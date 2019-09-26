“Kylie Jenner has been hospitalized with that terrible flu going around” links

Kylie Jenner has been hospitalized because of a severe flu and that’s why she’s canceled her appearance at Paris Fashion Week. [JustJared]
Wait, Charlize Theron has a bowl cut now? YIKES. [Tom & Lorenzo]
I’m sorry, but the chicken-donut sandwich is so gross to me. [OMG Blog]
Just… stop vaping. [The Blemish]
Zoe Kravitz & Karl Glusman are hot newlyweds. [LaineyGossip]
Happt birthday to my second favorite Libra tennis-player, Serena Williams. [Dlisted]
Updates on the impeachment of Donald J. Bigly. [Pajiba]
Lana del Rey is dating a cop, which truly surprised me. [Jezebel]
Is Kristen Stewart wearing a zoot suit?! [RCFA]
