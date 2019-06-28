Celine Dion is back in Paris for fun fashion times, but where is her ‘friend’ Pepe?!?

This past January, Celine Dion was doing a fashion tour through Paris, going to fashion shows, going shopping, going out to dinner, all of it with lots of posing for the paparazzi. The whole trip, Celine was accompanied by her “best friend” Pepe Munoz. Celine was asked questions about her relationship with Pepe, who is beautiful, tall, and eleven years younger than Celine. Celine said she was “single,” but said she and Pepe were “friends, best friends…Of course we hug and hold hands and go out, so people see that. I mean, he’s a gentleman. He’s giving me his hand to go out.” But she said Pepe is not THE man in her life. I chose to believe that Pepe and Celine were banging and good for her, if true. Of course there were other theories.
Anyway, Celine is back in Paris for another round of shopping, lunching, posing and iconic street style moments. These are photos of Celine this week, showing off her looks to the paparazzi outside her hotel. My question: WHERE IS PEPE? I cannot find Pepe in any of these photos!! Did Pepe have something else to do? Are they no longer BFFs? Did his contract end? Did Pepe get another “backup dancer” job? Or is Pepe back at the hotel, waiting for Celine to come home so they can take a bubble bath together?
Also: is Celine literally wearing a pair of jeans with two different “leg” styles? One leg is wide and one leg is fitted, and she’s rolled out the fitted side. And she paired it with a feathered tube top. PEPE COME BACK AND HELP YOUR GIRL GET DRESSED.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I love Celine and her crazy fashion but I don’t understand those jeans
What in the one jean leg rolled up is going on in that final picture… ?
Not just rolled, the legs are cut as two completely different styles. One is straight leg, one is palazzo.
Pepe’s there, he’s posting pictures to his instagram and you can see him in the background of some of the photos. She looks amazing!
Yep. And he’s styling her now. I missed her working with, zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach but Celine has proven she doesn’t need a particular stylist to make her fashion crazy fun.
There isn’t much that Celine can’t rock; LOVE HER and her out there fashion.
I cannot wait for her new album to come out – am all over the Sia tracks.