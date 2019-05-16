Jennifer Garner spotted out at breakfast with her boyfriend, John Miller

Talking about beaming! 💞 https://t.co/1Zc9JOzk9q
— Us Weekly (@usweekly) May 15, 2019
On Mother’s Day, Ben Affleck wrote a message directed at his mom, Christine Boldt, and to the mother of his children, his ex Jennifer Garner. He included a paparazzi photo of the two of them with the message “To the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love.” He also made donations to organizations working to bail out incarcerated mothers, which was nice. I wondered in that post if Garner was still with her boyfriend, John Miller. She hadn’t talked about him in what I saw of her People’s Most Beautiful Woman interview and we hadn’t seen them together in quite some time. Right on cue, Jen and John went to breakfast yesterday where they just happened to be caught out by the paparazzi. Only one agency had these photos so you can see them at US’s site.
Us doesn’t have much new information except for the fact that they were in Brentwood. Also they remind us that a source told them, back when Jen got the cover in January, that “No one would be surprised if they got engaged by summer. John has discussed marrying Jen,” and that Jen “admires John because he is just normal.” Do you think they’ll get married? I don’t, he doesn’t seem down for these PR games but I could be wrong.
That’s a nice photo but it’s not a coincidence. Jen and John hadn’t been seen out together in weeks. People were talking about Ben’s message and how close Ben and Jen looked at their kid’s soccer game. Ben and Jen have been photographed out together a couple of times since too. I’m glad Jen is well rid of him, if that’s the case and that’s the message she’s sending here.
Photos credit: Backgrid
something seems off to me about their whole dynamic, when she’s with Ben it always kind of looks to me like they’re still together. my first reaction when I saw this headline was how convenient, given that we just had those paparazzi photos of her and Ben looking cozy at the kids game. it’s just weird to mepersonally, kudos after everything they can really still be super friendly I guess.
My sentiments exactly. Something strikes me as ‘off’ about all of it. There’s something artificial. I’m not really buying her relationship with Miller, to be honest. It seems manufactured. Is she over Ben? I don’t think so. She spends an inordinate amount of time with “the love of her life”, kids or no kids.
“When is the last time we heard about Jennifer’s boyfriend?”
Quoted from the other story. And like clockwork he gets brought out for an appearance. Interesting.
My eyes are going to roll out of my head if she marries this guy. She has two failed marriages under her belt, one of which she just got out of having spent a decade being a doormat while her husband enjoyed his *ahem* leisure time. Date. Have some fun. At least TRY to be independent. Good Housekeeping will still put you on their covers, I promise. 🙄
When I first saw the picture, albeit did not have my glasses on, I thought she was with Michael Vartan.