but what could I possibly want after a dirty talking Keanu Reeves shows up? Just kidding, I know exactly what happens because, as I said, I love rom Ccms and part of that love is their predictability about making me feel warm and fuzzy.
But here is why this movie is going to be so good, because Ali totally gets it. She appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’s talk show to promote the movie and all she could talk about is how excited she was to kiss Daniel and Keanu. She talks about the movie at 3:38 mark. The video is cued:
During the part where Ali gushed over her co-stars, they show a few photos on the screen. One is of her kissing Daniel Dae followed by one of him lifting her up in his arms and her face is just beaming. Those are the photos to which she keeps referring in the excerpt:
You kiss a lot of men
I kiss a lot of men. It’s like, who wrote this movie, right? I kiss a lot of sexy men. I kiss Daniel Dae Kim. I kiss Keanu Reeves. I basically made Netflix spend all this money on a movie just so I could kiss Daniel Dae and Keanu Reeves.
(photo is shown)
Look at that! That’s me kissing Daniel Dae… and then look at the picture afterwards. What you see on my face, that’s a grown woman experiencing joy, right there. Pure joy. Mother of two. My best friend was like, “Was it exciting? Did you have chemistry with Daniel Dae Kim?” I’ve been with the same dude for 10 years. I would have chemistry with a turtle with this point.
So Keanu got involved because you just asked him to do it and he’s a big fan of yours. That’s amazing
Yeah. It was amazing. I couldn’t believe he did it. It was really sweet and, I have to say… going to Daniel Dae Kim, so you can see in that picture where my face has all the joy on it. He improvised lifting me up and that was even more exciting than kissing Keanu. Because, I told my best friend, “he lifted me up and it wasn’t a problem for him.” That was so sexy to me. Like, he just lifted me up and he wasn’t like swearing or anything.
Ali is a comedian so we can rest assured that she’s joking when she implied she’s lost all chemistry with her partner of 10 years, Justin Hakuta. Chemistry doesn’t have an expiration date, and who *doesn’t* have chemistry with turtles, amiright? But what’s absolutely not funny is implying anything is sexier than kissing Keanu! Clearly, Ali had not seen this photoset when she spoke so recklessly on national television.
Actually, getting back to Daniel Dae Kim, since that’s all Ali seems to want to do, I’m kidding as well. I find him incredibly sexy and would love to be lifted up in his arms. He could even swear, I’m not picky. And truth be told, I’d be in heaven hanging out with Randall, whom I enjoy in everything I see him in. So Ali got Netflix to spend all this money to make a movie in which she gets to kiss Daniel Dae Kim and Keanu Reeves and so I could live vicariously through her. Thanks Netflix!
Here’s the trailer for Always Be My Maybe. It comes to Netflix this Friday
“He just watches iPad in plank mode” hilarious!!!
Cant NOT wait to see this
#keanuforever
Lucky lucky woman 😒
Daniel Dae Kim…..yuuummm.
That man is so sexy.
And Keanu, he knows. Oh, he knows.
YAAASSSSSSSS!
Ha, I thought from the headline that “I kissed Daniel Dae Kim, I kissed Keanu Reeves” was the title of the film. Lol, works for me. I hadn’t heard of this but I’m excited to see it. And it’s refreshing to hear an actor admit she enjoys kissing hot guys rather than dismiss it as just another part of the job.
I thought the same about the title! I guess I will watch THIS Keanu while my partner goes to see John Wick Part 450.
So did I!!! Hahaha, I’d watch that movie, but I’ll watch this one too.
“more exciting than kissing Keanu”
Nothing can be more exciting than kissing Keanu – and John Wick, and Thomas Anderson, and Jack Traven, and all those other guys!!!
(nice pics on the link, Hecate!)
Johnny Utah 😜
I’m so excited about this movie! I like romcoms and Netflix is doing a great job of creating quality movies with diverse leads. If you haven’t watched Someone Great, I highly recommend it!
The diversity means so much to me. When I was a little girl, there were only 3 Latinx TV stars I remember – Maria on Sesame Street, Julio on Sanford & Son, and a local female TV anchor. Granted, I grew up in a tiny Texas town and we only had a few channels, many of which broadcast syndicated shows.
“all she could talk about is how excited she was to kiss Daniel and Keanu.”
I don’t blame her, lol.
What a legend.
That’s all I’d talk about too. I mean COME ON
I love her. My husband and I went to her stand up back in April. Laughed the entire time. When it was done, I thought she was just on for 30 minutes. She was on for 80 minutes. Time just flew.
I adore Ali and can’t wait to watch this on Netflix.
Please, please, please book a stand-up gig in Toronto, Canada!
See you soon Ms. Wong…
I love Ali Wong!!!! And her stand up is not for the faint of heart!!!! She is not afraid to get raunchy — lol. I love it!! 🤣🤣
Can’t wait for this movie
She is one of my favorite standups. I just adore her. I can’t wait for this movie; the whole cast is just fire.
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAh …. this looks incredible. Incredible.
If you haven’t clicked on that photo set link yet, do so now! The responses are pure gold.😂😂😂
And I’ll be parked in front of my tv Friday, no question.
I am SO looking forward to this movie! She’s hysterically funny in her standup; she’s also great on “American Housewife”. This is already in my “To Watch” list in Netflix 😊
I watch American Housewife just because of Ali. She’s not on it nearly enough.
DDK and Keanu?
This woman is living her best life. Those are pretty much all time top two most attractive gentlemen for me.
wahhh I’m not jealous at all… ehehe she’s living the dream
Does she get to kiss Randall Park, too? He’s pretty cute and verging on Keanu/Daniel Dae hotness with that goatee thing going on.
Yeah, is that a spoiler? No kissing Randall Park??
@kidv and teallily asking the real questions, thank you!!
Lucky bitch!
🤓
Let’s not forget how talented Randall Park is. His turn in Veep had me squirm and laugh at the same time.
She’s funny “i’ve been with my guy 10 years, I’d have chemistry with a turtle at this point. ” lol. I love my husband to bits but I always miss that first chemistry, excitement of hooking up w someone for the first time or when it’s still new. Still rather be married and with hubby but good to know i’m not the only one that feels that way sometimes.
I think Daniel is hot! I can’t get into Kneau, his coloring, face shape etc is similar to my father when he was that age. So no go there
How old is your dad 😝
I have been obsessed with her since the day Baby Cobra dripped on netflix. One of the best stand ups ever. And I will definitely watch this movie this weekend. And think about Daniel lifting me up and kissing me. Yum…my.