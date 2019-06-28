Celine Dion is back in Paris for fun fashion times, but where is her ‘friend’ Pepe?!?

This past January, Celine Dion was doing a fashion tour through Paris, going to fashion shows, going shopping, going out to dinner, all of it with lots of posing for the paparazzi. The whole trip, Celine was accompanied by her “best friend” Pepe Munoz. Celine was asked questions about her relationship with Pepe, who is beautiful, tall, and eleven years younger than Celine. Celine said she was “single,” but said she and Pepe were “friends, best friends…Of course we hug and hold hands and go out, so people see that. I mean, he’s a gentleman. He’s giving me his hand to go out.” But she said Pepe is not THE man in her life. I chose to believe that Pepe and Celine were banging and good for her, if true. Of course there were other theories.

Anyway, Celine is back in Paris for another round of shopping, lunching, posing and iconic street style moments. These are photos of Celine this week, showing off her looks to the paparazzi outside her hotel. My question: WHERE IS PEPE? I cannot find Pepe in any of these photos!! Did Pepe have something else to do? Are they no longer BFFs? Did his contract end? Did Pepe get another “backup dancer” job? Or is Pepe back at the hotel, waiting for Celine to come home so they can take a bubble bath together?

Also: is Celine literally wearing a pair of jeans with two different “leg” styles? One leg is wide and one leg is fitted, and she’s rolled out the fitted side. And she paired it with a feathered tube top. PEPE COME BACK AND HELP YOUR GIRL GET DRESSED.