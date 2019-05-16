Maisie Williams: ‘I’d tell myself every day that I hated myself’

I really believe that among the unknowns cast at the beginning of Game of Thrones, Maisie Williams will be the first to break free from her character, career wise. Not that I don’t think the others aren’t talented, but Maisie has a depth to her that I don’t see often in former child actors. It turns out her maturity extends past just her acting ability. Maisie recently appeared on the Happy Place podcast in which she discussed mental health. Specifically, Maisie addressed feeling the need to behave perfectly because she was a child actor and yet, on the inside, she was tearing herself apart.
Maisie Williams is getting candid about her mental health.
During a recent interview on the Happy Place podcast with Fearne Cotton, the 22-year-old Game of Thrones actress shared that she felt pressure to act “perfect” as a young celebrity.
“I was so set on trying to look like I was really grown up and that I wasn’t going to ruin my life and that I was going to be a good actor who did all the right things,” Williams said. “It did take a lot of trying to be squeaky clean — I was a real teacher’s pet, but on the fame spectrum and not school.”
The star then said that she went through “revelations” in the last year and realized she wasn’t “happy doing this and pretending everything was fine.”
“That wasn’t a public thing but after going through that, now I’ve sort of tried to be a lot more genuine and it just becomes a lot more relaxing after that I think,” she explained. “You just drop it all and that’s when you can just really have fun.”
Though she says she’s grown a lot in the last year, Williams admits she still has a “journey” ahead.
“I still lie in bed at like eleven o’clock at night telling myself all the things I hate about myself,” she shared. “There’s still a journey, I think. But at least dropping the act and just being who you truly are, I think that’s definitely a first step.”
“I went through a huge period of my life where I’d tell myself every day that I hated myself,” the actress revealed. “It got to the point where I’d be in a conversation with my friends, and my mind would be like running and running and running and thinking about all the stupid things I said in my life and all of people who looked at me a certain way and it would just race and race and race.”
Williams then shared that she started to look “within” herself to figure out why she was having those negative thoughts.
“As soon as you start digging, you start asking yourself bigger questions than ‘Why do you hate yourself?’ but it’s more like ‘Why do you make yourself feel this way?’ I think the answers to all of these questions really are within you,” she explained.
I’m going through a particularly stressful combination of situations at present. So stressful, it’s taken a physical toll. After decades of being told I was too distant and emotionless, I vocalized my stress in hopes that it would alleviate some of it. Almost as soon as I did, people in my periphery tried to get me to stop. They used my kids, my husband and anything else they knew was a hot button for me to get me to shut it back down. So I kind of identify with Maisie’s feelings about appearing one way and how that was, in some ways, thrust upon me. I certainly identify with thinking about all the stupid things I’ve ever done and focusing on my flaws, but it breaks my heart to hear that Maisie’s hating herself. She had so much pressure, both internal and external, so early in life. It sounds as though she’s recognized this and is addressing it. If she has that figured out in her early 20s, then I’m not worried how she will turn out. It sounds like she’ll come out on top.
I love her kewpie doll face.
I’m so sorry she feels this way about herself. It sounds like she felt so much pressure to be perfect that it just ended up backfiring in a way. I am glad that she is talking about it though, and it sounds like she’s addressing it which is good.
I do think she has the potential for a good career after GOT. I actually think a lot of the women do. But for her in particular, put her in different (modern) clothes and change her hair and I think people will quickly stop seeing Arya Stark.
I’ve been captivated by her this season, she’s always been a great actress but something seems different this year. She’s just amazing and I think she’ll have no problem breaking free from Arya.
She’s so brilliant and charismatic <3 and so unique!!
She is so awesome, and I’m glad she’s tackling those thoughts head on.
I suppose in her industry it’s almost unavoidable, but like everything else in life, the way you handle it makes all the difference, and she seems to be handling it very well.
Hecate, I’m sorry to hear that and I hope it gets better for you soon. Life can be pretty rough sometimes, especially when the people who are important to you don’t react to your changes the way you expect. Hugs😊 If youre open to suggestions, try looking up Louise Hay, her approach has fundamentally changed the way I view myself, and my life. I highly recommend her exercises too😊
I hope there’s someone supportive around that you can talk to.
