“Ashton Kutcher testified at an accused serial killer’s trial” links
  • May 30, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Embed from Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher testified at the trial of the alleged serial killer who is accused of killing Ashton’s girlfriend way back in the day. [Dlisted]
Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson troll the paps. [OMG Blog]
Social media influencer couldn’t influence 40 people to buy a shirt. [The Blemish]
Celebrities are encouraging people to see Booksmart. [LaineyGossip]
People are freaking out about this Old-Fashioned recipe. [Pajiba]
Men to pregnant women: please make pregnancy more about ME. [Jezebel]
Bryce Dallas Howard just does not know what to do with her hair. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Reese Witherspoon’s cute promotional look. [GFY]
Which Lifetime actress looks more like Meghan Markle? [Seriously OMG]

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

16 Responses to ““Ashton Kutcher testified at an accused serial killer’s trial” links”

  1. Deedee says:
    May 30, 2019 at 12:39 pm

    He looks like such a douche with that Stache.

    Reply
  2. MrsBanjo says:
    May 30, 2019 at 12:40 pm

    Holy hell, that’s heavy. I hope they’re able to get justice for the victims. After almost 20 years, I can’t imagine how their families must be feeling right now.

    Reply
    • Mina says:
      May 30, 2019 at 1:07 pm

      They will, the evidence against him is pretty overwhelming.

      Reply
    • Carol says:
      May 30, 2019 at 1:12 pm

      Yeah, scary stuff. I met the surviving victim and she is a very petite woman. I don’t know how she fought off that serial killer. The details are horrifying.

      Reply
  3. Citresse says:
    May 30, 2019 at 1:08 pm

    Kutcher looks like he sells used cars in Vegas.

    Reply
  4. Gretchen says:
    May 30, 2019 at 1:29 pm

    I know it’s almost 20 years later, but did anyone else think it was odd he said that the day after her death he was freaking out about his finger prints being on the door and not, you know, that a young woman he was dating was brutally murdered? I’m not suggesting he’s the perp, it’s just a super self centered way to talk about the death of someone you’ve been in any way intimate with.

    Reply
    • Montrealaise says:
      May 30, 2019 at 2:13 pm

      Not really. Remember, the vey great majority of female homicide victims are the current or past boyfriend or husband, so that is the first person the police would be looking at. And if his fingerprints were at the scene – I can easily imagine he’d be freaking out, thinking that he might be the prime suspect.

      Reply
      • lucy2 says:
        May 30, 2019 at 3:19 pm

        That’s how I took it – he immediately wanted to let the police know what happened so they didn’t assume it was him. He’d want to prevent himself from being arrested, and also to keep them from wasting time on him when the real killer was out there. I don’t know if I would have worded it that way in court, but I think his feelings were valid.

  5. Chelsey says:
    May 30, 2019 at 1:45 pm

    The way it’s being reported makes it seem like they were dating/she was his girlfriend…that’s not actually true- they found themselves recently single and decided to go on a date. He went to her house and she didn’t answer the door so he figured she blew him off. But she was already dead :( Very sad. Those poor girls.

    Reply
    • Tourmaline says:
      May 30, 2019 at 1:56 pm

      Right….they were kind of acquaintances. There is a book about the case called The Hot One written by a friend of Ashley’s.

      Reply
  6. SM says:
    May 30, 2019 at 3:05 pm

    I thought he is filming something involving a trial circa 1980′ies. But after reading this story it does sound like something out of a tragic movie.

    Reply
  7. blinkers says:
    May 30, 2019 at 3:17 pm

    While looking like he’s auditioning to play a serial killer… that mustache!

    Reply
  8. Mrs. Peel says:
    May 30, 2019 at 4:13 pm

    Kutcher is not ageing well … karma face.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment