“The trailer for ‘Black Mirror’ season 5 is here and Miley Cyrus is involved” links

Saw her during Circus tour, she should have stopped performing back then, she was so robotic and wooden, I wanted a refund!
I also saw her on that tour when she came to Vancouver. It was not great. We all felt about sorry for her. It was clearly too early after her hospitalization for her to be performing. Poor Britney, will always root for her. I hope she gets healthy someday.
However, the Pussycat Dolls opened for her and I loved them!
Sadly, I think it’s for the best.
The Britney situation is sad. If anything good can come out of it, I hope it raises awareness and understanding of mental health issues.
I don’t know why, but Larry Rudolph coming out and saying that publicly gives me manipulative vibes. “She have called me in months. Crickets. She clearly doesn’t want to perform now.” I don’t know. It just feels creepy to me, like he’s talking through the media to her and I don’t like it.
The first photo of Rosario Dawson is terrifying. The relationship is a sham and it depresses me that Booker feels the need to go down this route. I think it kills any interest I would have in voting for him if he can’t be honest about who he is.
Omg why would you post that photo? She looks like Gollum!!!
It’s a really bad photo!
YES YES YES, I’ve been waiting patiently for BM and Finally it has returned!
…try reading about Alabamas horrific prison system. Obviously a State that goes its own sweet way.
The Britney Spears situation is very sad 😔 She needs this conservatorship because I don’t think she is in a position to take care of herself or her kids. Poor girl is unwell.
I honestly think without a routine or structure she may end up in a not so good place (That’s my fear.)
She seems sweet, harmless and you want to root for her. I hope she gets better.
How do we know Britney is unwell? She deserves a chance to be free. Let’s see how she does on her own. Her manager said he no longer wants to “make” her get on stage. She doesn’t want to be on stage but daddy dearest makes her because he needs her money. Does Jaime Spears have a job of his own?
@Hmm, when a judge still finds that a conservatorship should be kept in place and to conduct further evaluation of her mental health, it truly speaks volumes. Many people who have never experienced what mental illness firsthand have no understanding of what it truly is like to see a loved one who has no awareness of their own selves without their meds. When they are in deep psychosis, they have no rational thought. Manic episodes may bring out the worst and they go on benders, unable to reach or find them for days or weeks. You pray that they are safe and not taken advantage of or worse, badly hurt. Our government doesn’t have enough policies and social programs that is beneficial for the mentally ill. Also, bless your heart and I hope you will never experience this heartbreak @Hmmm.
Okay am I the only one wondering what miley did with her mouth/teeth? She looks weird now.