Sophie Turner was on dr. Phil and also talked about her depression during Game of Thrones, and how her and Maisie kinda shut down together.
It’s really sad to think about
Yeah I watched the interview twice. She talks about how her and Maise would both be depressed and isolate themselves from others.
I really like her, and think she’s a pretty great actress. She’s done incredibly well for herself as far as coming out of being a child actor goes – and I feel bad that she put so much stress on herself. I understand to a degree – I’m my own harshest critic and it really is possible to beat yourself down for no reason.
The only issue I can see her having when it comes to roles is the vanity of the industry. She’s not conventionally beautiful. I think she’s incredibly cute, but she’s not some long legged, stunning blonde. I’d personally rather look at someone who has so much expression and spunk like Maisie – so for me, she’s a perfect lead. I’d kind of like to see her in a darkish comedy? Something that can combine the drama skills she clearly possesses, but with a mix of lighter, fun aspects as well. I think she could really kill it.
I really look forward to seeing where her career goes. I hope she has the kind of life she really wants, because god knows she’s worked her butt off and did an amazing job so far.
What a wise person she is becoming — good for her.
Hecate I can totally relate to your struggles. It’s been a few years but when I finally spoke up about my feelings/needs I was met with utterly blank faces, huge efforts to sweep everything other the rug and basically treated as though I hadn’t just been screaming for help. It has taken some time for me to understand that family of origin dynamics are at play, and everyone else is working NOT to create a best outcome, but to avoid having anything challenge/alter our family of origin dynamics. So it SERVES them if I am struggling/suffering because I am the black sheep/scapegoat, which is why I’ve never asked for help my whole life and when it got desperate I asked and … crickets. They like me there. Then they don’t have to face their stuff. I don’t know if any of this is helpful or resonates with you but I read so much pain in that paragraph about your life and I had to reach out to see if my workds could help. Lots of love.
EMBEE very insightful. Family of origin dynamics are intense, especially if there’s dysfunction. For me, having been raised by a borderline mother (what a nightmare), I can never ever rock that boat. It’s not worth the fallout.
But Hecate I will tell you, I opened up to my friends and called out for help and so many of them were there for me! I lost a few who only wanted to see the smiling, easy, fun-time version of me. But my true friends were there, they were ready and they were amazing. It then helped me connect with my sisters on a deeper level and I just left my mom out of the whole thing. And I got help that I needed and love that I needed. I had to go a different route to get there due to the giant obstacle of family dynamics and a mental illness that we have all catered to since we were babies. Children of borderline parents learn that their feelings and needs are secondary, the only thing that matters is the feelings of that parent. That permeated so many relationships with people of my mom’s generation: my dad to whom I was very close outside of this issue, my aunts and uncles, I couldn’t ask any of them for help because of my mom. Borderlines make everything complicated and they make you live a lie. So I had to get the courage and tell my closest friends that I needed support.
Keep asking for help, you’ll find those who are real and who are there for you! I hope you do because everyone deserves to call out for help and receive it.
I just want to give her (and Sophie) a hug. Arya Stark has touched me like no other fictional character ever has, and a big part of that is because of Maisie’s portrayal. I wish her a long, fulfilling career and a life full of happy moments.
I would like to say we all have that negative Nancy voice in our heads going off 24/7, but I think some are really good at overcoming. I am not. Never have been. My inner voice is, quite simply, a mean bitch. But only to me. And as I’ve aged, she’s gotten louder most likely because I’ve gotten better at refocusing. If anyone in your orbit impedes positive improvements, you must tell yourself, loudly and often, you’re not doing this for them. So many people around us subconsciously or consciously do not want success for us in any way because it threatens the relationships we already have. I’m not criticizing or suggesting family and friends are evil seeking sociopaths bent on capitalizing off our failures. I’m saying it’s human nature to resist change.
But you must work to quiet the inner voice, and the best way is to focus attention on projects, learning new skills and, of course, retraining that voice to speak positively or be gone lol. It’s true though, mine is never truly gone because our inner voice is us, but you can beat it down with mantras you’d prefer hearing. It’s an ongoing process, and it’s for life. Kinda like working out and eating right! Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. Oh that’s right, one more thing, embrace imperfection. Enjoy the losses because they make you smarter so tell your inner voice to put THAT in her pipe and smoke it.