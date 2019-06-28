Products requested and recommended including a summer skirt & personal trimmer



Today we’re doing some recommendations and requested products. I’m always looking for new things so if you would like to comment or text me your favorite products at 434-218-3219 it helps!

Angled salad bowls for fancy service at home



I have a big trough-like bowl which I use for my daily lunch salad as it’s less messy and it makes me eat more salad, frankly (I love salad it’s not a chore.) At dinner last night they served us in these gorgeous asymmetric bowls that made want to upgrade my dishes. These angled salad bowls are just $7.70 a piece for one for 26 ounces or $14.95 for the large bowl, which is three quarts (96 ounces). They’re melamine, which is slightly more durable than porcelain. One reviewer writes that “some people may not like the plastic feel – but they are sturdy and well made so it doesn’t bother me.” Another woman writes that she set out to find these after being served in them at a high end theater and that “they are awesome” and “a big party hit.” “They do feel like plastic which is good with me.” They’re also said to be easy to clean and are microwavable. Sold!

A personal trimmer for a smooth bikini line



Claire B asked in our “most popular products” post if we had an recommendations for personal trimmers. She wrote “I’ve been using the trimmer on the back of my husband’s electric shaver for years to do my bikini area, and I’m sick of it.” Mine is from Germany and it worked great for a while but I definitely need a new one. I tried a Conair from a US drugstore and was so disappointed. I’ve since used the single blade Schick razors, which are good for dermaplaning and this purpose. That takes too long so I’m definitely looking for a product like this. The Satinshave by Philipps is among the best sellers in women’s personal trimmers. It has 3.9 stars, over 500 reviews and an A from Fakespot. You can use it wet or dry, it works well for the bikini area and you can quickly shave your legs and underarms too. I like shaving all the things. Reviewers say “I’ve stopped using disposable razors and only use this,” “I will never need shave gel again,” and that “I am very satisfied with this product and it it were to stop working today I’d buy another tomorrow.”

A versatile and flowy long summer skirt



Jess texted me this recommendation for an easy-to-wear yet elegant skirt. She wrote that it’s “so light, easy, and comfortable, and the uneven hemline gives you a cute, stylish edge. I love it for lazy days when I don’t want to make any effort, but still look put together.” This supercute skirt comes in 11 different colors and in sizes small to xx-large. It has over 400 reviews, 4.3 stars and an A from Fakespot. Women call it “comfortable,” “soft,” “good quality” and “flattering.” It would go well with a t-shirt and can be dressed up with accessories and a light jacket.

Upgrade your fitness with comfortable and stylish running shoes



Both Kaiser and I love Asics brand shoes and these Asics Gel-Ventures are the number one bestsellers in women’s sneakers. Just a tip – I get my Asics from eBay as they have an official outlet there and you can get these same shoes direct for $35. One woman with plantar fasciitis writes that this is “the only sneaker that gives my foot enough support that I don’t feel pain.” Another calls them “like walking on air” and a trail runner says they feel “like they were custom made for my foot.”

Affordable microfiber sheets that feel much more expensive



I have these similar Mellanni sheets which we’ve talked about before. I love them and highly recommend them. These brushed microfiber sheets by Utopia come in seven different colors and sizes twin to California king. They’re just $19 for a queen set. Reviewers call them “great sheets for the price,” “the perfect sheets” and “nice and silky.”

Capri leggings in so many cute prints



I always need new leggings as I wear them to bed, to the gym and around town. I do get dressed most of the time, I just like the convenience of athleisure. Capri leggings are more flattering on me than full length. These leggings by Viv come in 48 different versatile prints and are stretchy to fit size 0 to plus sizes. They have 4.2 stars, over 1,000 reviews and an A from Fakespot. Plus they’re only $12! Wearers call them “the most comfortable leggings ever,” say they “fit beautifully” and are “buttery soft.” If you’re looking for some workout pants with mesh panels, these color block leggings are a nice option.

Resistance bands for an at-home TRX workout without the expense



I’ve been doing TRX at a local gym and it’s challenging and is toning me up fast. I’d like to be able to do it at home without a lot of fuss. There are TRX-branded resistance straps you can buy but they’re expensive. This set of bodyweight resistance straps comes with everything you need for an at-home setup. They have 62 reviews, 4.2 stars and an A from Fakespot. There are a plenty of TRX workouts on YouTube so you can set this up in your living room and do it at home. At-home athletes write that these are “very high quality,” a “great substitute for TRX” and “easy to set up.” One person even brings this set with them to the park to get a workout in while their kid is playing!

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post!

