Are Sandra Lee & Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaking up or just downsizing?

For fourteen years, celebrity-food-preparer (I refuse to call her a chef) Sandra Lee has been dating Andrew Cuomo, who is currently the governor of New York. He was married previously, and he has three daughters. Sandra has always maintained that she never wanted to marry, and her childhood was a complete horror show with a physically and emotionally abusive mother. Apparently, Sandra always just wanted to take care of herself and never put herself in a position of depending on a man. So she exists as the “First Girlfriend” (rather than the First Lady) of New York. Honestly, they’ve been together so long, I don’t think many people even care about how it’s rather unconventional for a politician.
Occasionally over the years, a gossip story would pop up about how Sandra and Gov. Cuomo are on the rocks, but they usually just ignored it or Sandra would issue a simple denial. That was the case a few weeks ago when Page Six AND the New York Times both ran stories about how there are rumors going around the New York political corridors that Gov. Cuomo and Sandra are no longer together. They’ve always lived together, and Sandra stays in the Governor’s Mansion with him, plus she owns a beautiful property in Mount Kisco, and Cuomo lives there too. The rumor was tied to the Mount Kisco property, with sources whispering about how Cuomo “has moved out of her home in Westchester, and he has moved into the governor’s mansion in Albany…It’s been like that for months.” Sandra Lee denied the story – sort of. She said “We’ve been together 14 years. Nothing has changed. We’re still together.” But she did confirm that she’s selling her Westchester home, which is probably – ?? – why Cuomo moved out, one would assume. Well, she finally listed the home:
Food Network star Sandra Lee has listed the home she shared with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for sale for $2 million, amid rumors the couple have split, which the pair have denied. Earlier this month, Lee announced she intended to sell the storybook-style mansion in Mount Kisco for $2.3 million, but the actual listing went up for $300,000 shy of that mark, according to Realtor.com.
Lee, 52, and Cuomo, 61, have denied rumors that their relationship is on the rocks and instead pin the downsizing on Cuomo’s three daughters leaving the home, which is owned by Lee while Cuomo has said he shared living and tax expenses, according to the New York Times. While in the process of selling the 1950s Colonial in the northern Westchester County enclave of New Castle, Lee said their plan is to divide their time between her New York City apartment, the governor’s mansion and the Hamptons.
Downsizing because his daughters are growing up and moving out? Sure. That could be it. It could be that she didn’t want to maintain a property in Westchester, an apartment in Manhattan, a Hamptons beach house AND the Governor’s Mansion. It was one too many! Or there really could be trouble in paradise. God knows. Apparently, there are still a lot of whispers about them despite her denials. Political operatives say that she hasn’t been around Cuomo in months. Hm.
Rumor mills abound. Page 6 knock it off! Literally getting emails from people in Japan asking me if I’m OK! Both Andrew and I confirmed before the breakup story ran but the story was not true. Both of us! But page 6 decided to run the sensationalize story anyway. Andrew and I are still very much together after 14 years. We share three beautiful daughters that I helped raise and a beautiful home, Lily Pond, where we live. We keep our lives as private as possible-The exception of breast cancer and that is only to save other peoples lives! So for the record. I’m not getting a divorce. I am not getting married. I am not pregnant. Do not have terminal cancer. My blood type is not B negative it’s B positive! Seriously people.
