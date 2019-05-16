Jennifer Garner spotted out at breakfast with her boyfriend, John Miller



On Mother’s Day, Ben Affleck wrote a message directed at his mom, Christine Boldt, and to the mother of his children, his ex Jennifer Garner. He included a paparazzi photo of the two of them with the message “To the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love.” He also made donations to organizations working to bail out incarcerated mothers, which was nice. I wondered in that post if Garner was still with her boyfriend, John Miller. She hadn’t talked about him in what I saw of her People’s Most Beautiful Woman interview and we hadn’t seen them together in quite some time. Right on cue, Jen and John went to breakfast yesterday where they just happened to be caught out by the paparazzi. Only one agency had these photos so you can see them at US’s site.

Us doesn’t have much new information except for the fact that they were in Brentwood. Also they remind us that a source told them, back when Jen got the cover in January, that “No one would be surprised if they got engaged by summer. John has discussed marrying Jen,” and that Jen “admires John because he is just normal.” Do you think they’ll get married? I don’t, he doesn’t seem down for these PR games but I could be wrong.

That’s a nice photo but it’s not a coincidence. Jen and John hadn’t been seen out together in weeks. People were talking about Ben’s message and how close Ben and Jen looked at their kid’s soccer game. Ben and Jen have been photographed out together a couple of times since too. I’m glad Jen is well rid of him, if that’s the case and that’s the message she’s sending here.