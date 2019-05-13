Alyssa Milano’s ‘sex strike’ to protest anti-choice law is kind of clueless, right?



Alyssa Milano tries, she really does. She tries to be an activist and an ally. We need more celebrities like her who are willing to stick their necks out to do what’s right. She showed up at the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, she sat there glaring and whispering spells and she usually does the right thing. She also champions for stricter gun legislation. Sometimes she gets it wrong though, like her latest move calling for a “sex strike” to protest the draconian anti-choice laws that are criminalizing abortion. In Georgia the governor just passed a law banning abortion after six weeks, before most women know they’re pregnant. It doesn’t go into effect until 2020 and will hopefully be shot down in court. An even worse bill has been proposed in Alabama. Of course the end game for these horrible people is to get the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. So over the weekend Alyssa proposed a “sex strike” where women, who are the gatekeepers of sex apparently, will deny it to their CIS male partners in protest. This is of course an idea not originated by Alyssa which dates back to the ancient Greek comedy Lysistrata.

Please stop feeding the narrative that women are providers and men are consumers of sex. Bribing men for equal rights with access to our bodies is not how feminism works. — feminist next door (@emrazz) May 11, 2019

I enjoy sex, it’s not a transaction or a chore, and I’m not going to stop having it because the guy who stole the election from Stacey Abrams hates women. This makes no sense on a lot of levels and there are better ways to be an activist. So many other people explain their issues with this sex strike better than I can though. This action ignores the LGBTQ community while playing right into conservatives’ hands. They don’t want us to have sex for non-procreation purposes, which is why they want to outlaw both birth control and abortion. In fact a lot of maga idiots are thanking Alyssa in the responses to this tweet, while many activists are thoughtfully pointing out the ways she gets this wrong. This also plays into sexist stereotypes that women don’t enjoy sex and that we use it as a negotiation tool.

Doesn't the idea of a sex strike feed the awful trope that heterosexual sex is desired by libidinous men and permitted by tolerant women? — Linda Holmes (@lindaholmes) May 11, 2019

I feel like the #SexStrike is a subtle confession by straight white liberal women that they are having sex with the absolute worst men — Eris (@ErisofEliza) May 11, 2019

It still kind of reeks of lesbian and bi erasure though. And as mentioned, it makes it sound like women don't really like sex, and we just think of the flowers to get through it to make the partners in our lives happy. It's gross. — Sy "Scab of a Nation Driven Insane" Borg (@Human_Sloth) May 11, 2019

I know she’s not going to dial it back, but it would be nice if she issued a clarification saying that this ignores a lot of people’s circumstances. She doesn’t want to admit she’s wrong though or the other side will have a field day, I get it. At least she got more people talking about it, and she got more attention for our cause. She knows this too and retweeted this article about it.

Actress Alyssa Milano ignites social media with a tweet calling for women to join her in a sex strike to protest strict abortion bans passed by GOP-controlled legislatures. https://t.co/vh9y2DyZLt — The Associated Press (@AP) May 11, 2019

Also kudos to all the filmmakers, producers, writers and actors pledging to boycott Georgia, which has some of the most generous tax deductions in the industry. I know this is not an easy solution when there are entire crews depending on paychecks. Others who don’t want to force their crews to move are making generous donations to the cause.

This is how to use your celebrity – Support organizations taking on the Georgia anti-abortion law. Thank you @JordanPeele & @jjabrams for your allyship. They will fund @ACLUofGA & @fairfightaction. https://t.co/GJK93k1VFu — Women's March (@womensmarch) May 11, 2019

Where is the outrage against the Georgia forced pregnancy law? Remember HB2 in North Carolina? Where are you @netflix? Where are you @NBA? Where are you @DisneyStudios? It explicitly violates your Standards of Business Conduct. Why the silence? WTF? #boycottgeorgia — Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) May 11, 2019