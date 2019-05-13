Ben Affleck posted a pap photo of his mom with Jennifer Garner for Mother’s Day



Ben Affleck made a post for Mother’s Day featuring a paparazzi photo of his mother out with his ex wife, Jennifer Garner. The caption called them “the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love” and mentioned that he was donating to two causes, both for incarcerated mothers.

Happy Mother’s Day to the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love. Today I am making donations to two organizations in their honor: @cut50’s #DignityForIncarceratedWomen campaign, a national initiative to help reduce the prison population while making our communities safer, and @NationalBailout, an incredible organization that works with groups all over the country on Mother’s Day to bail out black moms and caregivers, provide supportive services and fellowship opportunities to help end money bail and pretrial detention.

[From Instagram]

It’s interesting to me that he chose a paparazzi photo of his mom out with Garner, but it’s a really good candid. At least Affleck tries. He just brought so much attention to these causes through this post and all the publicity he’s getting for it. If you’d like to learn more about the national bailout, there’s more in the link below.

Right now there are 2.3 million moms incarcerated in the US. This #MothersDay and every day, mothers deserve to be with their kids. Learn more and take action to support @NationalBailOut >> https://t.co/aoRpb9AcVE pic.twitter.com/T6jDM4k9wi — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) May 12, 2019

On Saturday the paparazzi caught Garner and Affleck sitting next to each other at their daughter Seraphina’s soccer game. Ben’s mom Christine Boldt was also there. I do stuff with my ex to support our kid, but I don’t sit that close to him. Update: As Aang pointed out, those chairs are likely connected so they may have no choice. It’s just a little weird to me. When is the last time we heard about Jennifer’s boyfriend?

Also Ben and his mom went out with Matt Damon, his mom and Matt’s family to the movies on Sunday. I wonder what they saw. You can see those pictures on JustJared.