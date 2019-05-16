Paris Hilton can’t say 3 nice things about Lindsay Lohan calls her lame, embarrassing

Paris Hilton is on the promo circuit for, I guess, her new single. I think Paris just likes to be on TV talking to people who flatter her. And that’s exactly what she got when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live. While still desperately trying to keep her face turned left – even though Andy was on her right – Andy got Paris to play Plead the Fifth with three questions about three of her famous friends: Lindsay Lohan, Kim Kardashian and Miley Cyrus. Paris chose not to pass on any of the questions, but she didn’t answer any of them directly either. The only clear answer we got was that Paris does not care for Lindsay Lohan:

Paris, you have recently said that you never want Lindsay Lohan’s name spoken in the same sentence as yours. Paris: say three nice things about Lindsay Lohan
She’s beyond. Lame and embarrassing

You and Ki Kardashian have had a long history together but Kim mentioned to Harpers Bazaar in 2011 that you two weren’t speaking. What was the cause of that rift and was it really because you insulted her butt on a radio show?
I think it was the media just making something up, but I just did a video called My Best Friend’s A** and had the most infamous a** in the world in the video. And her a** is hot. I love it

Paris, are the rumors true that you once made out with Miley Cyrus in a Miami nightclub?
(Laughs) Maybe (laughs)

Seriously, Paris Hilton doesn’t get how Questions and Answers works. You don’t just get to say anything after you’ve been asked a question – they have to match. There is evidence that once upon a time Lindsay and Paris circled each other’s orbit. But Paris has done her very best to tamp out any memory of their relationship ever since. Whatever happened left an indelible mark but I’m not going to pretend to care about their rift. They both behaved terribly in the press and are a little too hellbent on making sure we know they hate each other. Fact accepted, let’s move on.

As for this new Kim K narrative, though – really? People love a good makeup story, why is Paris trying to rewrite history that they didn’t try to sabotage each other for years? I was genuinely happy to see they’d reconnected. Pretending like nothing had happened doesn’t make it a better story. Paris’ desire to cover up any past grievances must have to do with how the scales of fame have tipped in Kim’s favor.

As for Miley: two uninvolved attention seekers make out publicly in a popular nightclub? Color me shocked.

If you need to see Paris say these things, here you go:

16 Responses to “Paris Hilton can’t say 3 nice things about Lindsay Lohan calls her lame, embarrassing”

  1. Pappy P says:
    May 16, 2019 at 11:02 am

    What’s lame is it’s been nearly 20 years since either one has been relevant, yet she cant keep LL’s name out of her mouth

    Reply
  2. Megan says:
    May 16, 2019 at 11:05 am

    I forgot how pretty Kim’s OG face was.

    Reply
  3. jen says:
    May 16, 2019 at 11:08 am

    Paris, look at yourself before you throw shade.

    Reply
  4. Nibbi says:
    May 16, 2019 at 11:10 am

    YE GADS has Kim’s face changed!!! She used to have much more of a unique sort of beauty.

    Reply
  5. TomorrowIsTooLate says:
    May 16, 2019 at 11:12 am

    Wow…back when Lindsay was so pretty and had potential. I always thought Brit and Lilo were the prettiest girls at the time…dang doesn’t seem like that long ago.

    Reply
  6. Chaine says:
    May 16, 2019 at 11:18 am

    Forgot how fresh-faced and beautiful Lindsey used to be!

    Reply
  7. Ann says:
    May 16, 2019 at 11:20 am

    I’m here for stupid Paris-Lindsay drama. It still makes me laugh. I detect no lies from Paris on the Lohan topic.

    Reply
  8. Sheda says:
    May 16, 2019 at 11:21 am

    Still a c u next tuesday i see.

    Reply
  9. lucy2 says:
    May 16, 2019 at 11:29 am

    I remember those days – Lohan’s downward spiral started around when she hung out with Paris. Britney’s too.
    Paris’ desperation is so obvious, especially trying to make it seem like she’s still buddies with Kim. And hi, Kim’s old face!

    Reply
  10. Mia4s says:
    May 16, 2019 at 11:32 am

    Good lord I saw the title and thought I had time travelled to 2007!

    These two are hilarious cautionary tales in the fame game. On the celebrity front they were HUGE…. And then the Kartrashians rose and Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone, and Brie Larson all won Oscars before the age of 30. Fame is fickle folks, the next big thing is always on the way.

    Reply
  11. stephanie says:
    May 16, 2019 at 11:49 am

    Paris is such a has-been herself

    Reply
  12. Jaded says:
    May 16, 2019 at 12:00 pm

    What a useless waste of space.

    Reply
  13. Erinn says:
    May 16, 2019 at 12:05 pm

    Meh. Lindsay tries to insert herself in everyone else’s business, so I’m not going to shade Paris for doing it. After LL made a point of bitching about Zendaya’s dress the other day, I especially don’t care if someone closer to her level feels like calling her out.

    Reply

