Prince Harry accepted damages & an apology from Splash photo agency

Some backstory: when Prince Harry and then-Meghan Markle were engaged, they decided to rent a cute little cottage in the country. The cottage was in Cotswolds, a posh area full of celebrities and posh country estates. I thought it was weird that they were renting a place rather than buying, and I also thought it was odd that the Queen hadn’t already (at the time) given them a country home. By January of this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had given up their multi-year lease on the home though. And that was because photos were published of the cottage in The Sun. At the time, I thought that the owners of the cottage simply authorized the photos as a way to get more interest in the rental, because the owners already knew that Harry and Meg were leaving for Frogmore Cottage. As it turns out, not so much. Splash News and Picture Agency got the photos through shady means, and Harry ended up suing the agency. And Harry won.
Prince Harry, Britain’s Duke of Sussex, has accepted substantial damages and an apology from a news agency which took photographs of his home from the air, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. Harry’s lawyer said Splash News and Picture Agency had chartered a helicopter in January to take photos and film the private home of Harry and his wife Meghan, a former American actress, in Oxfordshire, central England.
“The syndication and publication of the photographs very seriously undermined the safety and security of the Duke and the home to the extent that they are no longer able to live at the property,” the lawyer said in a court statement.
“The property had been chosen by the Duke for himself and his wife given the high level of privacy it afforded, given its position in a secluded area surrounded by private farmland away from any areas to which photographers have access.”
Omid Scobie says Splash will pay the “substantial” damages, which will cover Harry’s legal fees, and whatever is left over, Harry will donate to charity. And so ends my theorizing about why they actually left that rental cottage/farmhouse. Now that they’re in Windsor, everything will be… slightly better on that front. Well, they’ll still have to deal with petty courtiers being petty, but no one will photograph Frogmore Cottage that extensively.
Remember when the tabloids reported the Sussexes were leaving this home because they couldn’t afford it due to Meghan’s supposedly outlandish spending?
I called b.s. but some folks were actually believing the Sussexes were suddenly broke.
Was it E Andrews who claimed they had moved out because they couldn’t afford the rent? Shall we hold our breath waiting for a retraction?
Good for him. Like you Kaiser, I didn’t realize HOW those pictures were obtained. I thought maybe they were older pictures or released by the owner or something like that. They rented a helicopter? Come on now. that’s pretty bad.
That’s terrifying. The thought of someone creeping around my house outside my window? Especially with a new baby??
*whine, whine* “But the royals spend too much taxpayer money on security.”
Yeah, because of lunatics like this and the people who read Splash.
Kaiser, someone flew a drone over Frogmore Cottage back in April, at a height interfering with Heathrow flight paths. The drone was photographed but the pilot wasn’t caught afaik.
Good on them for suing! I love gossip but I really dislike too much invasion of privacy or when celebrities get hounded by paps. It’s one thing to chat about rumours and another to rent a helicopter and behave like idiots
Can’t imagine making a living out of harassing people and intrusive behaviour!
cry me a river – they’re all entitled big babies- if that’s all they have to worry about in life, they get off easy!
Yeah the rest of us have to worry about helicopters over our houses and telephoto cameras peering into our bedrooms constantly! The Sussexes are such divas
/s
if you visit this site with any regularity, then you know that’s not all they have to worry about…
You do know that Meghan has a hate group called meg exit who sole goal is to drive her out the royal family. And that one of this woman flew to New York during her baby shower and shout profanitys at her and wanted money to go back again to try to rip the fake baby bump off Meghan . Don’t forget that Meghan also was the target of another hate crime where someone send white powder to the palace address to her and Harry was the target of plan attack by white supremacy who called him a race traitor . And Archie at three days old was compare to a monkey but the Sussexs are just being entitled how dare they want to protect themselves And their son. They should just let the tabloids get away with leaking information about where they live so the crazies who want to harm Meghan and Archie know where to go .
“Substantial” in this case should have meant forcing Splash to fork over, let’s say, £ 1 million – to be divided among charities picked out by Meghan & Harry – in addition to paying Harry’s fees, in order to deter copycats.