Paris Hilton’s video for Best Friend’s Ass is out; Kim K is in it for a few seconds

You know when something tastes terrible, either because it’s spoiled or just awful tasting, and your first reaction is to tell your friend to taste it? Yeah? Well, I just watched the the video for Dimtri Vegas and Like Mike’s song featuring Paris Hilton, My Best Friends Ass. Here, taste this:
Paris Hilton Marketing: A Course in Trolling. So Paris rushes to every outlet that would have her to talk about how she and frenemy Kim Kardashian filmed this video together. And the reason she hit Kim up for this is because she thinks Kim’s posterior is beyond (or so hot or fun or whatever buzzword she’s latched on to this month). And then she completely omits Kim’s derriere from any part of the video. Every other person’s butt is featured – including Paris’s. But not Kim’s. I’d give Paris credit for irony but, this is Paris. It’s just good ol’ fashioned pettiness. The fact is, Kim is barely in the video, at all. It doesn’t make sense unless that’s all Kim agreed to.
Not that any of the video makes sense. Two party girls get kicked out of a club and put on magic glasses that make them look like Paris Hilton and Nikita Dragun in a virtual reality? And how is that an improvement, outside of say, costuming? But it’s okay because the rest of the club’s partiers are also wearing the magic glasses and pretending like they are hanging with what I assume we are supposed to see as an A-List clientele. But it’s all opposite, get it? Because nobody’s actually dancing, they’re swaying, alone. And instead of sushi served on a naked woman for them to eat, there’s just a passed-out guy in his shorts with Cheetos running down his torso. And then the party-goers part like the Red Sea with a dolly shot that leads us to Kim (her front, mind you) who smiles at the camera and turns to look coquettishly at Paris, who ignores her. By then the glasses-wearing ladies get tired and leave the club. And that’s it. Brilliant. But even after wasting the minutes to watch all that, I don’t know if virtual reality Pairs admires her best friend’s @$$ or is turned on by it. Fortunately for both Paris and myself, I stopped caring somewhere around the ‘hot bouncer’ part.
The concept that the glasses change the girls’ perception Is funny. But that’s the only only positive. How old is Paris? The song is stupid. Who ever wrote it must have been tripping on something. What a waste. It’s obvious there is a vortex in that head of hers and this is still all about her. She’s her own biggest fan.
yeah, especially ’cause she makes herself look like cool, fun and hot version of the girl. Hahaahhahahaha I LOLed. Seriously. Kim just stands there-guess it was too small of a budget for more.
Seriously?? Who looked around at the world and thought, “You know what this needs? Another Paris Hilton music video!” Just whhhhyyy?
This!!! But you know, money makes people so crazy things.
This video was nauseating!
Unrelated, but wow are Paris’ hands looking veiny and craggy. My mother used to say that your age shows on your hands and neck first. Paris is only a few years older than me, but those hands look 70-something!
paris is already adopting madonna’s habit of wearing gloves all the time so she knows it too
Yes. I kinda want to get Botox again because I hate my crow’s feet. But then i’m like my neck has aged, i’ve got old lady chest. So they’ve going to know i’m doing something to my face cause my neck, hands and chest look older. And I don’t have the money to fix all that. So do I do the Botox or just fuck it all and age naturally? What are your guys thoughts on that?
Oh dear. Paris is way too old to still be pushing this party girl shtick.
I was also wondering why Kim’s deformed ass wasn’t featured.
Yes she’s just embarrassing herself. Especially since back during her famous years when she was in her 20s, she used to make fun of people in their early/mid 30s for going out nightclubbing. Now here she is at about 40 still living the same old vapid, materialistic, over-indulgent existence. She’s a tired old cliche. And (as i say in most threads about her) a racist, homophobic, pet-neglecting, Trump supporter. Barf.
Yeah, she’s a good example of that old saying, ” money doesn’t buy class. “
paris wanted kim in the video for the attention she brought, but i bet paris didn’t want kim’s ass featured because it would overshadow paris (in both senses of the word).
I personally think Kim said she’d be in the video but only if they didn’t show a close up of her ass. You know Kim is more classy now lol…she wants to be known for her brain. Which makes me think, Kim sure does have a lot of time to attend parties, MET Gala, video shoots, vacations, etc. yet she claimed she would be doing “nothing but studying” and would be “passing up on events to study”. Ok then.
That video and song is tacky AF…..
I like the song – really. I don’t care about the video but I like the song. What has happened to me?
You would like Peaches then because I feel like Paris is trying to channel her so hard in this song!
I do!
So, at the end, the last shot of Kim in the glasses coming off, are WE Kim???
We’ll never forget what Paris really thinks of Kim’s ass !! Cottage cheese in a garbage bag if I’m not mistaken?
That last photo… Paris Hilton speaking at an equality event?
I don’t understand how she got a free pass for using the “n” word. There is video proof of it too !
Oh, I was so horrified by that video on which she uses the “n” word, and talks in a despicable way about gays and Jews too. And EVERYONE appeared to overlook it, when it happened. WHY? She is a vapid, vicious, delusional bigot—and an unattractive, talent free one at that. She will never stop clubbing and trying to garner attention, never see beyond her self indulgences, never stop deluding herself that she is still 21. It’s pathetic.
I watched without the sound, catching up on Chernobyl. I refuse to believe there aren’t any women in her orbit telling her to grow up or she look ridiculous or stop. Please stop.
I commend anyone who could watch the entire video. I got one minute in before I cringed my back into a spasm
WHAT YEAR IS THIS?!!!
She’s just saying the same thing over and over while some digital beeps and boops run in the background. And still, I like it. What the hell is wrong with me???
Is the refrain of this song seriously just the word “Fuck” over and over?
Is Paris Hilton’s voice altered to sound like she is black?
Is this song a self-parody or an accidental self-own?
And, finally, yes, what is wrong with you???
I’d go get my ears and brain checked out if I were you. It’s absolutely horrible. I wouldn’t even categorize it as music. It’s noise. Horrible, cringeworthy noise.
I KNOW ALICE, IT’S THE DUMBEST SONG EVER. BUT I STILL KINDA LIKE IT. 😭
I seriously lost brain cells watching that crap.
Ugh.
Whoever chose the video thumbnail did Paris dirty! Her nose looks like Pinocchio’s!
Thanks. I hate it.
Putting on the ‘Magic glasses’ is an analogy for Photoshop ~
You can look like a completely different person than who you really are!
At least Kim has matured, doesn’t go out to clubs anymore. She’s mom of four working on a law degree, trying to do something bigger with her platform.
Paris is too old to be acting like this.