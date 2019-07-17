Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello are together 24/7 now, it’s all happening

I truly feel like an old fart these days, and as such, my biggest gossip interests are for the celebrities around my age in either direction, let’s say 30-50. But I’m trying to reach out and cover some of the (garbage) youths, like Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. You guys, I’m truly interested in them. This isn’t a lie! I’ve always liked Mendes, and I want him to be one half of a superstar couple. I feel like Camila could be it – they’ve been spending more time together after she dumped her boyfriend last month, and they were seen making out over the weekend. And now this:

There’s nothing holdin’ them back! Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s relationship is heating up and “moving quickly.” After years of friendship and musical collaborations, the “Señorita” singers have officially sparked a romance. “It already feels to them like they’ve been together for a lot longer than they have,” a source tells E! News. “They’ve known each other and been a part of each other’s lives for a while so it’s all very natural and moving quickly.” “The timing wasn’t right before but it is right right now,” the insider continues. “They are going for it without holding back. This step in their relationship is exciting for them both. They haven’t wanted to be apart at all. It’s 24/7 and all out at this point.” The source adds that even though Mendes is currently on his tour, Cabello “wants to be there and not leave his side.” “Neither of them want to be away from each other,” the insider tells E! News. “She has the opportunity to be there with him and she’s taking it.”

[From E! News]

Young love, eh? We’ve all been there, where not-being-together 24/7 feels like death and it’s all hormones and lust and drama. I hope they burn very brightly before they burn out. I hope they don’t end up like Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber. I hope that they don’t end up like Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears too, even though that comparison is probably more apt. But it’s cool that the Hot Summer Couple is a Portugese-Canadian dude and a Cuban-American girl, right? They’re sweet.

