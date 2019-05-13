Britney Spears told the court that her dad committed her to a facility against her will

As we discussed earlier, Britney Spears made a rare appearance in court on Friday with both of her parents. It looks like Britney has reconnected with her mom, Lynne Spears, and Lynne wants a say in Britney’s life and possibly her conservatorship. Britney asked the court to possibly loosen her father’s iron grip on her conservatorship. The judge didn’t make any ruling other than ordering an evaluation, possibly on Britney, possibly on Lynne, we don’t know. Now TMZ has more information:
Britney Spears has joined the social media movement to free her from her conservatorship, and she told the judge as much Friday when she was in court. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, Britney has done an about-face, now telling the judge her father, Jamie Spears, committed her to a mental health facility a month ago against her will and also forced her to take drugs. We’re also told Lynne Spears’ lawyer echoed the allegation.
TMZ broke the story, Britney spent 30 days at an L.A. mental health facility after she began rapidly going downhill … she stopped taking the drugs that kept her stable after they stopped working and doctors still have been unable to find the right combination. As we reported, Jamie Spears does not have the power under the conservatorship to either commit Britney against her will or to ply her with drugs against her will. A mental health facility that accepted an adult patient against that patient’s will when the conservator did not have such power would be committing a crime. And remember, Britney frequently left the place and was seen out and about.
Britney wants more freedom and asked the judge for certain adjustments … but didn’t get them. Sources tell us Britney would like to end the conservatorship, which has been operating for 11-plus years. The judge took no action and has ordered an expert to evaluate Britney and until that happens there will be no change in the conservatorship … but it has clearly created a family war.
I had one of the #FreeBritney people in my mentions on Twitter, arguing that Britney is being taken advantage of and Jamie Spears is out of control and there’s a full on movement to “free” Britney and if she’s finally free, everything will be fine. Which… is not what I think is happening here. I’ve always thought Jamie Spears’ acts as Britney’s conservator were often problematic, especially when it often felt like he was raking in the profits from her work. People always forget that he tried to marry her off her Jason Trawick AND make Trawick her co-conservator so they could jointly control Britney. And when I even suggested that there were issues, the Britney stans always shouted me down and talked about how she was doing fine and everything was fine. What a difference a year makes, huh?
The truth of the matter is, I suspect, just a lot messier. It involves how unprepared the court system is to deal with a family being torn apart by mental illness, and how best to deal with a mentally ill person’s consent and wishes even when they’re having problems taking care of themselves. I’m not positive that Jamie OR Lynne have Britney’s best interests in mind, and I’m not positive that Britney is in any kind of state to make healthy decisions for herself right now either.
Wow, this is turning into a mess. Is there such a thing as a guardian ad litem for adults?
Mental illness can be a vicious beast. My uncle struggled most of his life, on and off meds, changing cocktails, and it was sad and painful.
My dad is a guardian ad litem in MN and while he usually works with kids he has represented adults as well. I was just thinking the same thing – she needs a professional with no financial interest in her to help her. Family members who have or can profit off her shouldn’t be making any of these decisions for her. Poor Brit.
I agree. This poor woman has been working to pay everyone her entire life.
I’ve gone back and forth in regard to her parents; seriously loving, concerned parents or money-sucking users.
Why can’t she just retire? She has plenty of money for herself and the kids.
I imagine her father guilts her into believing all her dancers, singers, musicians and he and her mom and Federline and the kids will all starve unless she keeps busting her ass.
“LEAVE BRITNEY ALONE!”
Oh, man, this is upsetting. I wish the best for Britney.
This is tangential, but my BFF’s 14 year old is an addict and has threatened her with violence. She can’t get him into Kaiser rehab because he has to consent. For court-ordered rehab, she has to get a case opened on her own neglect. She doesn’t have the $50k for private rehab. So it’s an escalating downward spiral for both of them.
Wow! At 14 he has to consent? I would have thought as a minor that wouldn’t be necessary. That’s a shame.
This just makes me sad. I remember her spiral and thinking that everyone involved stood to profit the more out of control she got. Her family, that scuzzy agent, the paps…and since that time she has been a dancing money tree. I am really surprised there haven’t been scheduled re-evaluations all along, eleven years is a long time for the court to not hear the voice and desires of someone so completely controlled by another.
Even though I don’t trust Jamie a 100%, I trust Lynne even less. I think she will try to play the friend instead of the mom, maybe even out of guilt, who knows, but I don’t think she will be the firm hand the Britney needs to keep stable.
I couldn’t agree more about Lynn, just no.
I feel like it shouldn’t be anyone with a financial stake in it.
There have been evaluations throughout her conservatorship and that is why the conservatorship has lasted 11 years.
Maybe because ‘evaluation ‘ is such an ambiguous term? It could mean anything from in depth interviews with all involved, psych eval etc to auditing the books.
I have always wondered if she had input into the show aspect of her life or if she’s a medicated cash cow who, by some reports, doesn’t even have full control over her choice of intimate partners.
It’s so frustrating. Because it’s easy to argue someone is doing great and doesn’t need a conservatorship … when they’re properly medicating and keeping up with a routine that’s good for them. But it’s relatively common for people dealing with mental illness to think that they no longer need their medication once things have leveled out and have been going well. And I don’t blame them for that at all – nobody wants to think that they NEED to take something forever, especially when they’re feeling good.
