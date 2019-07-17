Leo DiCaprio has ‘no comment’ about whether Jack could’ve fit on the door

I was about to start off this post by using the phrase “Titanic Truthers” and then I had to stop myself because I wondered if that would be offensive to the real-life Titanic tragedy. If we had social media back in 1912, there definitely would have been Titanic Truthers though, and they would have compared theories about icebergs and how President Taft secretly ordered the sinking of the Titanic and more. But for now, the Titanic Truthers are really just people on the internet obsessed with the idea that Jack could have fit on the door with Rose in the MOVIE Titanic. It’s a thing. People always talk about it now, whether Jack could have fit on the door and whether Jack should have lived or whatever. Kate Winslet has talked about it, and so has director James Cameron. But Leonardo DiCaprio really hasn’t participated in the conversation. So… he was asked about in a group interview during the promotion for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood:
DiCaprio, who shot to worldwide fame after starring in the flick, hadn’t publicly commented on the moment until he joined Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie for an interview with MTV News on Monday, July 15. While the bulk of the discussion was centered around their upcoming film Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, the conversation shifted as the Oscar winner was asked whether Jack could “have fit on that door at the end of Titanic.”
Robbie, who also starred with DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street, recalled “bawling my eyes out when I was a girl” watching that scene in the film. When Pitt weighed in, he said he was “gonna go back and look” at the scene in question.
“That is the biggest controversy, I think, in modern cinema,” Robbie, 29, suggested as DiCaprio chimed in to add, “Ever.”
Pitt, 55, then teased his costar by asking: “Could you? Could you have squeezed in there? You could’ve, couldn’t you?” The 44-year-old laughed, and then said: “No comment, Brad.” When Robbie then inquired further to determine whether DiCaprio asked if the door should be made “smaller,” he replied: “Like I said, I have no comment.”
I’m including the clip below. It’s cute, and it’s clear that Leo really doesn’t want to talk about it, and I admire his strength in NOT chiming in. Let people online talk about it, and Leo will stay above the fray. He wasn’t in charge of props. He wasn’t the screenwriter. He wasn’t the director. He just did what he was told, which is “die” in the cold ocean when he really could have thrown a leg up on the door.
Photos courtesy of WENN, ‘Titanic’.
My favorite thoughts on the theory is when Mythbusters did it and James Cameron made an appearance.
And yes, I am on Team ‘Yeah, he could have fit’.
I mean he obviously could have fit. The problem was if their combined weight would have let it float. They quickly decided not, I mean it was a long movie they could have taken more than 2 seconds to show they tried after spending 90 minutes trying to live. It was too quick for that moment.
In MythBusters they need extra life vests to make it happen with both weights on top (as there weren’t enough on the boat for all passengers, it seems unlikely to be at their disposal).
My two cents: it’s not that he couldn’t fit on the door, it’s that the door wasn’t buoyant enough to hold the weight of two people.
That has been my take on it as well. Its not a matter of fitting, its a matter of floating.
Yes, they show that in the movie. Most people don’t get it though,
If Quentin Tarantino directed it…
Jack would have shot Rose off that door!
In his revisionist history: Jack would have blown up the iceberg with Billy Zane strapped to it.
Nah, they would have swindled some richer people out of a boat or something.
The element of loss is a large part about what makes the entire story so so great, it wouldn’t have evoked the same feelings had he lived. The loss of life, loss of innocence, loss of something intangible and precious. Not just the character jack, but for all the people aboard that ship, their losses and sorrows cleverly contrast the truimph of the human spirit. Heroes almost always die in a tragic epic.
Oh there are plenty of Titanic truthers out there. I became aware of it because my 8-year-old, who is obsessed with everything Titanic, asked me about some YouTube video he saw that claimed there was no iceberg and it’s all a hoax. Everything is so exhausting all the time.
Fun fact, it wasn’t a door! It was actually a door frame.
