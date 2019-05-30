“Ashton Kutcher testified at an accused serial killer’s trial” links

Ashton Kutcher testified at the trial of the alleged serial killer who is accused of killing Ashton’s girlfriend way back in the day. [Dlisted]
He looks like such a douche with that Stache.
I was just thinking how he seems to have moved aing from douche brother activity in this marriage, lol
Yeah, that fluffy hair and the stache looks exactly like my dad did in the 80’s.
yeah, I’m hoping that it’s “for a role” because…otherwise, he looks like a 70s adult film actor.
Holy hell, that’s heavy. I hope they’re able to get justice for the victims. After almost 20 years, I can’t imagine how their families must be feeling right now.
They will, the evidence against him is pretty overwhelming.
Yeah, scary stuff. I met the surviving victim and she is a very petite woman. I don’t know how she fought off that serial killer. The details are horrifying.
Kutcher looks like he sells used cars in Vegas.
I know it’s almost 20 years later, but did anyone else think it was odd he said that the day after her death he was freaking out about his finger prints being on the door and not, you know, that a young woman he was dating was brutally murdered? I’m not suggesting he’s the perp, it’s just a super self centered way to talk about the death of someone you’ve been in any way intimate with.
Not really. Remember, the vey great majority of female homicide victims are the current or past boyfriend or husband, so that is the first person the police would be looking at. And if his fingerprints were at the scene – I can easily imagine he’d be freaking out, thinking that he might be the prime suspect.
That’s how I took it – he immediately wanted to let the police know what happened so they didn’t assume it was him. He’d want to prevent himself from being arrested, and also to keep them from wasting time on him when the real killer was out there. I don’t know if I would have worded it that way in court, but I think his feelings were valid.
The way it’s being reported makes it seem like they were dating/she was his girlfriend…that’s not actually true- they found themselves recently single and decided to go on a date. He went to her house and she didn’t answer the door so he figured she blew him off. But she was already dead Very sad. Those poor girls.
Right….they were kind of acquaintances. There is a book about the case called The Hot One written by a friend of Ashley’s.
I thought he is filming something involving a trial circa 1980′ies. But after reading this story it does sound like something out of a tragic movie.
While looking like he’s auditioning to play a serial killer… that mustache!
Kutcher is not ageing well … karma face.