I do also think Jamie has made some sketchy decisions over the years, but overall he’s done the best for her as well. He’s kept her alive, relatively healthy, and her finances essentially in order. I genuinely believe that she wouldn’t be able to do that on her own, and I do think there are a LOT worse people who could be controlling her life. It’s an incredibly difficult situation, though, and it’s incredibly sad.
I feel like if Britney’s conservatorship is to continue, the conservators should be independent individuals selected by the court. In Britney’s case it is clearly problematic for a relative to be in that position.
It really bums me out that every picture of her shows her not smiling, but simply baring her teeth. She does not seem happy.
It’s a sad situation all the way around. I’m sure her parents love her, but that’s just got to be difficult. I’m living with my parents right now to go to law school, and although I love them and vice-versa, they already try to exert a level of control over my life that’s not okay, and it’s led to a few arguments. Obviously, it’s not the same. I’m of (relatively lol) sound mind and they certainly don’t have a conservatorship over me, but the dynamic is still difficult so this situation must be 100x harder for everyone involved. I wish them all the best and hope for the best outcome for Britney.
I feel icky reading these stories. It’s such a private, family issue. I wonder if someone from her camp is getting paid for these stories? I feel awful for Britney.
wasn’t it amazing that even TMZ felt the need to knock their own source when they suggested she was committed against her will be Jamie? Someone is getting paid for peddling obvious garbage info.
Its very sad and if its true she’s stopped taking her meds then if they don’t find a combination that works for her then its not going to end well. Also isn’t she evaluated regularly? Doesn’t the court received regular updates on her progress etc..? I seem to recall reading that somewhere.
I agree that Jamie has made some dodgy decisions over the years but lets face it he saved her life. She’s proven when she has freedom she makes bad decisions – Sam Lutfi as her ‘manager’ anyone?!?! Britney is not capable of being left to her own devices, we’ve seen what happens when she is.
Out of both her parents, Jamie has proven he is the most responsible of the 2 and has done what Brit needs not what she wants. Re: Jason Trawick, I think that was Jamie trying to setup some one to care for her when he does go, having a ‘husband’ looking over her is better than anyone in her family, esp her enabling mother.
I have a family member who would benefit to have a conservator. She is extremely mentally ill and her husband easily bends to her demands, even when they aren’t in her best wishes. I think a third party that has no skin in the game is best. They can make decisions without bias. I don’t know what Britney has, but I can guess. If I’m correct, then she will always need someone looking out for her
There have been many times when I have thought that Britney’s well-being was coming second to Britney making money.
Like, there have been times through her residency when she expressed that she felt overwhelmed and didn’t want to go on stage… And yet they wanted her to start another one.
Britney cannot have a cell phone, cannot chose her own boyfriend, cannot decide if she wants to work or not. She doesn’t even take pleasure in being on stage, and when you see her in public she gives those smiles that are extremely sad. I think people want her to keep earning money at all costs, when what she wants is probably to live a low key life. That’s just my opinion. I think she still needs the conservatorship, but it should allow her to breathe a little.
That’s what I’ve always thought too. If it works better for her, having someone manage her care and her finances is good, but she shouldn’t be forced to work if she doesn’t want. She’s earned enough.
As a daughter who grew up being my mother’s carer, due to her battle with mental illness after a break down, this makes me sad.
Whilst Jaime hasn’t had great press, I’ve always felt he was being the much needed rock. The words coming out of Britney now sound…like someone is taking advantage of her mental struggles and feeding her lines. As you said, she had been coming and going from the facility, so that makes me question how “forced” she was.
My mum is like that; I’ll mention something lightly like “I think it’s going to rain later” and then shortly after she’s taken it as gospel and repeating it. I can easily see how someone, say Lynne, could put an idea in Britney’s head and watch it run away.
But none of us know the truth, so I hope with can trust the judge to make an informed decision. I think his not making any changes, but instead asking for a review, speaks volumes to me. Britney sounds like she is struggling and the judge possibly saw she’s not in the right state of mind.
I hope, for Britney, that they work something out.
Free Britney might send a dangerous message to her if she isn’t thinking straight right now. More like, treat/help Britney. With proper professionals that aren’t about money, power or ego. God speed. Unfortunately, I know about mental illness and families. Everyone suffers.
I don’t think either of her parents should be the person. A professional who has no personal gain or financial gain should be helping her live her best life. This breaks my heart.
TMZ’s reporting is irresponsibly inaccurate to the point of being dangerous.
A mental health facility accepting a patient without that patient’s consent is not a “crime” and certainly would not have happened without a) medical need and b) all due legal processes being followed. Many, many people with mental health problems are treated when they are not able to give consent. One of my best friends has been Sectioned three times.
It’s very sad, but Britney is evidently suffering from an extremely severe mental illness that prevents her from managing her own care. A years-long conservatorship is so rare, and so stringently controlled by the courts (her dad has to submit financial reports to the court showing where every cent goes), it simply would not happen except in the most dire circumstances. If a facility agreed to commit Britney without her consent, the doctors there must have felt that in their professional opinion her mental state presented a danger to herself or others. You don’t just get slammed in a psych ward for no good reason!
Maybe I’ve dealt with too many addicts and people who are mentally ill and I’m cynical, but I don’t think her dad did a dang thing wrong. He was ill. Her treatment got compromised while he was out of commission, and he’s trying his damndest to get her back on track. Not because he wants her money, but because he loved his daughter and wants her to live.
This is sad, and I don’t think it will end well. With Jamie ill, it feels like the hangers-on are circling in the water, looking for vulnerabilities.