Does Keanu Reeves need to wash his hair, or is he a perfect angel as-is?

Here are some photos from the big Hollywood screening (not a premiere?) of John Wick 3 – Parabellum. Since everyone loves some Keanu Reeves, here you go. I still love Keanu, who is basically the only unproblematic man from his generation of celebrities. I still love him… while sort of hating his hair these days. I’m sure it’s for a movie or something, but it looks hella stringy and unwashed. Maybe a ponytail would work better?
Back when Keanu was filming this last year, there were several rumors going around about Keanu hitting it off with his costar Halle Berry. While I think most men would probably shoot their shot with Halle, I also think that… maybe Halle and Keanu aren’t each other’s types. Halle and Keanu posed arm in arm and it was sweet – but I don’t think they look like they’ve boned, you know? It looks more like she flirts with him and he smiles enigmatically at her. Keanu also happily posed with his other lady costar, Anjelica Huston, who is on everyone’s sh-t list these days. Oh, and Ian McShane was there too.
Also: if you’re anything like me, you’ve been pretending to understand WTF “parabellum” has meant this whole time. Keanu explained it to Entertainment Weekly: “‘Parabellum’ is Latin. It’s the second half of a Latin phrase. ‘Si vis pacem, para bellum.’ It’s basically, If you want peace, then [prepare for] war. So, parabellum is prepare for war.” Ahhhh. They could have called it John Wick: WAR TIMEZ.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I would wash his hair before hitting it and then after. It’s fine!
hahahaha, best!
Best Comment Ever !!
I think they just put too much product in it, honestly. Smoothing it down with gel or oil can push it into greasy territory if you aren’t careful, particularly if you have dark hair where the lustre will contrast with the color.
Looks like age is finally catching up to the vampire! I wonder what mortal treasure was worth the expense of his immortality to accept grey in his beard.
He could wash his hair and shave, at least the pointed bits on his cheeks that make his face look like a skull. Other than that, he’s still very handsome.
A hair wash would be nice.
I’d be happy to wash his hair for him
It’s just too much product. Keanu is a Virgo – he is NOT walking around with unwashed hair lol. Keanu probably has incredibly thick but straight hair so if you put too product on it it will looked weighed down and slightly greasy. But he also probably pit a lot of product in it to keep it from flying around too much.
my 17 yr old, who’s also a virgo and mixed race, has the same energy as this guy. Same face shape, hair type, body type, attitude. It’s really weirded me out, so I’m off Keanu but I wish him well.
I think he is dying it. It looks a bit unnatural and lank which happens when people dye their hair black. He would do better to let his grays show!
Is it wrong that I’m hoping he finds a special equally chill lady and they have kids and a dog and he lives a quiet life away from Hollywood and occasionally pops up in movies and shows? I’m sure he’s content living the life he has but I kinda see him enjoying that kinda domestic life ya know?? Anyways I ride or die for Keanu and may the gods always keep this decent human safe from the destruction that comes with Hollywood..Amen!
Meh. Team too much product. Dirty hair will look clean then go bad to worse. He consistently looks like this. Too much product.
Keanu’s hair does look a bit greasy in these pics, but it doesn’t offend me as much as Jason Momoa’s hair does. That man is admittedly fine as sin, he just looks like he needs to take a bath (although it’s gotten better now that he got that awful beard in check).
I thought the hair was for essaying Theodore “Ted” Logan, esquire? *guitar riff*