Leo DiCaprio has ‘no comment’ about whether Jack could’ve fit on the door

I was about to start off this post by using the phrase “Titanic Truthers” and then I had to stop myself because I wondered if that would be offensive to the real-life Titanic tragedy. If we had social media back in 1912, there definitely would have been Titanic Truthers though, and they would have compared theories about icebergs and how President Taft secretly ordered the sinking of the Titanic and more. But for now, the Titanic Truthers are really just people on the internet obsessed with the idea that Jack could have fit on the door with Rose in the MOVIE Titanic. It’s a thing. People always talk about it now, whether Jack could have fit on the door and whether Jack should have lived or whatever. Kate Winslet has talked about it, and so has director James Cameron. But Leonardo DiCaprio really hasn’t participated in the conversation. So… he was asked about in a group interview during the promotion for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood:

DiCaprio, who shot to worldwide fame after starring in the flick, hadn’t publicly commented on the moment until he joined Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie for an interview with MTV News on Monday, July 15. While the bulk of the discussion was centered around their upcoming film Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, the conversation shifted as the Oscar winner was asked whether Jack could “have fit on that door at the end of Titanic.” Robbie, who also starred with DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street, recalled “bawling my eyes out when I was a girl” watching that scene in the film. When Pitt weighed in, he said he was “gonna go back and look” at the scene in question. “That is the biggest controversy, I think, in modern cinema,” Robbie, 29, suggested as DiCaprio chimed in to add, “Ever.” Pitt, 55, then teased his costar by asking: “Could you? Could you have squeezed in there? You could’ve, couldn’t you?” The 44-year-old laughed, and then said: “No comment, Brad.” When Robbie then inquired further to determine whether DiCaprio asked if the door should be made “smaller,” he replied: “Like I said, I have no comment.”

I’m including the clip below. It’s cute, and it’s clear that Leo really doesn’t want to talk about it, and I admire his strength in NOT chiming in. Let people online talk about it, and Leo will stay above the fray. He wasn’t in charge of props. He wasn’t the screenwriter. He wasn’t the director. He just did what he was told, which is “die” in the cold ocean when he really could have thrown a leg up on the door.