Prince Charles took over his mother’s garden party hosting duties yesterday

You know what we don’t see enough of? Prince Charles hanging out with his beloved sister, Princess Anne, the Princess Royal. Anne and Charles are close in age, and Anne has always been the sibling Charles is closest to. Anne joined Charles and Camilla yesterday at a Buckingham Palace garden party. Does anyone know if Anne is a drinker? The only thing that would have made this garden party better is a few photos of Anne and Camilla doing shots together.

Charles got to host yesterday’s palace garden party because, apparently, the Queen wasn’t feeling it. No, she’s passing on more duties to Charles every year, and so she wanted Charles to host the first of this season’s garden parties: It’s party time at the palace! Each year, Queen Elizabeth hosts up to three garden parties on the grounds of Buckingham Palace, as well as one at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland. But for her first party of the season, the Queen asked son Prince Charles to step in as host. The monarch, 93, has been slowly handing over certain royal duties to senior members of the royal family over the past few years. She’s given several of her patronages to Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton, and Charles has begun attending many events in place of his mother. He hosted over 500 engagements in 2018 — more than William and Harry combined.

Of all Charles’ many events and duties, I would hope that “hosting a garden party” is probably one of the most fun. Although I watched that documentary, Charles At 70, and honestly, he seems to completely enjoy his job now – he loves meeting people and making small talk and cracking weird jokes and yelling at animals. At one time, he was “the awkward prince,” but he’s really feeling himself. I imagine The Princess Royal was rolling her eyes at him quite a bit as he teased her about her hat. Meanwhile, Camilla was probably pouring shots for everybody at the garden party.

