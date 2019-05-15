“The trailer for ‘Black Mirror’ season 5 is here and Miley Cyrus is involved” links
  • May 15, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Here’s the trailer for Black Mirror Season 5. [Pajiba]
Are Rosario Dawson & Cory Booker engaged? [Dlisted]
I love the name Lachlan and that’s all I have to say. [LaineyGossip]
Jodie Comer’s very odd lace dress is… something. [Go Fug Yourself]
Alabama hates women and wants to murder them. [Jezebel]
Chick-Fil-A shops on every corner? Please, no. [Towleroad]
Britney Spears’ manager says she’ll probably never perform again. [Just Jared]
My 600 Lb Life’s Angie J says her husband walked out on her. [Starcasm]
We should all be watching Model Boy? [OMG Blog]

Lori Loughlin at arrivals for Hallmark C...

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

15 Responses to ““The trailer for ‘Black Mirror’ season 5 is here and Miley Cyrus is involved” links”

  1. jen says:
    May 15, 2019 at 12:37 pm

    britney’s manager says she’ll probably never perform again—yikes :(

    Reply
    • DiegoInSF says:
      May 15, 2019 at 12:39 pm

      Saw her during Circus tour, she should have stopped performing back then, she was so robotic and wooden, I wanted a refund!

      Reply
      • Juliette says:
        May 15, 2019 at 1:02 pm

        I also saw her on that tour when she came to Vancouver. It was not great. We all felt about sorry for her. It was clearly too early after her hospitalization for her to be performing. Poor Britney, will always root for her. I hope she gets healthy someday.

        However, the Pussycat Dolls opened for her and I loved them!

    • Lucy says:
      May 15, 2019 at 12:48 pm

      Sadly, I think it’s for the best.

      Reply
  2. kristen says:
    May 15, 2019 at 12:42 pm

    The Britney situation is sad. If anything good can come out of it, I hope it raises awareness and understanding of mental health issues.

    Reply
    • Wilady says:
      May 16, 2019 at 6:52 am

      I don’t know why, but Larry Rudolph coming out and saying that publicly gives me manipulative vibes. “She have called me in months. Crickets. She clearly doesn’t want to perform now.” I don’t know. It just feels creepy to me, like he’s talking through the media to her and I don’t like it.

      Reply
  3. Bella Bella says:
    May 15, 2019 at 1:09 pm

    The first photo of Rosario Dawson is terrifying. The relationship is a sham and it depresses me that Booker feels the need to go down this route. I think it kills any interest I would have in voting for him if he can’t be honest about who he is.

    Reply
  4. Cali says:
    May 15, 2019 at 2:16 pm

    YES YES YES, I’ve been waiting patiently for BM and Finally it has returned!

    Reply
  5. Karen2 says:
    May 15, 2019 at 3:05 pm

    …try reading about Alabamas horrific prison system. Obviously a State that goes its own sweet way.

    Reply
  6. Sam H x says:
    May 15, 2019 at 6:04 pm

    The Britney Spears situation is very sad 😔 She needs this conservatorship because I don’t think she is in a position to take care of herself or her kids. Poor girl is unwell.

    I honestly think without a routine or structure she may end up in a not so good place (That’s my fear.)

    She seems sweet, harmless and you want to root for her. I hope she gets better.

    Reply
    • Hmmm says:
      May 15, 2019 at 9:08 pm

      How do we know Britney is unwell? She deserves a chance to be free. Let’s see how she does on her own. Her manager said he no longer wants to “make” her get on stage. She doesn’t want to be on stage but daddy dearest makes her because he needs her money. Does Jaime Spears have a job of his own?

      Reply
      • Jo says:
        May 15, 2019 at 11:09 pm

        @Hmm, when a judge still finds that a conservatorship should be kept in place and to conduct further evaluation of her mental health, it truly speaks volumes. Many people who have never experienced what mental illness firsthand have no understanding of what it truly is like to see a loved one who has no awareness of their own selves without their meds. When they are in deep psychosis, they have no rational thought. Manic episodes may bring out the worst and they go on benders, unable to reach or find them for days or weeks. You pray that they are safe and not taken advantage of or worse, badly hurt. Our government doesn’t have enough policies and social programs that is beneficial for the mentally ill. Also, bless your heart and I hope you will never experience this heartbreak @Hmmm.

  7. Hmmm says:
    May 15, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    Okay am I the only one wondering what miley did with her mouth/teeth? She looks weird now.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment