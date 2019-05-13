Britney Spears told the court that her dad committed her to a facility against her will

As we discussed earlier, Britney Spears made a rare appearance in court on Friday with both of her parents. It looks like Britney has reconnected with her mom, Lynne Spears, and Lynne wants a say in Britney’s life and possibly her conservatorship. Britney asked the court to possibly loosen her father’s iron grip on her conservatorship. The judge didn’t make any ruling other than ordering an evaluation, possibly on Britney, possibly on Lynne, we don’t know. Now TMZ has more information:

Britney Spears has joined the social media movement to free her from her conservatorship, and she told the judge as much Friday when she was in court. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, Britney has done an about-face, now telling the judge her father, Jamie Spears, committed her to a mental health facility a month ago against her will and also forced her to take drugs. We’re also told Lynne Spears’ lawyer echoed the allegation. TMZ broke the story, Britney spent 30 days at an L.A. mental health facility after she began rapidly going downhill … she stopped taking the drugs that kept her stable after they stopped working and doctors still have been unable to find the right combination. As we reported, Jamie Spears does not have the power under the conservatorship to either commit Britney against her will or to ply her with drugs against her will. A mental health facility that accepted an adult patient against that patient’s will when the conservator did not have such power would be committing a crime. And remember, Britney frequently left the place and was seen out and about. Britney wants more freedom and asked the judge for certain adjustments … but didn’t get them. Sources tell us Britney would like to end the conservatorship, which has been operating for 11-plus years. The judge took no action and has ordered an expert to evaluate Britney and until that happens there will be no change in the conservatorship … but it has clearly created a family war.

[From TMZ]

I had one of the #FreeBritney people in my mentions on Twitter, arguing that Britney is being taken advantage of and Jamie Spears is out of control and there’s a full on movement to “free” Britney and if she’s finally free, everything will be fine. Which… is not what I think is happening here. I’ve always thought Jamie Spears’ acts as Britney’s conservator were often problematic, especially when it often felt like he was raking in the profits from her work. People always forget that he tried to marry her off her Jason Trawick AND make Trawick her co-conservator so they could jointly control Britney. And when I even suggested that there were issues, the Britney stans always shouted me down and talked about how she was doing fine and everything was fine. What a difference a year makes, huh?

The truth of the matter is, I suspect, just a lot messier. It involves how unprepared the court system is to deal with a family being torn apart by mental illness, and how best to deal with a mentally ill person’s consent and wishes even when they’re having problems taking care of themselves. I’m not positive that Jamie OR Lynne have Britney’s best interests in mind, and I’m not positive that Britney is in any kind of state to make healthy decisions for herself right now either.