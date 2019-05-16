Lamar Odom is a sex addict who slept with ‘more than 2000 women’

Lamar Odom has written a memoir called Darkness to Light, due out later this month. People Magazine has exclusive excerpts from it, excerpts which aren’t very surprising if you follow Kardashian gossip. Lamar was famously married to Khloe Kardashian for several years. Khloe really tried – I believe that. She tried to make it work, even when he was cheating on her constantly and doing drugs. Eventually, Khloe left him and Lamar spiralled even further, eventually bottoming out when he overdosed at a Reno brothel. Khloe came back to him briefly to nurse him back to health, but they never “got back together.” Now Lamar is telling his side of the story. Some highlights:

His sex addiction: “I have been obsessed with sex for as long as I can remember. I am a sex addict.” The 39-year-old reveals that he has had sex with more than 2,000 women. “There were too many strippers to count. It wasn’t a big deal, but often I would pay them. I never thought less of them.” Khloe eventually found out about his infidelities & his cocaine addiction: “I was shocked and embarrassed. I wanted to take it back, but you can’t. [I] wanted to hide it. But that sick sin was hard for me to hide … I had a problem. I wish I could have been more of a man. It still bothers me to this day. But regret is something we have to learn to live with.” He was so happy when he married Khloe: “For a while, being with her was bliss and I was the happiest I’ve ever been. We were one of the most famous couples in Hollywood and we made more money together than we had individually. At the start of our marriage I was faithful to her,” he writes. But eventually, he started having affairs, while at the same time hiding a full-blown cocaine addiction. “I could not handle the lethal cocktail of the spotlight, addiction, a diminishing career and infidelity. Oh, did I mention the paranoia, anxiety, depression. … I couldn’t keep my d— in my pants or the coke out of my nose. Drug addicts are incredibly skilled at hiding their habit. I’d get defensive and Khloé would just drop it.” Sex was a trigger: “Sex was a trigger for me to do drugs. Because you double up on [that] good feeling.”

As I said, we’ve learned about all of this over the years, usually through Khloe or sources close to her. I’ll admit that usually when men use the “sex addiction” claim, I roll my eyes, but I’ve really started to get a better understanding of what sex addiction looks like, and how it really can be an addiction like any other kind of substance abuse. Lamar clearly had an addiction, a compulsion. Also: as he was doing coke constantly, for several of those years he was still an NBA player in good standing. I thought the drug testing would have caught that all of the blow in his system?