Ben Affleck posted a pap photo of his mom with Jennifer Garner for Mother’s Day

Ben Affleck made a post for Mother’s Day featuring a paparazzi photo of his mother out with his ex wife, Jennifer Garner. The caption called them “the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love” and mentioned that he was donating to two causes, both for incarcerated mothers.
Happy Mother’s Day to the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love. Today I am making donations to two organizations in their honor: @cut50’s #DignityForIncarceratedWomen campaign, a national initiative to help reduce the prison population while making our communities safer, and @NationalBailout, an incredible organization that works with groups all over the country on Mother’s Day to bail out black moms and caregivers, provide supportive services and fellowship opportunities to help end money bail and pretrial detention.
It’s interesting to me that he chose a paparazzi photo of his mom out with Garner, but it’s a really good candid. At least Affleck tries. He just brought so much attention to these causes through this post and all the publicity he’s getting for it. If you’d like to learn more about the national bailout, there’s more in the link below.
Right now there are 2.3 million moms incarcerated in the US. This #MothersDay and every day, mothers deserve to be with their kids. Learn more and take action to support @NationalBailOut >> https://t.co/aoRpb9AcVE pic.twitter.com/T6jDM4k9wi
On Saturday the paparazzi caught Garner and Affleck sitting next to each other at their daughter Seraphina’s soccer game. Ben’s mom Christine Boldt was also there. I do stuff with my ex to support our kid, but I don’t sit that close to him. Update: As Aang pointed out, those chairs are likely connected so they may have no choice. It’s just a little weird to me. When is the last time we heard about Jennifer’s boyfriend?
Also Ben and his mom went out with Matt Damon, his mom and Matt’s family to the movies on Sunday. I wonder what they saw. You can see those pictures on JustJared.
Affleck sexually assaulted at least two women. He is not an ally.
Do you mean his brother Casey?
No. Ben. But Casey is also predatory.
Thank you! I really don’t understand why everyone just ignores that.
People spent months talking about Terry Crews and Brendan Fraser being groped by creeps, but multiple women make the exact same allegations about Affleck and it barely gets one news cycle.
I edited that too. I considered adding it to the post originally before you commented this, but instead I took out the “ally” part.
Thank you, sincerely. No one is going to remember or know every bit of information about a celebrity. Ben Affleck creeps me out because I think there’s such a calculated quality to how he publicly supports good causes while other people clean up his messes.
Looks like the chairs are connected. Like a portable folding bench.
I didn’t see that I’ll edit that part.
Ahhhh. That explains it
They are all sitting oddly close. Forget exes! I don’t even sit this close to my husband at our kids’ games. At least not in camp chairs!
That’s a folding bench that’s seats a few people, but close together.
Clearly they are in a great place. Or… they know what’s good for gossip and she’s helping to rebuild his image.
I hope she doesn’t let him back in!
That was a really nice gesture on his part. I’ve seen some snarky comments about him publicising it, but it’s like Celebitchy says- by doing so he’s brought loads more attention to these organisation and hopefully more people will donate along with him.
What I think is weird is Matt Damon rarely gets papped. But hang with Ben and you will. He’s such a pap magnet! Ben always gives a tribute to his mom “and all the other mothers out there” but this is the first time I remember him naming Jen since their split. I guess enough time has passed that there is no bitterness between them.
Uh….Damon is papped all the time. Especially since he’s been attaching himself to Thor lately as his new BFF.
It’s supply and demand, tabloids will pay more for Ben’s pictures, because he is alway in a crisis or coming out of one.
Damon plays the boring game well, as he said his wife is a civilian, not much interest in her.
When Damon lived in NYC, he could go anywhere, the Paps had no interest, tabloids were not buying pictures.
Are people going to say she’s too old to wear those shoes, like they did with Prince William? I seem to recall him taking a lot of flack for wearing bright sneakers in his 30s on these boards.
I would sit with one seat empty in between for the mom, if it were my ex. Seems….odd.
Those chairs may be connected but they can also be taken apart. They didnt have to sit like that. But it could be one of those things that you just go with and not think about.